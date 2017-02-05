My Super January Portfolio Update With A Big Reveal

Introduction

This article series documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and I to live off of. In an ideal world this will not require selling of assets to fund expenses.

Notes From This Month

I will preface the article by saying that I actually made no trades in January. I will cover this more in depth below.

2017 Goals

Now that we are a month into January it's time to start seeing my progress against my goals.

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1 year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

I am awaiting some more dividend announcements to be made but so far Realty Income is leading off with a 4% increase, however they have a tendency to raise multiple times in a given year so this number may not be the final figure for 2017.

As far as my second goal is concerned, since I made no trades yet this year, this one is going to be a stretch. That's OK, when I made the goal it was based on several strong assumptions.

To recap, here's how I came to $5,800:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401k New Money $540 End of 2017 Income $5,790

I started by rounding my starting income to $5000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401k contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017 so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. For the sake of this exercise I won't consider employer matches. I am also assuming that the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,790 figure which I then am rounding up to $5,800.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of the CCC list, obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time - this will generally remove commodity-based companies

I like cash cows, good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated though not required if the company has a wide moat due to its business

I like to see shareholder friendly management, a healthy raising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non dividend paying stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per Fast Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible).

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Amongst a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.

A lot of times I will start to find candidates either through seeing articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Some names that have shown up are Target, VF Corp, Gilead, Verizon, Kellogg, T. Rowe Price, WEC Energy Group, CVS, Southern Company, Dominion Resources, Medtronic, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kimberly Clark and Walmart. Phew, a lot of familiar names here.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut

Company degradation, this could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings

Wild overvaluation - this becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with proceeds

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

None

Existing Positions

None

Sells

None

Dividend Increases

Realty Income (NYSE:O) declares $0.2105/share monthly dividend, 4% increase from prior dividend of $0.2025.

Dividend Cuts

None!

New Rules

None

Notes

So this month in particular, I was on the fence about either starting small positions or adding to my positions in some of the companies listed above. The one that seems like the best value (value trap?) is Target but they reported a really weak quarter and retail in general is changing so rapidly I'm not sure where they will really grow from here.

I want to keep a closer eye on the retail story over the next couple of quarters to see whether the story behind Target (and maybe to a lesser extent Walmart) is permanently impaired or not.

Custom Stock Alerts

In past month write-ups I have eluded to a project I have been working on and now I am ready to announce it to the world. The site is called Custom Stock Alerts.

The site came about from what I perceive to be a real lack of any sort of alerting tools, or ones that have not gone far enough. With my tool, you can set different alerts with different values for companies you follow and get a text or email alert when it hits.

For example, tell me when this company hits a certain dividend yield, is near a 52 week high or low, goes above or below a certain PE, changes X% in a day and oh yeah, of course goes above or below a certain price.

Especially in this segment of dividend investors, between companies I own and companies on my watchlist it's rather unwieldy staying on top of opportunities. Due to my background in computer science this was the perfect project for me to get into.

Here's a small sample, using Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Like I mentioned above, they are trading nearly their yearly low which has pushed their dividend yield up.

So now I can keep track of different data points for all the companies I own or am interested in owning. What I like is that even if I choose not to act on any alert I get, I am still aware of what's going on.

Please come check it out and let me know what you think.

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

New year, time for a new color scheme.

January was a very good month for dividends. As you can see, I received $236 in dividends, all reinvested. As always, Altria is the heavy lifter for the quarter since it's had the most time to compound.

I want all my companies to represent little pieces of my own personal compounding machine and it's working.

It was the first time I received a payment from Medtronic which was a new addition to my portfolio late last year.

Current Total Balance: $196,221 (up from $193,254)

Current Cash: $4,240 (up from $2,454)

I'm trying to take the advice I heard about making only one purchase for a given company in a given year. With over $4,000 in cash I can make a good investment if the right opportunity comes up. Several companies are close and still offer a decent entry point.

Growth

What I want to highlight here is the dividend growth over last year at this time. I barely cracked $100 a year ago while this year featured strong 135% growth.

The lower chart is my forward looking dividend income based on my best estimate of what I may receive this year. Monthly it only grew 0.20% because I did not make any purchases, however that is all due to compounding. I need to find reasonably valued companies in order to hit my $5,800 goal.

The Portfolio

This is my dividend growth portfolio in my 401k. It does not contain my non dividend payer holdings. I added the "2017 Increase" column to keep track of how my dividend growth progresses. I'll then have a weighted average and see whether I hit my goal or not.

Here are the column definitions for the ones that may not be evident:

Purchased Shares - the shares I actually bought

Shares Total - total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost - my transaction cost including fees

My Basis - Cost / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis - Cost / Shares Total

Percent of Cost - Cost / sum(All Costs)

Dividend - The annualized dividend

Income - Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income - Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost - Income / Cost

CCC Member - Is it part of the Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender list?

My yield on cost increased to 3.18%, up a few basis points from last month.

Altria is my own great example of compounding, now with their most recent payment my yield on cost is 7.31%, letting alone the fact that the stock has nearly doubled since my purchase.

My indicators are all healthy save for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), which now is providing slightly over 5% of my income. I don't use the indicator on SCHD as that is a diversified ETF.

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), the aforementioned Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Teva Pharmaceuticals are all below.

As I've mentioned in past articles, this does not include my non-dividend-paying companies. I own Facebook, Amazon, Google, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA). Each of them roughly has a position size in line with anyone here.

Using the portfolio analyzer tool on Simply Safe Dividends, my overall metrics are pretty close to what I calculated. There are always some slight variances in figures.

What I wanted to highlight was the overall safety, growth and my yield on cost scores. Overall, I am very pleased with this picture.

As I mentioned before, my large SCHD holding actually hurts my safety and growth score due to ETFs being given a weight of 50/50 for those categories.

I sorted my portfolio by safety score, clearly BBL is the big loser here. It already had a dividend cut due to heavy exposure to commodity prices in iron ore.

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides my infographics which are very pretty and something I have been looking for. I have my transactions loaded into its system, the only thing missing is having it calculate dividend reinvestment but it gives a really close representation of my actual portfolio.

You can check out my portfolio here.

Performance

At a glance I can see the performance of my holdings. It's reasons like this that make it fun and enjoyable to be an individual investor. Altria is up over 100% since I've owned it, handily beating the market.

Altria (NYSE:MO) to no one's surprise is my top performance and also my longest holding having owned since 10/2013.

So again, not only do I have fantastic capital returns but my yield is incredible as well. Feels good to be a dividend growth investor.

Most of those holdings in that picture I've only owned for 12-18 months and they are handily beating the market.

Diversification

For anyone who has followed my articles, it should be no surprise that diversification is an important tenet for me to follow. That is readily visible in this graphic via the many different small colored slices that make up the whole pie.

Income by Sector

The income picture is virtually the same from the end of last year. I have a nice, diverse base of income sources. I could stand to use a little more in the way of telecom and utilities this year. Maybe given that, Verizon may be worth a closer look here.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

While the overall picture hasn't changed since last month, the overall point to make is that over 90% of my dividends come from companies that have at least a 5 year history of raising dividends annually.

The Portfolio

The portfolio now contains the following companies: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), AFLAC (NYSE:AFL), Altria , Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), Apple (AAPL), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), AT&T (NYSE:T), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Horace Mann Educators , International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), Omega Healthcare Investors , Prudential (NYSE:PRU), Realty Income, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), STAG Industrial , Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Target (NYSE:TGT), Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), Under Armour , United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

Conclusion and To Do

While January in and of itself featured not a single portfolio change, I think that's actually a good chunk of the battle. I am essentially fully invested, I have enough current capital to make one full sized purchase.

With that said, this Warren Buffett quote is starting to make a lot more sense:

Lethargy, bordering on sloth should remain the cornerstone of an investment style.

I don't have any plans at the moment to sell any holdings though portfolio management may be easier with slightly less companies to monitor and some more concentration in remaining holdings. That story will play out over the year though.

Let me know your thoughts on my portfolio and write up and also check out Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.