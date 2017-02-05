Sembcorp Industries: Undervalued Utilities Stub

New overseas projects in 2017 and 2018 and the stabilization in Singapore wholesale electricity price should help in the positive re-rating of the utilities stub's valuations.

SembCorp Industries is a conglomerate with an undervalued utilities stub which got cheap because of depressed oil prices reducing capital expenditures for offshore exploration and production by oil majors.

Elevator Pitch

SembCorp Industries (OTC:SCRPY) (SCI SP), is a conglomerate with an undervalued utilities stub which got cheap because of depressed oil prices adversely impacting the financial performance of its marine segment. Its 61%-owned listed subsidiary Sembcorp Marine's drilling rig business has most likely bottomed out in terms of earnings, while there is upside optionality from the potential award of a billion-dollar contract on the non-drilling side of the business. On the other hand, SembCorp Industries' utilities stub is trading at a significant discount to its regional peers. With new overseas projects offsetting the weak performance of its Singapore utilities business, I expect the valuations of SembCorp Industries utilities stub to re-rated upwards in line with company comparable multiples. My target price of S$4.02 for SembCorp Industries based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation, implying a 27% upside.

Company Description

SembCorp Industries is a Singapore listed conglomerate that also trades as an ADR in the OTC market. It derived 51% and 46% of its 9MFY2016 revenues from its utilities and offshore & marine business segments respectively. In terms of earnings, the picture is more lopsided with the utilities business contributing 86% of SembCorp Industries' operating profit in 9MFY2016. The Utilities business boasts a portfolio of facilities with 10,500 megawatts of gross power capacity and 8.8 million cubic meters of water per day in operation and under development. SembCorp Industries' offshore & marine business is represented by its 61% interest in its listed subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMY) (SMM SP). Sembcorp Marine is one of the market leaders in the construction of offshore rigs globally and it recently delivered the world's largest jack-up rig to its customer Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) in June 2016. Sembcorp Industries also has a urban development business which is focused on industrial township projects in Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Since the urban development business only contributes a mere 1.5% of the company's 9MFY2016 operating profit, I will be focusing on SembCorp Industries' utilities and offshore & marine businesses in this article.

Headwinds For Offshore & Marine Business

SembCorp Industries' share price (represented by the green line in the share price chart below) has declined 39% in the past three years, in line with the 62% decline in its listed subsidiary's Sembcorp Marine share price (red line). SembCorp Industries' 61% stake in Sembcorp Marine represents approximately a third of its current market capitalization based on current share prices of both listed entities, and Sembcorp Marine contributes close to half of SembCorp Industries' revenues. Therefore, it is an understatement to say that Sembcorp Marine's fortunes are linked with that of SembCorp Industries.

Oil prices declined to a decade-low of under US$30 per barrel in early 2016, leading to a significant reduction (more than 25% decline YoY in 2016) in capital expenditures for offshore exploration and production. Compounding the issue of weak demand, there is an oversupply of drilling rigs, with many undelivered new-build rigs without any customer charters secured. Based on data from Clarksons Research published in December 2016, jack-up rig utilization rates fell from over 80% in 2014 to approximately 20% in 2016. Notably, Sembcorp Marine did not secure any orders for drilling rigs in the first nine months of 2016. Customer solvency was another area of concern. Sembcorp Marine made a provision of S$280 million for potential deferment and cancellation of these rigs in FY2015, but has guided that "provisions remain adequate under the current environment," implying similar write-downs in FY2016 are less likely.

For 9MFY2016, Sembcorp Marine's revenue and operating profit fell by 25% and 56% YoY to S$2.7 billion and S$158 million respectively. As Sembcorp Marine's financials are fully consolidated with those of SembCorp Industries, SembCorp Industries' operating profit declined 25% over the same period, with the dismal performance of the offshore & marine offsetting a 12% operating profit growth for the utilities segment to S$528 million for 9M2016.

But there are recent signs that the worst is over for Sembcorp Marine's drilling rig business. A Financial Times article titled "Oil companies prepare to ramp up investment again" published in January 2017 quoted Wood Mackenzie forecasts that capital spending by oil majors will grow 3% YoY to $450 billion in 2017. This follows from OPEC's decision to reduce production and the subsequent rise in Brent crude to above $55 per barrel. I am not in the business of predicting commodity prices. Therefore, I have imputed Sembcorp Marine's current market valuation into my sum-of-the-parts valuation for SembCorp Industries, assuming that the marine business has bottomed out, and there is unlikely to be any further significant downside to Sembcorp Marine's earnings and share price in the near future.

Diversification Into Non-Drilling Solutions

Another positive factor for Sembcorp Marine, which also supports my assumption of stability in Sembcorp Marine's earnings and share price, is its diversification into non-drilling solutions.

In March 2016, Sembcorp Marine announced that it invested $38 million to increase its equity take in Norwegian company Gravifloat from its initial 12% (acquired in 2014) to 56%, with an option to raise its interest to 100% on the same terms. Gravifloat owns patented technology enabling the design and operation of modularized and redeployable (see image below) LNG terminals which can be installed in shallow waters to facilitate direct ship loading of LNG. The Gravifloat solution is more cost-competitive than current existing onshore and floating LNG facilities such as land terminals and FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units). A LNG facility built with Gravifloat is estimated to cost $1350-$1600 per cubic meter of storage, compared with $1,500-$2,200 and $2,500-$3,000 for FSRUs and land-based terminals respectively.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Sembcorp Marine has yet to win any contracts with its Gravifloat solution, so the upside potential of this new business is not factored into its share price yet. But the first significant order for Gravifloat is on the cards. Recently, the president of Poly-GCL Petroleum Holdings, Mr Barton Yu, disclosed to the media that Sembcorp Marine "has emerged as the front runner with its proprietary Gravifloat FLNG concept" for the supply of a newbuild floating liquefaction plant (FLNG) towards the development of Ethiopia's first liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) export project. In the same news articles, the value of the potential contract is estimated to above $1 billion. With Mr Barton Yu commenting that a final decision on the FLNG to be reached in the fourth quarter of 2017, this (and other contract wins with Gravifloat) could be a potential catalyst for the positive re-rating of Sembcorp Marine's valuations.

Utilities Business Undervalued And Underappreciated

SembCorp Industries' utilities stub is trading at 10.3 times P/E, representing a significant discount to its regional peers, as per the peer comparables table below. I calculate the P/E for the utilities stub by deducting the market value of SembCorp Industries' stake in Sembcorp Marine and the estimated value of the urban development business at 10 times earnings from SembCorp Industries' market capitalization and dividing the result by the trailing net income for Sembcorp Industries net of earnings contribution from Sembcorp Marine and the urban development business.

Symbol Stock Current P/E Forward P/E Current EV/EBITDA ROA ROE ROIC PSE:FGEN First Gen Corp. 8.9 11.2 6.3 5.5% 11.3% 16.3% KUL:TENAGA Tenaga Nasional Bhd 10.6 10.0 6.7 5.6% 13.8% 8.5% KUL:YTLPOWR YTL Power International Bhd 10.8 15.2 9.8 2.5% 7.7% 7.2% BAK:EGCO Electricity Generating PCL 11.6 12.2 23.9 4.9% 11.6% 10.6% PSE:EDC Energy Development Corp 12.0 11.6 8.3 6.7% 19.3% 17.7% PSE:SCC Semirara Mining and Power Corporation 12.2 12.4 10.6 20.4% 41.9% 32.0% BAK:GLOW Glow Energy Public Company Limited 12.6 13.2 9.1 8.9% 18.4% 16.8% PSE:AP Aboitiz Power Corporation 15.2 16.2 12.4 8.6% 21.3% 17.5% KUL:MALAKOF Malakoff Corporation Bhd 17.2 n/a 7.5 1.3% 6.5% 7.9% PSE:MER Manila Electric Company 17.2 n/a 11.2 6.7% 25.3% 31.7% BAK:RATCH Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Hldg. 18.2 13.4 16.1 4.2% 6.8% 21.8% KUL:YTL YTL Corporation Bhd 18.3 12.8 10.7 2.6% 5.6% 7.2%

Source: Author

A key factor in the undervaluation of the utilities is the weak performance of its Singapore division. SembCorp Industries' utilities business grew its core net profit by 11% YoY to S$258.8 million for 9MFY2016. The utilities business's performance could have been better, with a 7% decline in earnings contribution from the Singapore utilities business offsetting a 32% YoY growth for China utilities and a S$21.0 profit contribution (compared with a S$9.8 million loss in 9MFY2015).

SembCorp Industries' Singapore utilities division is an electricity retailer authorized by the Energy Market Authority to retail electricity to contestable customers, defined as "consumers with a maximum power requirement of 2MW and above." The Singapore electricity retail business has suffered from an oversupply in the domestic power sector, where supply (14GW) is roughly double that of demand (7GW of electricity consumed annually) based on my estimates (based on the amount of electricity produced by the major electricity retailers including SembCorp) and data from the Energy.

It is no surprise that Singapore wholesale electricity prices have been falling in the past few years. However, recent statistics suggest things might be picking up for SembCorp Industries' Singapore power business. Based on a recent Deutsche Bank research report published in January 2017, there has been signs of a stabilization for Singapore wholesale electricity prices after a multi-year decline since 2011.

Singapore Wholesale Electricity Price

Source: Deutsche Bank using data from Bloomberg and CEIC

Pipeline Of Overseas Utilities Projects To Drive Re-rating

SembCorp Industries expects to add approximately 2,219 megawatts of gross power capacity in 2017 and 2018, which represents a 25% growth over current gross power capacity for facilities in operation.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

I expect net profit contribution from SembCorp's Singapore utilities business to be flat or even slightly down between 2016 and 2018; while the India utilities division should grow earnings by 10% YoY and net income from Rest of Asia (excluding China, India and Singapore) to grow 10-fold from a low base to around S$100 million with the commencement of operations of the 426MW power plant in the north-west of Bangladesh and the 225 MV power plant in Mandalay, Myanmar in 2018. More importantly, both power plants in Bangladesh and Myanmar have secured long-term power purchase agreement (structured as "take-or-pay") for 22.5 years and 22 years respectively, so SembCorp Industries will not face the same kind of price and earnings risk like its Singapore electricity retail business. In addition, the Singapore utilities division which used to account for close to half of segmental profit in FY2015 should see its earnings contribution drop to below a third by FY2018.

With new overseas projects offsetting the weak performance of its Singapore utilities business in 2017, I expect the valuations of SembCorp Industries utilities stub to re-rated upwards in line with regional peer comparable multiples.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of S$4.02 for SembCorp Industries based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation below. This implies a 27% upside from SembCorp Industries' share price of S$3.13 as of February 2, 2017.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation is done by valuing SembCorp Industries' utilities stub at 15 times forward FY2018 P/E (assuming a modest 5% EPS CAGR), and SembCorp Industries' stake in Sembcorp Marine at current market price and the estimated value of the urban development business based on 10 times segmental earnings. I also apply a 10% conglomerate discount to account for the lack of synergies between the offshore & marine and utilities businesses.

Variant View

The three key risk factors for SembCorp Industries are significant order cancellations leading to further write-downs and provisions; further decline in Singapore wholesale electricity prices; and a failure to execute on its new overseas utilities projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.