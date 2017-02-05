Dominion Resources' Underwhelming Guidance Is An Opportunity In Disguise

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), one of the largest electric and natural gas distribution companies, disappointed the market with its recent performance. Dominion ended the fourth quarter of 2016 with $3.08 billion in revenue, which translates into a growth rate of 21% and yet it missed the market expectations by a wide margin of approximately $760 million. The unfavorable change in weather conditions and lackluster electric prices dragged the top-line. The company reported operating earnings per share of $0.99 for the fourth quarter of 2016 - a cent below the consensus estimates.

The total revenue of $11.7 billion for the full fiscal year 2016 remained almost flat, but GAAP earnings per share increased from $3.20 in 2015 to $3.44 in 2016. For the fiscal year 2017, the management estimates that Dominion will generate operating earnings per share of $3.40 to $3.90. According to this guidance, operating earnings per share will grow 2.6% in the best case scenario, but earnings will drop by 10.5% in the worst case scenario.

The guidance shows a bad outlook of 2017 at first glance, but the long-term investors need to look into details for the better picture of future.

Revenue Visibility

Like most of the electric utilities, Dominion has struggled to accelerate revenue growth in the past few years. In fact, its top-line has squeezed at a compounded annual rate of 4% since 2011. The weather conditions, lackluster load growth and unfavorable fluctuations in average prices have negatively impacted the revenues. These external factors will continue to influence the future sales performance of Dominion.

Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) estimates that the residential customers will use 3% more electricity between December 2016 and March 2017. As Dominion delivers 36% of total regulated electricity to residential customers, the increased consumption will fuel the first quarter 2017 revenue and operating earnings.

Source: Dominion Resources

A less diversified customer base is a major weakness as it can limit the long-term growth potential. While electricity consumption in residential and commercial segments is likely to remain flat, industrial usage will increase by 3% in 2017. Dominion delivers only 10% of total regulated GWhs to the industrial customer, which means the growth impact on the total revenue will dilute. However, in the absence of load growth, a 2.6% expected increase in the average residential electricity price will also boost revenue in 2017.

The electricity consumption in the commercial and industrial sectors is likely to grow faster than the residential segment between 2016 and 2040, which means a skewed distribution of its customer base could hinder generating a balanced growth. Thus, in my opinion, Dominion should focus on diversifying its customer base to accelerate sustainable revenue growth in the long-term.

Source: EIA, Annual Energy Outlook 2017

Cove Point Vs Cove Point

Dominion has a pretty extensive network of natural gas transmission pipelines and storage facilities, including an offshore liquid natural gas terminal. Cove Point is a notable contributor to its overall natural gas business, but the changing direction of the market will hurt Dominion.

The U.S. natural gas industry is in the middle of a dramatic shift, primarily due to technological advancements in exploration techniques. With the opening of Sabine Pass export terminal last year, the U.S. took a critical step towards becoming a prominent net exporter of liquid natural gas. Dominion will feel the heat in the short-term, as reduced LNG imports at Cove Point terminal will weigh on the import contract revenues during 2017. However, Dominion's natural gas business will experience a significant boost with the commencement of commercial operations of Cove Point Liquefaction project by the end of this year. The completion of the project and a new stream of LNG export contract revenues will significantly improve the cash flow position of the company.

Total gas production in the U.S. will continue to increase over the long run, primarily due to healthy demand in the domestic and foreign markets. The increased output will also boost the exports. Energy Information Administration forecasts that LNG exports will grow from an average 0.5 Bcf/d in 2016 to 1.4 Bcf/d in 2017. The opening of Dominion's Cove Point Liquefaction terminal will boost the LNG exports to 2.16 Bcf/d by the end of 2018. The agency estimates that LNG exports will reach 12 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2040, primarily due to demand from Mexico, Europe, and Asia. That said, Cove Point Liquefaction project will act as a long-term growth catalyst for Dominion's natural gas business.

Source: EIA

Last year, Dominion recorded a 31% drop in natural gas liquids sales and realized lower average selling price. However, the addition to Questar Gas, which shipped 3.9mm gallons of NGL in 2016, will support the growth momentum in 2017 and beyond. Dominion will also benefit from increasing natural gas consumption across all the market segments in the U.S. The company is aggressively investing in natural gas, transmission, distribution, and storage infrastructure to benefit from long-term growth potential. Dominion has completed the expansion of six major natural gas pipeline projects that will boost the supply.

The expansion of additional six projects at an estimated investment of $700 million will start generating incremental cash flows at the beginning of 2019. These expansions of natural gas assets coupled with Cove Point Liquefaction and Atlantic Coast Pipeline will help Dominion accelerate earnings growth rate of 6% to 8% annually between 2017 and 2020.

Uncertainties Around Tax Credits

Another major factor that is likely to impact Dominion's earnings in 2017 is the reduction in solar investment tax credits. In the past few years, Dominion has boosted investments in solar projects to cut its carbon footprints and take advantage of the federal tax credits.

The Trump administration has promised to cut the regulations and corporate taxes, but the solar industry looks a bit worried about repealing of solar investment tax credits. However, according to Utility Dive, a Trump insider has said that ''the credits will remain in place''. On the other hand, the management of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is not expecting any change in solar investment tax credits. Further, the CEO Jim Robo says that such ''incentives will be needed less in the future''.

While Dominion anticipates a neutral impact of potential tax reforms under Trump administration, the company has slashed its outlook for solar investment tax credits from $0.50 in 2016 to $0.30 per share in 2017, and $0.10 per share in 2018 and beyond. The lower investment tax credits will hurt the earnings in the short-term, but the impact will normalize coming years.

Cash And Dividend

The management has struggled to generate revenue growth, but effective controls over operating costs have boosted profit margins, which is evident from 5-year compounded annual growth rate of 4.9% and 8.6% in operating profit and net profit, respectively. The investments in modernizing the energy grid and strengthening of transmission & distribution infrastructure have enabled the company to reduce the operating and maintenance expenses by 2.5% annually. Resultantly, Dominion's EBITDA has surged at a 5-year CAGR of 5.7% to $5.186 billion in 2016.

Source: SEC Filings

The free cash flow position, however, has remained negative over the years due to acquisitions and growth CapEx. Thus the leverage has increased significantly since 2011. The Debt/EBITDA ratio has jumped from 4.8x in 2015 to 5.8x 2016 due to Questar Gas. As a result, Dominion paid an additional 11.7% interest expense in 2016. The burden of finance cost will increase further in the midst of tightening of monetary policy.

The rising interest expense is not a threat to dividends. In 2016, Dominion generated operating cash flow of $4.13 billion, which means operating cash flow stream is strong enough to bear the burden of increasing interest and dividend payments. Over the past five years, Dominion has increased the dividends by an average rate of 8.5%. The recent dividend hike of 7.85% is a bit disappointing, but dividend growth is likely to increase to the historical average of 8.5% as the drop of Cove Point into Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) will generate $7 billion cash in 2018. The free cash flow position will improve further in 2019 due to the opening of Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The management also plans to repay some debt from Cove Point cash, but the shareholders should not expect a significant reduction in leverage due to 3-year CapEx of $15.96 billion. Nevertheless, the current dividend payout ratio of approximately 80% gives Dominion a flexibility to maintain a mid-to-high single digit dividend growth rate over the longer run.

Buy The Dip

Dominion is trading at a forward price to earnings of approximately 19x, as compared to the sector average of 17x. The investors should consider the fact that Dominion is increasing its asset base of growth generating natural gas distribution, export, and storage assets. Dominion is trading a price to cash flow multiple of 12x, whereas the sector multiple is 14.5x. The potential improvements in cash position in the coming years will make the stock more appealing.

The share price of Dominion is down approximately 7%, which is an opportunity to buy the stock for 4.2% yield along with the potential of healthy growth in future dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.