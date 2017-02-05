The Band Marches On

Photo Credit: Mike Morbeck || On Wisconsin! On Wisconsin!

It was shortly after the election when I last moved my trading band. Well, time to move it again, this time up 4%, with a small twist. I'm at my cash limit of 20%, with a few more stocks knocking on the door of a rebalancing sale, and none near a rebalancing buy. (To decode this, you can read my article on portfolio rule seven.) Here is portfolio rule seven:

Rebalance the portfolio whenever a stock gets more than 20% away from its target weight. Run a largely equal-weighted portfolio because it is genuinely difficult to tell what idea is the best. Keep about 30-40 names for diversification purposes.

This is my interim trading rule, which helps me make a little additional money for clients by buying relatively low and selling relatively high. It also reduces risk, because higher prices are riskier than lower prices, all other things equal.

There are two companies that are double-weights in my portfolio, one half-weight, and 32 single-weights. The half-weight is a micro-cap that is difficult to buy or sell. (Patience, patience…) With cash near 20%, a single-weight currently runs around 2.2% of assets, with buying happening near 1.75%, and selling near 2.63%.

But, I said there was a small twist. I'm going to add another single-weight position. I don't know what yet. Also, I'm leaving enough in reserve to turn one of the single-weights into a double-weight. That company is a well-run Mexican firm that has had a falling stock price even though it is still performing well. If it falls another 10%, I will do more than rebalance. I will rebalance and double it.

Part of the reason for the move in both number of positions and position size at the same time is that both the half-weight and one single-weight that is at the top of its band are being acquired for cash, and so they (3.5% of assets) behave more like cash than stocks.

Thus, amid a portfolio that has been performing well, I am adjusting my positioning so that if the market continues to do well, the portfolio doesn't lag much, or even continues to outperform. I'm not out to make big macro bets; I will make a small bet that the market is high, and carry above average cash, but it will all get deployed if the market falls 25%+ from here.

I keep the excess cash around for the same reason Buffett does. It gives you more easy options in a bad market environment. Until that environment comes, you'll never know how valuable it is to keep some extra cash around. Better safe than sorry.

