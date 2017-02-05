Junior Gold Developers Finishing Construction In 2017

Junior near-term producer stocks can be very solid speculations when they have good projects in good locations. There are many reasons why junior developers are an in-between rational speculation between pure exploration companies and established producers.

Firstly, investors tend to undervalue the in-the-ground gold or silver that these companies own, without realizing that these ounces will not be kept for long in the ground much longer. Secondly, these companies tend to become growth stocks, eventually building or buying additional mines. The third reason why I like junior developers is that majors can just buy them out at a premium, accelerating the exit strategy of the speculation.

In this article we will not analyze each company in-depth, but rather will just scratch the surface and leave the in-depth due diligence to the reader. What is important is that all of the companies presented will finish building their first mine in 2017 or Q1 2018. Companies are presented in alphabetical order.

Atlantic Gold Corporation (OTCPK:SPVEF) has four projects in Nova Scotia, Canada, which are located next to each other that have a combined 1.8m oz Au (their share) at 1.5g/t: the Moose River Consolidated Project. The recovery rates will be around 94%, and cash costs are projected to be around $500 per oz. They own 63% of their first mine (Touquoy) and 100% of their other three mines. Construction was started in 2016 for an initial production of 50000 oz (their share). The project is permitted and financed ($130m CAPEX). They have $18m in cash and $65m in debt (as of October 2016). The after-tax IRR is about 30% at $1300 oz Au.

The company is actively exploring the property for more gold and, according to this latest press release, it is successfully doing so. What is moreover interesting about Atlantic is that when the central processing plant will be built, there is a potential to connect more deposits (that already exist and have separate PEAs) without further CAPEX expenditures.

All Atlantic Gold projects are located in Nova Scotia, Canada (January 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Blackham Resources Ltd (OTCPK:BKHRF) is a near-term producer with properties in Australia. They have an 800´000 oz open pit project (Matilda) that will begin production in H2 2017. They will produce 100´000 oz at about $1100 all-in costs for six to eight years (likely to get extended). Plus, they have a 3.3m oz deposit (Wiluna) that is both an open pit and underground project. While Blackham still needs to finance Wiluna, they are expecting to begin production here in 2018. The management plans to expand production to 230´000 oz thereafter. The Wiluna Mine & Coles Find Sequence has previously produced 4 million ounces of gold.

Blackham Resources is located in western Australia (Company Website).

Golden Reign Resource Ltd. (OTC:GRGNF) has an advanced high-grade (7 g/t) project in Nicaragua (San Albino). It is funded, with first gold pour targeted for H2 2017. San Albino is already a 900´000 oz deposit (open pit and underground) and it has excellent step-out drilling potential. The PEA from 2015 shows a 39% after-tax IRR at $1300 gold and an NPV5 of $105m with a payback of 2.2 years at a gold price of $1250. The CAPEX is only $14m, which is funded through a quite onerous streaming deal with Marlin Gold (OTCQX:MLNGD) but which involves only a fraction of the property. They are currently completing permitting and should begin construction immediately when permits are received. They plan to mine 250 tpd equivalent to 20´000 oz per year. Cash costs are projected to be around $500 per oz. with a mine life of 31 years.

The project offers the opportunity to ramp-up production and introduce higher grade from underground operations earlier in the mine life. It is the intention of the management to double the production rate as soon as cash flow permits it, and it is directly seeking a permit for 500 tpd from the Nicaraguan authorities.

The San Albino Preliminary Economic Assessment (January 2017 Company Presentation).

Gowest Gold Ltd. (OTC:GWSAF) owns only one project called North Timmins. This includes the Bradshaw deposit with 1.2m oz Au at 5 g/t resource in between 17 targets in their 27000 acres property. It is a high grade surface and underground mine, with grades increasing at depth. The North Timmins property is located in mining friendly Ontario, Canada, near the namesake city of Timmins. They have not obtained financing yet, but the CAPEX is only $22m. The after-tax IRR is 40% at $1300 gold, making it extremely economical.

The PEA called for 95,000 oz of annual production with a $60m CAPEX. They have since reduced that to 40,000 oz at a $22m CAPEX however. Would they still be able to expand production to 95,000 oz, this stock will do extremely well, although they will need to expand the mine life via further exploration success.

Hummingbird Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:HUMRF) is a British company with two advanced open pit gold projects: the Yanfolila project in Mali and the Dugbe project in Liberia. The Yanfolila project (Mali, 2.2m oz) will become a mine at the end of 2017 at a 80,000 to 100,000 oz rate, with cash costs of $650 per oz. It has an NPV8 of 162m with a 60% after-tax IRR. The management plans to use this project as leverage to finance Dubge (Liberia).

The Dugbe project sports 4.2m oz at 1.4 g/t and is Hummingbird´s second project. It has an IRR of 29% IRR and an NPV10 of $186m at $1300 gold. If the company manages to raise the $212 million CAPEX, this could be a 125,000 oz operation in 2019 with a 20 year life mine.

Hummingbirds has two development stage projects in West Africa (Company Presentation January 2017).

Integra Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ICGQF) owns the Lamaque South Gold Project and Sigma-Lamaque Mill and Mine Complex in Quebec, Canada, just east from the City of Val-d Or. It is 100% owned with a 2% NSR to Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) (1% buyback possible). With a 3 g/t cut-off, the project has 1´311´710 oz in indicated and 1´481´246 in inferred per the resource estimate of January 2015. The company has aggressively explored in 2016 (more than 100k diamond drill holes) and found more gold in multiple zones not included in the resource estimate. A new resource estimate is expected in Q1 2017.

Integra has acquired infrastructure at surface, in particular the 2400 tonnes per day (previously 5000 tonnes per day) Sigma Mill in October 2014. It was last operated in 2012, hence it needs refurbishing but does not need to be built from scratch. An underground bulk sample is ongoing, and it will be completed in H2 2017. They also plan to complete the feasibility study during 2017. They only need to raise about $30m to begin production, which could start almost straight away after the FS and the bulk sample results, i.e. in Q1 2018.

Integra has several satellite deposits that could feed the already owned Sigma Mill (February 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Lydian International Ltd. (OTC:LYDIF) owns the Amulsar project in Armenia. It is a 5m oz resource with 3m in the measured and indicated categories at a grade of 0.7 g/t. The deposit is a near surface oxides, which is good for the economics of the project. Production is scheduled for Q1 2018, with a target of 200´000 oz per year.

The cash costs at Amulsar are projected to be only $500 per oz, and will provide significant cash flow for organic growth. Currently Armenia is a politically stable democracy and Amulsar is in a location with excellent infrastructure. The project is 100% owned, however there is a 3% NSR capped at $20m owned by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), a 6.75% gold stream (capped at 142´000 oz of production) and it has $160m in debt (due to construction financing). Finally I have to mention that between the shareholders of Lydian we find the International Finance Corporation (part of the World Bank Group) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), i.e. it has strong partners that can help the company if there should be a problem with the local government.

Amulsar economics and production forecasts (November 2016 Company Presentation).

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) owns the Valley of the Kings (VoK) gold project in British Columbia, Canada. The CAPEX is $700 million, with projected cash costs around $400 per oz. Production is expected to average 400,000 oz for 18 years, but that does not include exploration success, which is likely. The base case pre-tax NPV5 is at $2.36 billion while the base case pre-tax IRR is 33.0%, with payback estimated at 3.4 years for a total mine life of 18 years, producing an estimated 7.3m oz of gold. The low costs come from both the high grade (10 to 14 g/t) and silver offsets. It is one of the biggest gold projects in the world and it has an excellent management.

Per this press release, the project is now 16% over budget but ahead of time and it should start commissioning in April 2017.

The VoK sports a 8.1m oz in the proven and probable categories (January 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Silver Bear Resources. (OTC:SVBRF) own the Mangazeisky project in the Sakha Republic, Eastern Russia. It has 68 million oz resources of extremely high grade silver. The first 5 years of production will be at 900 g/t. They have split the project into two phases. Phase 1 is a low CAPEX (around $50 million), high grade (900 g/t) surface mine at 2.5 million oz per year for 5 years. The NPV is $130 million at 5% with a 80% after-tax IRR at $20 silver. Those are extremely good economics and should make it easy to make a profit. All-in costs (free cash flow) should be around $14 per oz. Phase 2 would expand production organically using cash flow from the first 5 years of production.

Mangazeisky project are compelling (Q1 2017 Company Presentation).

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK:VITFF) owns a large open pit project: the Eagle Gold project in Yukon, Canada, with 6m oz resource at 0.7 g/t. As the recovery rate is only at 70% the actual resource is likely to be closer to around 4m oz.

All-in costs are projected to be under $1,000 per oz, with a pre-tax IRR of 29% at $1250 gold. With 200´000 oz of production, cash flow could easily be more than $100m annually. The Eagle Gold project has a high CAPEX ($289 million), but in January 2017 they announced a $220m financing package of senior, secured project debt with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) as the sole mandated lead arranger.

Victoria Gold Feasibility Study (January 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Conclusion

As this is more of a list of companies than a monography with a trade recommendation, I will use the conclusion section to invite readers to apply their own due diligence. Read company material, including the last reported balance sheets available on Sedar, if the company is registered in Canada. Peruse the website and the news sections for clues about the project and the ability of the management team.

Some of these companies are micro-cap and I reiterate my trading recommendation to use only limit orders. If you want to buy, try a limit at the market price or below. If you want to sell, never do it at the market, but insert an order using the market price as a limit price. This will somewhat protect you against the adverse effects of large bid-ask spread and low liquidity risks.

That said, I own Integra (as per disclosure below) and it is in my opinion that most of these companies can succeed to deliver on time and on budget meaning that if the gold price stays flat of goes up in 2017, some of these companies could grow significantly when the market re-rates them as producers.