Can Deutsche Bank Continue Its Momentum?

Looking at the price chart of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) of the last years we can see the stock price continually made new lows after multiple sharp price sell-offs. The low price of $11.1 was recently reached in September 2016.

Source: finviz.com

Ever since that low, the stock price has been moving up rapidly currently making new highs and is currently at $20.3 That means roughly 80% above the lowest price level of only a few months ago.

This raises a few questions. Why has the stock price of DB been in a bear market in the previous years? Why is the stock price now suddenly gaining this quickly in value? Will this rally be sustainable or will the stock price again be attacked by the bears and continue its downtrend?

1) Why has the stock price systemically declined in the previous years?

This can be explained by multiple events:

European banking stocks have been quite bearish in the last couple of years. In the chart below we can see the performance of DB compared with the performance of European banks (NASDAQ:EUFN) and American banks (NYSEARCA:XLF)

source: stockcharts.com

While the XLF tracker strongly gained in value during the past 3 years, we see the European banks had more difficulties to gain ground. DB actually followed in the footsteps EUFN, in a leveraged way. The underperformance of the European banks can be explained by the challenges the banks faced:

Low interest rates

High levels of bad debt

Higher capital requirements

Insufficient economic growth

Brexit threat

Stress tests confirmed countries like Italy and Ireland will face challenges in the future

How did Deutsche Bank fare in this new environment? Not so good, to say the least.

Source

Just like other large banks, DB has been trying to modify its business plan by restructuring its business. The goal is to de-risk their balance sheet, modernize the infrastructure, lower its employee count, implement cost cutting programs, …

With lower interest rates and less income from its investment banking activities, DB saw its earnings decrease steadily. For 2016, DB reported a net loss of $1.5B (mainly due to lower revenues, restructuring costs and mammoth fines). For 2015 this was still a loss of nearly $7B.

Looking beyond this net result, Deutsche saw revenues shrink by 10 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, at just over 30 billion euros. Meanwhile, the bank's operating result before interest and taxes was 810 million euros in the red.

As a consequence of these operational results, the return on equity remains low for DB:

Source: ycharts.com

Beside this mediocre performance, DB has been obliged to pay several large fines in the previous years:

April 2015: LIBOR scandal: $2.5B fine

November 2015: US sanction fine of $258M for doing business with Iran, Burma, Libya

January 2017: $7.2B fine for the sale and pooling of toxic mortgages

Especially the latest fine of $7.2B had a strong impact on the share price of DB. The fine could have been as high as $14B, an amount for which the bank had not legislated enough. This would have implied an insolvency risk for DB.

2) Why is the stock price now gaining momentum and rising in value?

This can be explained by the general uptrend in financial stocks, since Trump won the US Presidential elections in November 2016. Investors are now anticipating higher interest rates and improving inflation numbers. The European stocks followed this uptrend.

Beside this general uptrend in the stock market, DB also announced their Strategy 2020 targets. The goal is to revamp the bank, with focus on simplifying the bank's business model, trimming costs and shedding unprofitable businesses.

Then there was also more activity and more income from fixed income trading for DB. If this trend will continue it is likely the earnings of DB will improve as well in the future.

Recently, the media has been reporting DB is considering the sale of its Asset Management unit. This would simplify the business of DB greatly and bring in up to 8 B$ in cash.

3) Will this rally be sustainable?

This brings us to the main question: Will this rally continue its momentum and drive the stock price of DB up to new highs? Personally, I would not invest my money in DB at these price levels. The stock price has appreciated strongly in the recent months, mostly because of a changing market environment (bullish sentiment in the US stock market).

The bank still has a lot of restructuring work ahead of itself and the question remains whether this will transform the bank into a profitable company with decent ROE rates. At the moment, I think there are better alternatives for investors who want to buy large European banks at the current price levels.