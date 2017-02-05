Weak Wage Growth Underscores Secular Challenges Facing Economy

Overview:

The January jobs report showed that monthly nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 while the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8%. The report came after ISM figures suggested that the economy's recovery continued to gain momentum and a Fed that is committed to its target of 2-3 interest rate hikes in 2017. The report beat our forecast of ~165,000 jobs handily while coming short of our unemployment and wage expectations. Overall, the report signaled that while overall jobs added remained strong, inflationary employment forces, particularly in wages, remain weak.

Strong Employment Figures Suggest Pace of Gains is Sustainable

The strong nonfarm payroll figures were certainly a bright spot, particularly when one considers the fact that the recovery is entering its later stages. We feel that the current pace of job gains is indeed sustainable, and our evaluation is supported from the below chart cited from the WSJ.

Continued gains in jobs will be critical to maintaining the Fed's path to 2-3 rate hikes in 2017. We might be on a strong footing to enter the New Year given the fact we received such a big beat at a time when many, including us, were expecting gains to be strong, but less than 2015 and 2016.

Labor Force Participation Spotlight

The LFP figures ticked up mildly to 62.9% vs. December's 62.7% figure. This increase in the LFP figures was supported by the decline in the long-term unemployed. The figures declined by 244,000 over the year and the total share of long-term unemployed vs. total unemployed remains 24.4%. This subtle shift in long-term unemployed underscores the severity of the impact of the global financial crisis on the unemployed. We continue to reiterate our stance on the LFP and characterize it as unsatisfied. We would like to see a greater recovery in the figures to fully remain convinced that the labor market has recovered from structural challenges.

Continued Structural Problems Impact Wage Gains

Over the course of the recovery, the pace of job gains has continued to remain sustainable and supportive of an economic growth around 2-2.5%. However, beyond headline figures lies grave structural challenges that continue to suppress the effects of a stronger labor market on long-run economic growth. These challenges can be evidenced when examining job adds and wage gains.

The current jobs added can be characterized as low wage and socially immobile. For example, the January report glossed over the data for 2016 and mentioned that food and beverages, retail, construction, and healthcare added roughly 200,000 jobs for the year while higher paying professional services, technology, and financial services added 150,000 jobs.

Many jobs added over the recovery have been low wage and immobile, tempering the pace of hourly pay increases. The January report showed that wages rose modestly by 0.1%, missing expectations of a 0.5% increase. The miss comes in a period where economists have begun to raise their wage growth expectations as the "labor market tightens." In our view, the figures continue to underscore the challenging structural dynamics facing the US economy since the 1970s. These challenges have continued to plague economic recoveries and stem from the widespread inequality in worker education and opportunity. These challenges continue to be exacerbated by continued marginalization of the working class, a dynamic that gave rise to the election of Donald Trump. After 2 years of improving wages, the recovery must pick up momentum as any slips in the data may derail recent economic momentum and the underlying reflation narrative that has supported equity and bond prices.

Nonfarm Evaluation

After evaluating NFP numbers and upcoming policy outcomes relating to Donald Trump, we are revising our outlook noting that the possibility for upside to nonfarm payrolls will be heightened in the early months of the Trump presidency amid a shift toward America first policies that seek to focus on hiring American workers. These policies will likely provide an added boost to an already tight labor market that gained ~190,000 jobs on average over 2016.

In our model, we revised upward our estimates for February and March NFP figures amid a re-evaluation of our outlook.

We would like to see wages regain momentum and note that current wage data remains below prior recoveries. With inflation firming, catalysts for higher wages are in the offing, yet the continued shifts in job mix will create impediments for growth. Nevertheless, our outlook on the jobs data continues to be rated green as the labor market remains tight and open to future growth.