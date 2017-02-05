Sentiment Speaks: Sentiment Trumps Government Action Yet Again

Price Action Over the Prior Week

The metals broke through the levels which have now turned the probabilities towards the bullish side of the market. The market is now setting up for the micro-parabolic phase off the recent lows.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

For those of you that remember the fall of 2012, we had QE3 announced. And, when QE3 was announced, the market turned uber-bullish, with expectations that the metals were now placed on the launch pad to the moon. Yet, I did not see it in the same way. I was actually shorting the metals market not long after QE3 was announced. And, I am sure you can guess what the reaction was to my trade.

But, you see, I do not believe the Fed controls the market as so many others do. Nor do I believe that exogenous factors affect the market as so many others do. And, I know a great majority of the market does not agree with me. Yet, I also know a great majority of the market loses money in the market, so I am quite fine maintaining my perspective which has led to profits the significant majority of the time.

Allow me to remind you of a study conducted by Caldarelli, Marsili and Zhang, which was published in 1997 in the Europhysics Letters, in which the study subjects simulated trading currencies. However, there were no exogenous factors that were involved in potentially affecting the trading pattern. Their specific goal was to observe financial market psychology "in the absence of external factors."

One of the noted findings was that the trading behavior of the participants were "very similar to that observed in the real economy," wherein the price distributions were based on Phi (.618). Their ultimate conclusion would surprise the most avid trader today:

In spite of the simplicity of our model and of the strategies of the single participants, and the outright exclusion of economic external factors, we find a market which behaves surprisingly realistically. These results suggest that a stock market can be considered as a self-organized critical system: The system reaches dynamically an equilibrium state characterized by fluctuations of any size, without the need of any parameter fine tuning or external driving.

Marsili was quoted as saying that "the understanding that we got is that the statistics of price histories in financial markets can be understood as the result of internal interaction and not the fundamental interaction with the external world."

In August 1998, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an article by Tom Walker, who conducted his own study of 42 years' worth of "surprise" news events and the stock market's corresponding reactions. His conclusion, which will be surprising to most, was that it was exceptionally difficult to identify a connection between market trading and dramatic surprise news. Based upon Walker's study and conclusions, even if you had the news beforehand, you would still not be able to determine the direction of the market only based upon such news.

So, when I shorted the market after QE3 was announced, even though many thought me to have "finally lost it," it really did not phase me. Yet, we know where we stand in the metals complex today, despite the supposed QE3 effect.

But, most market participants do not learn from history. Those that never question what occurs in the market to a level beyond the superficial simply move on from one bad call to another. They never engage in any introspection as to why they missed a particular market move, and they certainly never question their underlying thesis. But, as Isaac Asimov once said:

"Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won't come in."

So, again, we had a recent example of another market "expectation," as directed by an exogenous event, falling flat on its face and surprising most market participants.

Last week, our Forex team, led my Michael Golembesky (a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor) was watching two patterns in the USD/JPY, both of which were suggestive that the USD/JPY was heading lower. The only real question they had was if the USD/JPY would break immediately lower or if we would move up into the 117 area prior to breaking back down lower.

But, the risk to reward on the immediate breakdown scenario was too good to pass up, so our Forex team called out the short setup and defined the risk parameters, as well as the target levels, on January 26th.

On Monday night of this past week (January 30th), the BOJ held their policy meeting, at which time they reiterated their commitment to continue their bond buying program. Despite the renewed commitment to continue their bond buying program, the USD/JPY fell following the announcement, moving down to the 112.21 level before retracing higher. Then, this past Thursday night, the BOJ announced that they would now buy an unlimited number of government bonds at more than the prevailing market price. While there was some volatility in the Yen following this announcement, by the end of Friday's session the USD/JPY ended in the red, thus keeping the pressure down on the pair.

Anyone that has been following this turn of events is nothing less than shocked. Anyone who believes the fundamental story of what should have transpired within the price action is also nothing less than shocked, if not poorer. Yet, anyone that understands how markets really work is not. Superficial expectations based upon exogenous events will not lead you to profits. Market psychology is much deeper than that, and until one recognizes the true director of markets, one will often find themselves on the wrong side of the market.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

The metals complex has maintained its bullish character, as expected of late. The main question with which we all now grapple is if a real pullback will be seen, or if we simply continue higher towards the August 2016 highs before a major consolidation is seen.

For me, the probabilities are strongly in favor of the market continuing on to the August highs. The only ones who are really concerned about the "when" are the options holders. And, as I have said many times to my members at Elliottwavetrader.net, I am suggesting people stay away from aggressive options plays or leveraged ETF's until the market sets up a strong rally to significantly break out through the August highs. I do not see that potential until much later this year. So, due to the significant decay seen in options, as well as the leveraged ETF's, one should probably avoid those products until later this year.

While the market can certainly pullback some over the next week or two, I will tell you that our EWT Miners Portfolio is positioned for a break out sooner rather than later. However, we still have some cash on hand available to be deployed if a pullback can still be seen.

The main signal level one should watch for at this time is the 17.85 level in silver. Since we broke through the major resistance at 17.50, the market told us that the probabilities have strongly shifted to the bullish side of the market. And, a break out over 17.85 will likely catapult us quite quickly towards the 19 region, on our way up to the 20-22 region before the next major consolidation .

So, my next larger targets are set for the GLD, silver and the GDX heading up towards the August 2016 highs over the next several months. Once we see that region struck, the next larger degree consolidation will take hold into the summer, and will set up the strong break out over the August 2016 highs later this year, on our way back towards the 2011 highs, which may be seen as early as the middle to late part of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.