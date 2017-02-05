CEVA: Is It A Buy Or A Hold?

Its IP is used in the development of a wide variety of applications, which include communications & connectivity, audio & voice, imaging & vision and storage.

Business Overview:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) designs and licenses its signal processing IP (Intellectual Portfolio), which addresses the requirements of mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT markets. Its IP is used in the development of a wide variety of applications, which include communications & connectivity, audio & voice, imaging & vision and storage. CEVA primarily generates its revenues by collecting licensing fees and royalties from its licensees.

CEVA's Key Advantages:

It has become less cost-efficient for most semiconductor companies to develop their in-house signal processing platform. This is because of the increasing complexity of system on chips and the shorter time required to market them. Further, in-house development of a signal processing platform requires significant resources and unique skill sets. As a result, leading semiconductor companies and OEMs around the globe prefer to license these technologies from companies such as CEVA. Some of the key customers of CEVA include Intel, LG Electronics, Mediatek, Samsung, Sony, Spreadtrum, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba and ZTE.

· CEVA is a fabless company, not focused on manufacturing or selling chips. This saves the company significant resources. These resources can be deployed in research and development of technologies. If we capitalize the R&D costs, the company has high operating margins (>90%), as compared to the semiconductor industry average of 22%. CEVA's high margins are a result of its highly lucrative licensing business.

· There can be significant upside to CEVA's current market price if the company is able to expand its addressable market.

Valuation:

Revenue Growth:

We can expect the CEVA's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 20% for the next 10 years as it gains market share. The company's revenues have grown steadily over the last couple of years, although sales did slowdown in 2014 because of the shift away of Intel from feature phones and the exiting of Broadcom and STMicroelectronics from the handset baseband market in 2014. CEVA is expected to post a revenue of 21 million in Q4. The Q4 revenue estimate combined with the revenues in first three quarters of 2016 translates to a full year revenue growth of 21% for CEVA.

It should be noted that the company reports revenue from licensing and royalty revenues. CEVA's 17% revenue growth in 2015 was driven by 13% growth in its licensing revenues and 22% growth in its royalty revenues. While the company receives licensing revenues in the early part of the design cycles, it receives royalty revenues from its customers on each unit sold by them based on a fixed percentage of the device sales price. Given that the company's licensing revenues still constitute a significant (46%) portion of its overall revenues (as of Q3'16), indicates that the company is actively licensing its technology and we can expect a stronger growth in royalty revenues for the company in future. Going forward, a key factor to observe would be company's revenue growth from new design wins, which will impact its share price.

An Alternative Scenario for Revenue Growth:

The company claims that its baseband market share in 2015 was around 30%. Taking CEVA's revenues and market share into consideration, we can estimate the addressable market size for the company to be approximately $200 million. However, the company's addressable market can significantly expand, as a result of its diversification strategy beyond baseband for handsets to address new markets such as the Internet-of-Things (NYSEMKT:IOT).

CEVA's acquisition of RivieraWaves in 2014 is a part of the diversification strategy to expand into the IoT market. The acquisition has increased the company's overall addressable market to cover categories of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected devices. CEVA expects significant growth in its unit shipments for non-handset baseband applications over the next few years, up from approximately 167 million royalty-bearing units annually in 2015 to 700 to 900 million units annually by 2018.

Further, the vision processing market presents a huge opportunity for CEVA. The application of vision processors is likely to significantly increase in camera enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, automotive safety (ADAS), drones, robotics, security and surveillance, augmented reality (NYSE:AR) and virtual reality (NYSE:VR), drones, and signage. As Per ABI Research, camera shipments are expected to exceed 2.7 billion units by 2018. CEVA has signed around 20 licensing agreements for its imaging and vision DSPs across these markets.

Taking all the above factors into consideration, if we estimate CEVA's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 35% for the next 10 years, there could be more than 100% upside to our current price estimate of $48 for the company.

Margins Growth:

CEVA is a fabless semiconductor company not focused on manufacturing or selling chips. For this reason, the company has a high gross margin >90%. The company's only major operating expense is its R&D expense, which we capitalize. CEVA's R&D expense as a percentage of sales has hovered above 30% in the last couple of years. Going ahead, CEVA's high R&D expenditure should translate to higher sales growth for the company by market share expansion.

We expect CEVA's operating margins to decline from 45% to 23% over the next ten years. This is primarily because we believe that the company's margins are likely to converge with the industry average in the longer run.

However, it should be noted that unlike other semiconductor companies, CEVA has a pure licensing business model, which is highly lucrative. Because of this factor, the company might be able to maintain its margins at the current levels in the long run. If this scenario were to come true, there can be more than 100% upside to our current price estimate of $48 for CEVA.

Primary Risks Associated With CEVA's Business:

The primary risk associated with CEVA's business is that a change in the business of the company's customers can have negative implications for its future royalty revenues. For example, the shift away from feature phones by Intel and the exiting of the handset baseband market by Broadcom and STMicroelectronics negatively impacted the company's royalty revenues in 2014. Furthermore, consolidation among CEVA's customers can negatively affect its royalty revenues, as it would result in increased bargaining power of its customers. Lastly, competition can increase pricing pressures for CEVA, due to which it might have to decrease its licensing fees and royalty rates. This can have negative implication on the company's top-line and bottom-line.

Disclosure:

The margins and sales growth projections in this article are our own estimates. Also, we have valued the company to arrive at a price estimate. We haven't relied on any third-party resources to estimate these figures.

