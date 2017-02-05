Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

It is just possible that the corner Trump painted himself and his party into with the promise to make Mexico pay for the wall, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a Value Added Tax. That would be the ultimate turning lemons into lemonade. The protectionist alternatives are horrendous.

In our article "The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching" we agonized over some of the dire consequences that a Border Adjustment Tax could cause. One of the reasons that such a potentially harmful proposal is even under consideration is that worldwide there has been a surge in populist political power exemplified by the Brexit vote and the election of President Trump. A priority of mainstream Republican dogma has been to lower the corporate tax rate and rates in general while broadening the tax base to achieve revenue neutrality. A priority of the Trump administration and many democrats has been to protect American businesses from foreign competition. In House Speaker Paul Ryan's "Better Way" there is a proposal to initiate a Border Adjustment Tax to bridge any potential divide. The reason why these two priorities have to be reconciled is a unique aspect of the American political system. No one has been elected to any Federal political office, House, Senate or President in living memory, who was a member of any political party other than Republican or Democrat. That means that various advocates of sometimes contradictory policies have to be squeezed into one of the two major American political parties. In most of the rest of the world there are more than two significant parties. For example, the United Kingdom Independence Party was the prime populist vehicle promoting Brexit. Both the Labor and Conservative parties opposed Brexit. In contrast to the Republicans in the USA, the United Kingdom Independence Party, like most of the other populist parties in Europe, explicitly wants to increase taxes on the rich and corporations.

Another reason the Border Adjustment Tax idea surfaced was the bizarre campaign promise by Donald Trump to have Mexico pay for the border wall. A headline during the election was - Trump's plan to seize Iraq's oil: "It's not stealing, we're reimbursing ourselves". The word "reimbursing" is now being used in context with Trump's assertion that he will force Mexico to pay for the wall. Trump reiterated that he would have seized Iraq's oil recently at a speech at to the CIA. A "trade" war might not look so bad as compared with the prospect of Trump using military force to seize Mexican gulf oil assets to reimburse the cost of the wall. In terms of the worst things that could ever happen to the USA, military conflict with Mexico when at least 10% of the American population is of Mexican heritage has to be high on the list.

Possibly, as an alternative to the use of military force, the idea of a 20% tax on goods from Mexico surfaced as a way to have Mexico pay for the wall. There are a number of problems with this idea. Even Kellyanne Conway would have a hard time explaining that a tax paid by an American consumer of Corona beer is actually Mexico paying for the wall. Her task would be particularly difficult since the next question would likely be concerning the tariffs that Mexico would put up in retaliation on American exports to Mexico, especially corn whose surge in exports from the USA caused much distress to Mexican farmers after NAFTA.

A 20% tax on Mexican goods would violate the NAFTA treaty and more importantly the WTO rules. The idea of melding tax reform and protectionism in the form of the Border Adjustment Tax came as a way to head-off the catastrophic consequences of the 20% tariff. However, as we pointed out previously, the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate World Trade Organization rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States.

The WTO dispute resolution system is now very sophisticated in meting out punishment to flagrant violators. A procedure for settling disputes existed under the old GATT, but it had no fixed timetables, rulings were easier to block, and many cases dragged on for a long time inconclusively. The Uruguay Round agreement made it impossible for the country losing a case to block the adoption of the ruling. Under the previous GATT procedure, rulings could only be adopted by consensus, meaning that a single objection could block the ruling. Now, rulings are automatically adopted unless there is a consensus to reject a ruling - any country wanting to block a ruling has to persuade all other WTO members (including its adversary in the case) to share its view.

WTO rulings now would typically not impose a blanket fixed percentage tariff on an offending country's exports. Rather, punitive duties are imposed with the explicit purpose of inflicting the most political pain. Thus, likely candidates for such measures would be tariffs sufficient to make Boeing and Caterpillar lose most of their international market share, as well as tariffs high enough to block the export of most American agricultural products.

The famous words of John M. Keynes come to mind:

"Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back."

One of the major arguments for a border adjustment tax from those calling themselves economists is based on a misunderstanding of the purpose and intent of value added taxes. Peter Navarro, director of President Donald Trump's new National Trade Council, argued recently in favor of the border adjustment tax "We as an economy cannot succeed putting our people back to work in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana if those countries keep treating us unfairly with respect to that VAT tax system." "The only way to do that is by coming up with some system of border adjustable tax which is flexible." By flexible he meant that, for example, Germany with a high VAT would face a higher border adjustment tax than countries with lower VATs.

Value added taxes are a form of sales taxes with specific procedures to insure that consumption is taxed but not sales of intermediate goods used in the production of goods intended for final sales to consumers. Their purpose is to raise revenue, any impact on international trade is incidental. There is a winery in New York City. If a consumer buys a bottle of wine from it in New York City they pay 8.875% sales tax on it. New York does not collect any sales if the bottle is exported to France. When the New York sales tax was enacted, absolutely no thought was given to the aspect of the tax that may have promoted exports and discouraged imports.

A value added tax can give a country's exporters a boost. There is also a case to be made that taxing consumption rather than income promotes efficiency. The obvious way to alleviate the problem Navarro perceives as" those countries keep treating us unfairly with respect to that VAT tax system," would be to enact our own VAT tax system.

One problem is that state and local sales taxes already have essentially the same impact on imports and exports as a VAT already. However, most VATs are higher than US sales taxes. The biggest political impediment to an American National VAT is that foreigners have it. If the USA adopted a VAT, what would we be adopting that the rest of the developed countries have next? A health care system that costs half as much as a percent of GDP and covers everyone, or even something worse from those evil foreigners.

A major objection to VAT and sales taxes in general is that they are regressive. As I explained in A Depression With Benefits The Macro Case For mREITs, the rich typically spend a lower proportion of their income than do others. However, to label a VAT regressive it must be compared to alternatives. Presently, wages are taxed much more heavily than capital income such as dividends and corporate profits. The Republicans plan to eliminate the estate tax that now only applies to inheritances above $5.49 million. They also most likely will increase the tax advantage of capital income over wages. Compared to that a VAT could be considered progressive. In any case, any regressive aspect of the VAT could be entirely offset via income and estate tax changes. A VAT that allowed the first $100,000 of both personal and business income to be exempt from income taxes would be progressive on balance.

Another substantial argument against a VAT is the fear that it will simply add to the tax burden. That is why a VAT in the USA only makes sense if it is accompanied by a very significant reductions in both personal and corporate income taxes. This would be even better for the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) than proposals to reduce the corporate tax rate, but eliminate some corporate tax deductions and exemptions.

If that could be accomplished the wishes of the tax reform advocates and the concerns that the VATs of other countries are adversely impacting our trade balances would both be addressed. Trump might even be able to say that the VAT paid on goods imported from Mexico was paying for the wall.

When Ted Cruz was running for president he proposed a much lower income tax to be accompanied by what he called a business tax, which he claimed was not valued added tax. However, it had many elements similar to a VAT such as a flat 16% levy on sales by business without any deduction for wages. That is functionally the same as a VAT.

Trump and the Republicans have painted themselves into an even bigger corner regarding Obamacare. Every day it becomes increasingly clearer that the immutable laws of economics mean that unless the Republicans want to allow medical underwriting, that is where insurance companies can reject applicants with preexisting conditions, something very close to Obamacare must be retained.

Demand for medical care is inelastic. Controlling prices charged by doctors and hospitals via the use of monopsony like the rest of the developed world does is an anathema to Republicans. Monopsony, meaning "single buyer" is the flip side of monopoly. A monopsonist sets prices below free market equilibrium. It does not matter if there is an actual single payer or many buyers (or payers) whose prices are set by the government or by insurance companies in collusion with each other. see: Obamacare And Beyond: The Outlook For The Healthcare Sector.

As it is dawning on the Republicans any system that does not explicitly control prices must have mandates and subsidies similar to those in Obamacare. Otherwise, most individual insurance policies would be far beyond the reach of middle class Americans since without medical underwriting insurance companies would have to price their policies based on the assumption that the applicant has a costly preexisting condition.

Possibly to make up for, or divert attention from the Republicans humiliation that essentially only tinkering on the edges of Obamacare will entail, they might want to go bold on tax reforms. The trade bluster and promise to make Mexico pay for the wall, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a VAT. That would be the ultimate turning lemons into lemonade. The alternatives of protectionism and possible worse scenarios are horrendous.