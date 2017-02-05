Beer And Liquor Stocks Not Feeling So Good? Ask AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is the world's largest brewer. Headquartered in Belgium, AB InBev became even bigger this past October when it completed the acquisition of SABMiller assets. Buying mostly African and Latin American properties and revenues, the company now claims 7 of the 10 most valuable beer brands on planet earth. A result of stagnating volumes and sales in America and Europe, AB InBev figures its best chance to grow shareholder value is through cost-cutting in SABMiller's supply chain. Another desirable side effect is the elimination of an important competitor and related pricing pressures on its core product offerings. The main profit restraining issue the entire "established" liquor and beer industry faces today is the rise of microbreweries and craft beer acceptance globally by drinkers.

Craft Beer and Microbrewery Competition

Craft beers and smaller breweries have exploded in numbers starting in the 1980s. Below is a good chart to ponder, showing the number of companies making beer the last century. Falling from 2000 in the late 1800s to just 89 during 1979, several large beer companies like Anheuser-Busch had tight control over U.S. price competition. However, the number of beer production businesses in America has exploded above 3000 into 2017, according to the Brewers Association.

Millennials and younger consumers are gravitating toward local beer options as a first choice, hurting alcohol demand at the big boys like AB InBev. The existing company before the SABMiller purchase actually witnessed a drop in volumes sold across much of the world in 2016 vs. 2015, as new entries take market share. This trend of stagnation in demand has been going on for many years at the large beer and spirits corporations. They have been raising profitability levels basically by controlling costs and trying to push through price increases whenever possible. However, price increases are not easy to hold as competition from local brewers heats up. Here is a Goldman Sachs video on the growth of craft beers, and their expectation of such spreading globally, at the same time as wineries and spirits production/competition seems to be headed into overdrive.

Not only is the liquor selling environment at the local pub or grocery store changing, but many consumers are brewing at home. Just announced during January, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain have partnered to build an in-home brewing system focused on beer and alcoholic beverages. Without doubt all this competition for your beer/liquor money will mean lower final demand and income levels at the leading established brewers going forward.

AB InBev Valuation

So what are BUD shares worth? The 10-year average ratio of price to annual trailing cash flow is 12. Against the current equivalent multiple on cash flow of 13, ownership interests are not cheap, albeit lower than the 16 high in September. The price to sales ratio has a 10-year average of 3x, vs. a 4x number today that will improve some next year as SABMiller results are added. Price to accounting book value has averaged 3x the last decade vs. 4x today. (I am using trailing September numbers on the old company setup, as audited post-SABMiller numbers have yet to be finalized.)

The biggest problems I have with AB InBev revolve around falling income numbers and very weak tangible book value readings to back up an investor.

Operating earnings peaked in fiscal 2014 around $6.00 per share. For comparison 2016 is projected by Wall Street consensus to hit $3.40, rising to $4.80 in 2017 with the latest round of asset acquisitions/divestitures.

Tangible assets amounted to $40 billion at the end of 2015, the last audited results vs. $89 billion in total liabilities (including $73 billion in accounts payable and debt). The company reported roughly $95 billion in goodwill and intangibles from previous mergers, an accounting number with no resell value if operating sales evaporate. In terms of break-up or liquidation value, an investor is placing full faith in the corporation's ability to maintain its brands as the highest volume beers and liquors far into the future.

However, a combination of low earnings growth with weak margin of safety concerns will likely plague this company for years. I will explain the jump in debt and liabilities coming from the SABMiller purchase later in the article.

Reasons to Sell

BUD's equity price peaked at $136 in September on optimism over the SABMiller buyout. The decline since then has been relentless. With the SABMiller acquisition now complete, sales outside the U.S. are projected to be greater than 70% of the company's total in 2017. The stronger U.S. Dollar since summertime has been an important catalyst for lowering the "Dollar" exchange rate value of foreign operating results. The swelling Dollar exchange provides a bulk of the rationale for AB InBev's falling stock price.

A second reason is President Trump's threat to disrupt global free trade. If nations around the world stop cooperating economically, BUD has a very big problem. Tariffs and trade barriers will increase costs and prices for goods all over the world, giving local smaller brewers two advantages. They will likely be able to keep prices lower in the short-term from local production and ownership, while staking a claim to local heritage and worker employment as excuses to shun overseas alcohol sellers.

The third issue holding back the stock quote is rising interest rates globally. BUD is considered something of a dividend yielder with a 3.3% rate currently. Higher required rates for income investors mean they are less willing to pay the same price upfront for shares when alternative investments provide a better yield. In addition, AB InBev holds extraordinary debt and leverage. According to the August takeover prospectus, the combined pro forma BUD/SABMiller entity held $180 billion in total liabilities at the end of June, much of that debt, or nearly DOUBLE the number of December 2015.

Financing costs are on the rise and it WILL become progressively more expensive for AB InBev to service its high debt load, likely lowering future reported shareholder income, all else being equal. Already since the prospectus issuance, BUD has agreed to sell several large assets to pay down debt including Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. Investors need to honestly question whether the short-term uptick in earnings and cash flow (goodwill amortization) is worth putting an enormous amount of long-term debt on the balance sheet.

The increasing U.S. Dollar value, Trump's push to end free trade with America, and climbing interest rates have been integral bearish themes in many of my Seeking Alpha stock selections since December. Here is a link to an article on three different European blue-chips to consider selling, posted in late 2016.

Momentum Considerations

BUD has been one of the weakest performing blue-chip consumer staple stocks since September vs. the S&P 500 index. The Consumer Staples SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) has been a complete dud since its July peak. Plus, the entire large cap brewery/distillery sector has undergone serious selling for many of the same reasons as AB InBev. Weak On Balance Volume trends for BUD and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in particular should keep share owners on alert for further selling. Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) are each exhibiting subpar performance and increasing liquidation pressure in the second half of 2016 and early 2017.

Please take a look at the 1-year, 6-month and 3-month momentum representations below for comparisons. I have included 2-year charts of each stock to review and contrast also.

Final Thoughts

My Victory Formation system has highlighted Anheuser-Busch InBev as a top sell idea for months. Individually, selling on stock price strength may prove a smart idea in the alcoholic beverage sector. For short sellers, I would focus again on AB InBev and Diageo. Each of the larger players in the sector are witnessing a significant increase in competition from small breweries, fighting a stronger U.S. Dollar trend, having to deal with trade frictions created by President Trump, and feeling the negative effects of rising interest rates on over-leveraged balance sheets generally. Industry leaders appear to have far more headwinds to future profitability and shareholder value than in other sectors. Please invest in beer, wine and spirits carefully. Continue to dig deeper with your own research and think hard on specific portfolio weightings, if you must invest in them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BUD, DEO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.