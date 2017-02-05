Valero Energy Dividend Play

Valero Energy Company (NYSE: VLO) has been on a 5-year decline in regards to revenue growth. Part of the decline could trace back to a decrease in outstanding shares, and others could be due to the price reduction in crude oil which is their primary source of revenue. With oil pushing back up over $50 and other relevant factors that I will discuss as I see VLO as a dividend play for the long-term. With Dividend Growth in VLO at 41.3% and a dividend yield at 4.28, makes it an excellent equity choice to get the most "bang" for your buck.

VLO Revenue Per Share (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Before going into the dividends, I would like to go over the company's performance and gauge whether the stock's price is at a reasonable level. The most difficult task for any investor right now is finding opportunities when the market is currently at high's. With President Trump in office and his administration solidifying, investors can only be sure of one thing; there will continue to be uncertainty in the markets until a correction transpires. VLO's inventory began to increase in 2015 and continued until the third quarter of 2016 which was a bad time to hold on to a significant amount of stocks when oil was dramatically decreasing their inventory value. The inventory turnover had seen a massive decline since 2013 when the asset turnover was 22.44. Currently, VLO is at 11.4 for the asset turnover for 2016. The company started operating since 1981 and has suffered many macro market plunges, which to me shows that they can continue to withstand harsh market conditions in regards to market risk and stock specific risk. However, this does not mean we ignore these poor sentiments on VLO, but continue to watch them and see if the company can improve these metrics quarter by quarter.

Since the beginning of 2016, VLO's earnings per share declined which is directly related to oil prices dropping throughout the previous year. Now that oil prices are recovering, the company can sell their inventory at higher prices. The inventory may have increased due to management deciding to hold inventory until prices are profitable for them. An interesting note is that there seems to be some negative correlation between VLO and Crude Oil futures which sort of contradicts my reasons for recent poor performance.

Besides a few warning signal, VLO looks to be a good value at its current price. However, the stock can continue to push lower as I expect the overall market to finish its grind higher and collapse ultimately pushing everything else with it. It is why I would want to make sure that the company can continue to run even if poor conditions in the overall market, and the company continue to persist.

VLO is heavily invested in debt consistently for roughly four years now. By looking at their financial statements, I was able to see a consistent flow of purchases in property, plant, and equipment. The companies current interest expense quarterly is -$115 million, and for the last twelve months, it is at -$441 million. With such large interest payments, I want to make sure that the company has more than enough room to pay its expenses. To do that, I looked at the interest coverage ratio which determines how efficiently a company can pay its interest expenses on outstanding debt. VLO's current interest coverage ratio is 7.76, making it more than capable of handling their interest payments.

More importantly as an investor, I want to ensure that their finance debt and withheld earnings are put to good use. The ROE and ROA are 10.73% and 4.91% respectively, showing that the company is producing profits with the earnings held back from investors. The return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) is 11.22% while their weighted average cost of capital is at 7.72% confirming that the debt they financed is working to the company and investors advantage. Additionally, the ratios mentioned above have been at consistent levels since 2012 which tells us that the decline in revenue growth has not affected their returns on investments, assets, and equity. Lastly, Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO of VLO recently sold shares on the open market on January 26th, 2017 of 39,057 shares and consistent selling through the years over insider buying. Although I could not find much of reason from the CEO for getting rid of shares, it is hard to say whether this is a bad or neutral sign.

VLO Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

The dividends for VLO provide a significant stream of income with a 3.67% dividend yield allowing investors to receive higher returns over the earnings per share. The company has been consistent with paying their dividends on time throughout the years and currently has a dividend growth of 37.8%; providing more potential room for greater returns in the future. The payout ratio is .48 which is average for the industry and has enough room to continue to pay out dividends consistently.

What makes VLO an excellent opportunity for a dividend play is that the current value of the company seems to be at a fair price. The price to book ratio is 1.47 showing that it is not far from its book value. Additionally, the price to sales ratio on VLO is .41, which is way below one. When the ratio is greater than one, it means that the price of the stock is valued higher than their sales. At the moment, their sales are higher than the stock price indicating a possible undervalued opportunity.

Closing Up With Technical Analysis

To increase the probability of the stocks opportunity; technical analysis will be used to confirm or invalidate my perceptions. After doing research, I focused my efforts on the weekly chart of VLO. There is a trend line that is being held since June of 2012. It was only until recently that the stock pushed below temporarily before pushing back up above the trend line. More importantly, is the Fibonacci retracement levels which provide excellent support and resistance levels that could be used to finalize the VLO trade.

The .5 retracement level on the Fibonacci's seem to be the best support for configuring a stop. I could see VLO reach to around $80 to $85 which is right near the mark for analysts estimates in regards to VLO's price in the future. Currently investors and wall street see President Trump's policies benefiting crude oil which should directly push VLO's price upwards. Although production looks to increase to about one million barrels, analysts say that the effects of the policies will have little influence on the stock market early on. It will only present itself in five to seven years. VLO and other stocks could still benefit from speculation and hype of future growth and performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.