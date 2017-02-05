In Case You Missed It

Dear friends,

These past two weeks rank among some of the most tumultuous in U.S. postwar history, not just for investors, but every group imaginable save young children who've the freedom to not pay attention, much less care. 'Uncertainty' has taken on new meaning as the news cycle contracts to a nano-range in which sentiment can turn in the space of a 140-character transmittal of an unexpected message.

Into this breach stepped the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Rather than capitalize on the uncertainty of the moment, policymakers retained their relatively cautious stance, wasting the chance to prepare markets for 2017 being the most aggressive year of tightening in over a decade. Recall that there are but four FOMC meetings followed by a press conference. If FedSpeak can't jawbone a March rate hike back onto the table, policymakers will have precious little room for error to make good on their promised three rate increases for the remainder of the year.

Of course, 'data dependent' remains the mantra. Following Wednesday's ADP report, and despite the data's unreliable predictive power, confidence in Friday's January labor report skyrocketed. This echoed households' healthiest prospects for the job market since Reagan was in office. That makes it a good thing headline job growth did not disappoint. Private job creation exceeded estimates by a healthy margin, coming in at 237,000, 62,000 more than expected. Meanwhile the unemployment rate ticked up for the right reason, as more able-bodied workers rejoined the labor force.

The one black eye in the report was wage growth. At 2.5 percent in the 12 months through January, average hourly earnings ticked down from December's 2.6-percent rate. That's something of a surprise given the minimum wage rose in 19 states at the start of the year. Add to this what Peter Boockvar pointed out - that 305,000 jobs were lost by those in the 25-54-year cohort. Those 'prime earning years' have just not delivered for far too many in the current recovery. Strong wage gains remain the missing link, a subject I will write about in the coming week.

As for the trading week we're about to log into the history books, it was a very busy one for yours truly in chilly New York. I've pasted links to what you might have missed below. As always, your feedback is most appreciated.

With that, wishing you the best for a relaxing weekend. To capture that peace, you might want to pretend we're back in medieval times and not being endlessly pinged. In other words, unplug, lest you're constantly jolted back to the new news cycle and our collective newfound restlessness.

All best,

Danielle