Zillow Bubble May Burst Sooner Than Later

Investment Thesis

Zillow posted good performance in the last quarter. But underneath the tidy profits, it seems to be valued at a higher price than how it really is.

Zillow Group Inc.(NASDAQ: Z) is a Seattle-based media company that sells advertising space primarily to real estate estates agents and companies. Founded in 2006 by former Microsoft Execs, it generates revenue by lending ad space to other websites. It has since grown to be the largest provider of online real estate listing services in the US, recording more than 164 monthly unique visitors. Between 2011 and 2016, Zillow undertook acquisitions to grow its portfolio which includes Trulia, Zillow, StreetEasy, Naked Apartments, HotPads, Mortech, Retsly, Dotloop and Bridge Interactive. The acquisition of diverse platforms was strategic in that it could allow Zillow to build a wider user base without changing the features of existing platforms. Zillow also offers services to the rental market, as well as mortgage services for borrowers through the Zillow Mortgage Marketplace.

State of the Industry

Today, it estimated that more than 80% of Americans have online access. Changing consumer patterns to the digitized world have left businesses little choice but to go online in search of more consumers and profits. Physically searching for a home for purchase or to let is a fairly tiresome process, both for agents and prospective home owners. The internet has simplified this by bringing an endless catalogue of homes to a computer or phone, and buyers can choose whether to supplement their search using an agent.

Zillow's business model has taken advantage of the gap by giving a platform for both buyers and sellers to meet and transact, at a price. It does this by selling advertising services through its countrywide network of brokers, real estate professionals, contractors, rental brokers and mortgage brokers.

Financial Outlook

Zillow is at a market cap of $6.37 billion, with shares trading at $35.35 apiece.

In the Q3 2016 earnings call, Zillow's financials showed that it has outperformed expectations by most, if not all metrics. YoY revenue grew 35% to $225 million, exceeding the higher guidance. This growth was attributed to strong results from Marketplaces and prudent spending on expenses. Zillow's growth was strong across all segments, particularly in audience reach- the second quarter recorded a growth in unique visitors to 168 million on both web and mobile.

The Premier Agent recorded revenue growth of 33% YoY to $158.3 million. PA is a software that gives real estate agents a platform to generate and organize leads in one place. In Q3, PA saw 4.6 million leads, in a 40% YoY increase. PA has also linked with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) through the Premier Agent Direct Program to reach more audience through social media. In my analysis, a company that makes inroads into social media gains an advantage of free marketing through referrals. Also, a presence on Facebook will give Zillow a head-start in tapping young millennials.

Despite these positives, Zillow still faces challenge when it comes to Zestimate, its most recognized feature. Zestimates is the home valuation feature through which users can get price estimates for homes according to location. Complains abound that Zestimate has a high margin of error, with buyers paying much more than what is displayed. Also, Zestimate fails to include the quality of a home such as the aesthetics or renovations done, giving a uniform price for houses in one area. However, an upgrade was done to reduce the margin of error from 8% to 6%.

Conclusion

I have mixed feelings towards this stock; its business model and portfolio are impressive and reassuring to investors, but the figures on paper do not quite do that. In this, I will use Zillow's competitors- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR), Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY), Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL).

Zillow's trailing PS ratio is 8.241, compared to RMR's 2.836, RLGY's 0.6554 and JLL's 0.7343. I take this as one sign of an overvalued company. Further, on profitability, Zillow posted EBITDA of -15.64%, against 55.62%, 8.03% and 9.98% for RMR, RLGY and JLL respectively. The estimates do not seem to help much, too. The estimated forward PE ratio of Zillow is 43.13, compared to 26.28, 15.01 and 12.64 for RMR, RLGY and JLL in that order. Going by these numbers, my take is that at $35.35, Zillow is trading at a price way above its true value. I therefore will call a short position on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.