Estee Lauder: Is A Reversal On Its Way?

"Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)" and the major cosmetic players such as "L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF)" went through a difficult time since the US presidential election in November. In fact, this consumer non-cyclical sector was badly hit while the S&P500 index jumped by roughly +10%. We will discuss if this trend is going to last or are we seeing a reversal of the situation?

EL data by YCharts

Let's first to talk about the latest quarterly earnings of EL published on February 2nd for the period ending on December 31st, 2016.

Consolidated net sales were up by +3% at $3.2bn, an acceleration from the previous quarter as last 6-months sales increased by 2%. In more details, except the Hair Care division that represents the smallest contribution to net sales (10%), each business division posted an increase in revenues which has even accelerated compared to the previous quarters. Skin Care, the most profitable category, has grown by a mere 1%. La Mer and GlamGlow increasing sales were partially offset by lower sales from premium brands such as Clinique and MAC. Consequently, Skin Care size has been narrowly overtaken by the Makeup division which grew by a solid +4%. Makeup segment generated lower EBIT margins at 17% compared to 28% for Skin Care. Nevertheless, Makeup is expected to continue its fast-growth as the recent acquisitions of Two Faced and BECCA are forecasted to deliver strong demand from millenials. We should highlight that despite lower operating margins for the Make up segment (compared to Skin Care), margins have been improving while Skin Care higher margins have been deteriorating. Fragrance, representing 15% of net sales, managed to grow by +6% thanks to luxury fragrance brands such as By Kilian (bought recently). Fragrance margins are lower than Skin Care but grew +28% this quarter so that's a category to watch. Looking at the geographic split, the Americas size (39% of net sales) have now been overtaken by EMEA (41%), the latter is accretive to EBIT margins. Indeed, EMEA operating margins' reached 31% compared to a disappointing (yet stabilizing) 7% for the Americas. Asia/Pacific (20% of net sales) posted encouraging sales growth at +5%. A region that is also boosting group EBIT thanks to 24% margins, which grew +6% during the current half-year.

Source: Company quarterly results

Estee Lauder COGS grew faster than sales at +8% hence gross margins deteriorated by 100bps to 80%. The dilution was mainly due to the mix of business, obsolescence charges and charges associated with restructuring activities. However, while SG&A have gone up by +2%, they represented a smaller portion of sales by -600bps to 60% thanks to optimized selling expenses, product development as well as general & admin expenses. Foreign exchange transactions negatively impacted SG&A as well as the charges associated with restructuring activities. As a reminder, Estee Lauder launched in May 2016 a multi-year initiative called "Leading Beauty Forward" to better leverage its cost structure to free resources for investment to continue its growth momentum. These restructuring costs are estimated to negatively impact EPS by $0.4 to $0.7 for the quarter.

Moreover, we highly appreciate the fact that management bought back shares of the company when they were trading close to their 52-week lows at $77.7. Indeed, management has bought almost 3 times more shares in December 2016 compared to October 2016 when they were trading at $87 (1,286,399 against 468,866), which also means that management is a strong buyer when the share price breaks the $80 level. While the amounts purchased are insignificant compared to the company market capitalization, its share repurchase program allows to buy an additional 15,000,000 which represents 4% of EL value. With today's price trading at $83, we believe it's an interesting entry-point close to the $80 psychological barrier.

Debt levels have increased to finance the $1.5bn acquisition of the 100% shares of Too Faced. Out of the total $1.65bn assets acquired in the transaction, Intangible assets and Goodwill represent a non-negligible $1.47bn. Goodwill associated with the acquisition is primarily attributable to the future revenue growth opportunities with additional share in the Makeup category. As such the goodwill of $718 million for the acquisition of Too Faced and BECCA has been allocated to Ester Lauder Makeup product category. The remainder, $394 million are allocated as amortizable intangible assets and $623 million as non-amortizable intangible assets. To our mind, these amounts are too important to be ignored and should be closely monitored as we believe Estee Lauder has paid a hefty price to purchase these assets that must perform. On the positive side, there is one tranche of its debt that is maturing in May 2017 at 5.5% interest rate that EL will be able to repay or refinance at much lower rates even if it will have a small impact on interest expenses.

In conclusion, we believe the company has been able to provide confidence to its investors thanks to good results in all of its divisions (except hair care) and regions. It will help boost the company's share price that remains undervalued compared to peers (lagged since summer 2014) as we mentioned in our last article. We expect the recent S&P 500 rally to fade away, hence we expect a rotation from investors to go back to counter-cyclical companies. Lastly, the dollar strengthening that has negatively impacted the company may start to dim which will provide further upside to EL.

EL PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long EL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.