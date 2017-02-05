Pattern Engergy - A Pure-Play Energy Company With A Terrific, Stable Dividend And Strong Growth

Its recent run of losses doesn't do the company's foundation justice and it is set to return to profitability this year.

The company's main objective is to secure a steady and strong stream of future cash flow to return as much money as possible to shareholders.

Pattern Energy is one of the only pure-play wind energy companies in the world.

Investment Thesis

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ: PEGI) would make a strong addition to any portfolio because of its strong current and future cash flows, high dividend rate, and growth strategy.

Introduction

Pattern Energy is a pure-play wind power company that holds interests in 18 wind power projects located in the U.S., Canada, and Chile with a total owned output of 2,644 megawatts.

The company's aim is to own and operate "power projects with stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets with potential for continued growth", according to their most recent quarterly report. As such, the company has contracted to sell all or a majority of its output in long-term, fixed price deals. 91% of the electricity generated in these 18 projects will be sold in agreements which have a "weighted average remaining contract life" of roughly 14 years.

Pattern Energy is also a YieldCo, meaning their main business priority is to achieve a stable long-term cash flow that enables them to pay out a stable and rising dividend. Their current dividend yield is 8.3%, compared to an 2.5% average yield for utilities.

The company's strategy for growth is based on acquisitions of plants. Much of the company's purchases come from Pattern Development, a third party that has a 23% stake in the company, which promotes an efficient relationship between the two. Pattern Energy has the right of first offer for the entirety of Pattern Development's pipeline of projects, which includes more than 5,900 megawatts of power. This relationship is key advantage for Pattern Energy since it means it gets the best possible price it can get on all the wind farms and turbines it buys, which helps its yieldco business model function more efficiently and with lower costs.

The company has 7 new wind farms opening in 2017 and has 1 currently planned for 2018 in Japan, a new location for the country. This expansion, along with the company's ability to secure long-term contracts means investors can expect strong cash flows and dividends for a long-time into the future.

Earnings

PEGI Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Cash from operations is the one of the purest ways of measuring a company's overall revenue and profit generating ability. It's especially important in Pattern's case because the company's central goal is to secure strong short- and long-term cash flows. To the company's credit, cash flows from operations have been strong and rising since the company's IPO in October of 2013. Overall, they've nearly quadrupled since the company went public.

PEGI Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Worryingly, however, the company's net income has actually been negative for the past two years. Net income in 2014 and 2015 was $-39.9 million and $-55.6 million, respectively, and judging by the company's quarterly releases, net income for 2016 will likely be negative as well.

The net income figures are not representative of the business's performance however. Cash available for distribution increased substantially from 2014 to 2015, and have continued to increase. Most of the company's loss in profitability can be attributed to a "loss on energy derivatives" presumably due to the fall in the price of oil and "amortization of PPAs" (or Power Purchase Agreements". Considering the company's recent expansion and the depreciation rates of wind turbines, this should be expected.

The company's cost of revenue has also increased over the past two years due to its expansion in areas it also has farms and to new areas.

The company is expected to return to profitability again in 2017, however. The amount of electricity the company has been selling has been increasing dramatically over the past few years, and will only continue to increase as the company continues to open new wind farms in 2017 and 2018.

Book Value

PEGI Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, the company's book value has sharply increased over the past few years. This is primarily due to an increase in the company's portfolio of wind farms. The company's P/B ratio right now is a relatively low 1.64.

Price

PEGI data by YCharts

Pattern's stock price has been on decline since July of last year. And overall, its shares sell for slightly less than the amount they IPO'd at. This, however, really could be an opportunity for investors to buy a stock at a bargain price.

Verdict

I think Pattern Energy would make a strong addition to any portfolio. The company has an ideal mix of high upside and low downside.

Despite a recent run of losses in profit, the company is poised to return to profitability and the core business is flourishing and will continue to do so into the future, especially in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, investors can expect Pattern to continue hand out at least it current level of dividends. The company is structured in a way that secures long-term cash flow, which is a good thing for shareholders, especially in a yieldco.

Overall, the mix of high upside and minimal risk makes Pattern a great investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.