Muni Buyers: Washington State Callable Munis Look Cheap

The state of Washington does not have a state income tax so their muni market tends to trade cheaper than others.

There are a few states that always seem to trade cheaper than others in the muni market. The state of Washington is one of them. Washington is one of only seven states that does not have an income tax. The lack of an income tax reduces the appetite for municipal bonds since residents don't receive a state income tax benefit. In addition, Washington ranks eleventh out of the fifty states in terms of total debt outstanding at around $92 billion. This means there are more bonds in the market to be traded. The lack of demand from Washington residents leads to higher yields.

State Yield Curve Comparison

Bloomberg aggregates muni data to create yield curves for the most traded states. The images below compare the 10 and 30 year yields on various states.

10 Year Muni Yields

The average yield for the 10 year Washington muni curve is 2.58%. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois offer higher yields but also come with greater credit risk due to high debt levels and pensions concerns.

I should note that the state of Washington is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AA+ by S&P.

The states trading at higher yields are at least 2 notches lower in credit rating. California is trading at the same yield so which is the better value? The higher rated Washington credit.

California - Aa3 / AA-

Connecticut - Aa3 / AA-

Illinois - Baa2 / BBB

Pennsylvania - Aa3 / AA-

30 Year Muni Yields

The story is quite similar for the 30 year yield comparison.

Callable Muni's Offer The Best Value

The blue line below represents the current US Treasury yield curve and the green line represents the Bloomberg AAA municipal yield curve. We see that the muni yield curve surpasses the treasury yield curve at around the 13 year mark. The area of the muni curve I circled provides the best value over treasures because they are yielding above 100% of the treasury yield. That's even before the yield is adjusted for the tax-exemption.

Almost all municipal bonds with a maturity date greater than 10 years are issued with 10 year calls which means 10 years from the bond is dated they are callable at par.

If interest rates at the call date are below the coupon rate, then it would be likely the bond would be called since the issuer would refinance their debt at a lower rate. If interest rates were to rise above the coupon rate then it would not make sense for the issuer to refinance at a higher rate. This means the bonds would likely extend to the maturity date or at least until rates fell below the coupon level.

For this reason, it is important to consider the path of interest rates and determine a coupon rate that will protect against rising rates. I prefer 5% coupon callable bonds for this reason. The higher the coupon is the lower the duration of the bond will be and the less sensitive it is to interest rate increases.

Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority

CUSIP: 155048DK4

1st Call Date: 11/01/2026

Maturity Date: 11/01/2041

Coupon: 5%

Rating: Aa1 / AAA

This bond was part of a deal that sold at the beginning of December and was issued at a yield of 3.26%. The bond is currently offered at 3.20% so still fairly close to the issue price.

The screen below shows the yield to the call of 3.20% would provide at tax-equivalent yield of 4.92% (assuming a 35% tax rate). At that tax-equivalent yield, the spread over treasuries is a very attractive 2.43%. There are not many BBB rated corporate bonds that yield more than 4.5% for 10 years making these look like a great value. Of course if rates rise high enough, the bonds will not be called but would yield over 5% on a tax-equivalent basis all the way to maturity in 2041.

What I like about this credit:

The Central Puget Sound Transportation Authority operates commuter light rail, buses, and park-and-ride lots serving a population of 2.9 million or approximately 40% of the state of Washington. This is a very large service area and tax base of the state.

The bonds are secured by pledged revenues from a 1.4% sales, motor vehicle taxes, and rental car taxes. There are two groups of bonds supported by these taxes, prior bonds and parity bonds. This particular bond is considered a "parity" bond which ranks below the prior bonds in the flow of funds meaning the prior bonds get paid before the parity bonds. The debt service coverage levels on both the prior and parity bonds are very strong at over 13x. This means that just one month of tax revenue is enough to cover their entire year of debt payments.

It is typical for transportation authorities to lose money from operations as we see in their income statement. The $261 million loss from operations is more than made up by the sales tax and motor vehicle tax revenue. The net position of the authority continues to grow year after year indicating a strong financial position.

I recommend reading the Moody's and S&P reports to learn more about the Central Puget Sound credit before investing.

Other Washington state credits to consider include:

Washington State GO's

Washington State Motor Fuel Tax

Various County School Districts

Conclusion

Buying individual munis takes more time and credit work than buying an ETF or CEF but can provide additional value if a portion of the market becomes cheaper than the rest. Longer Washington state callable munis look cheap relative to other muni credits right now.

