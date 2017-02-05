Transports Week In Review - Transports Rally On Friday; SPY Retakes Performance Lead For The Year

The border adjustment tax gets its first coalition backing the move, while others still oppose it.

Transports are now up 1.6 percent, whereas the SPY is now up 2.6 percent.

Source: Google Images

The North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a top focal point for transports. All freight industries are exposed international trade. As can be seen from the recent executive order regarding President Trump's immigration stance, passenger travel is also not immune to potential policy changes. Based on the allowable timing for the U.S., Mexico and Canada to begin to revisit NAFTA, May will be the earliest that any new terms will be up for renegotiation.

On a similar note, a new coalition was formed during the week with leading U.S. exporters termed, the "American Made Coalition". The coalition includes over 25 companies with major peers including General Electric (NYSE:GE), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL).

This is an interesting development because this puts U.S. corporations at odds with retailers, some energy sector companies, the automotive industry and agricultural sector. The ramifications of a potential 20 percent border tax adjustment also are unknown. Some have speculated that for certain agricultural goods, the impacts could be minimal.

For those invested in passive broader market indices, this past week probably didn't feel like much. For individual transport stocks, large swings continue to take place for a variety of reasons stemming from new management, earnings beats and misses, and the unfortunate consequences of misrepresenting financials.

YTD 2017

Source: Yahoo! Finance

For the fourth week of 2017, the spread between the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) and the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) reversed with the S&P 500 ETF now up by one percentage point. The S&P 500 ETF improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 2.6 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 150 bps to 1.6 percent for 2017.

This past week was highly volatile for the S&P Transportation ETF. After positive results of three percent from the previous week, the index briefly touched into negative territory before Friday's surge. The S&P 500 ETF also witnessed some weakness during the week, but nothing close to the same degree.

Friday's results were buoyed by federal regulation rollbacks for the financial industry; as well as from the jobs report. For January, the U.S. added 227,000 jobs, 30 percent higher than estimates, and the unemployment rate remained low at 4.8 percent. Energy pricing has continued to stay in a fairly consistent range, but the rig count across the U.S. has remained in a positive trend.

Rail Operators

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Most rail operators were off a bit this week, but remain positive for the year. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) continues to be the laggard being down as much as five percent earlier in the year, and currently up one percent. Despite the slightly lower performance, most rail operators were up between three to 11.5 percent for the year. CSX (NYSE:CSX) continues to trade at an elevated level at 30 percent, down from the peak of 35 percent.

Week four of 2017 witnessed further improvement for Class I carloads carried; carloads remained positive and intermodal marginally improved. CSX's boost from its anticipated management changes may end up keeping the stock as the top rail performer throughout the year. I still like my chances with Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and Kansas City Southern. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has gotten too rich now that it is approaching the $110 per share level.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were much more volatile last week versus their rail operator peers; the exception being Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). In my opinion the higher volatility level is warranted.

I continue to believe that capital budgets for Class Is and other rail operators will not pick up any substantial steam during 2017. Union Pacific's reduced capex budget to $3.1 billion for 2017 is a direct example.

This puts railcar manufacturers in a riskier proposition than most probably think. The economy is going to need to push higher over the next few years for manufacturers to get to justifiably higher valuation levels. If they continue to mirror rail operators and economic growth slows, the downfall will be swift.

Truckload Carriers

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Smaller peers for truckload carriers continue to lead performance for the year as evident by Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI). But not all smaller peers have had the same success. Additionally, volatility has been highly pronounced within the trucking industry, for public companies.

Roadrunner Transportations (NYSE:RRTS) internal control weaknesses leading to financial misstatements and asset impairments is troubling. I continue to stay away from the smaller players in this industry, especially those which are highly levered and depend upon growth by acquisition strategies. While Celadon and Covenant have had strong starts to the year, Roadrunner, Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) have not.

I continue to like Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) as a possible addition in the near-term. But I am going to wait for the Schneider National (Pending:SNDR) IPO before acting. These two companies may offer the best value moving forward.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Contrastingly to truckload carriers, less-than-truckload, LTL peers continue to witness the strongest performance from smaller and/or riskier peers. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) remain up by double-digits for the year.

In the past I have reviewed and written on Saia. I have tended to focus on the larger players, but Saia has made some nice strategic moves and is looking to expand its market services. This is an example of how a smaller company can continue to compete without solely depending upon major acquisitions.

Current valuation levels are too high now for most LTL peers. I would wait for pullback in either Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) or Saia, rather than take the risk in ArcBest or YRC.

For LTL peers, the expectation is for an improving industrial sector to serve as a catalyst for positive performance. Investors should not lose sight of the fact that most LTL carriers have a 60-40 split with industrial customers reflecting the majority.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Source: Yahoo! Finance

A double-whammy hit both United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). UPS's earnings results underwhelmed and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its plans to construct its first major air cargo hub. With the addition of its leased air cargo capacity, Amazon's statements do allow for the potential of a direct threat to both companies over the long-term. As expected, Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) was unaffected by this news.

Gross domestic product and retail sales, including e-commerce sales will continue to be economic indicators for the health of air freight and package delivery companies. With the pullback in air cargo lessors, Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) could become compelling. I continue to like FedEx moving forward, Atlas Air is more interesting than Air Transport today.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Contract logistics companies were weaker for the weak with the exception being Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The company reported its earnings results on Friday. The numbers beat analyst estimates handily and the company skyrocketed by 10 percent and is now up over 11 percent for the year.

Many contract logistics companies provide services including air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and other import/export services. Investors should keep in mind that CH Robinson will be breaking out its financial reporting. This will include North America Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding and Robinson Fresh. The company should be reporting this week.

Hub Group's performance was strong, but the valuation is too rich. With both CH Robinson and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) going either way for earnings, I continue to like XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO).

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Aside from container lessors, companies exposed to the container shipping industry have taken a dive. This trend will be interesting to monitor as the year progresses. Overcapacity issues for global container shipping lines remains as the largest risk for the market.

The volatility which is likely to continue to occur over the near-term is best illustrated by Seaspan Corporation's (NYSE:SSW) recent activity. The company was up as much as 26 percent earlier in the year, today it is down 15 percent, a 41-percentage point swing. For this reason, among others, I view the charter owners and managers as the riskiest, followed by container lessors.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) continues to be an investment opportunity for patient investors. The company will be bringing on new vessels with greater operating efficiencies for the Hawaii market. Once this is complete, the company will likely accelerate its dividend increase due to the cash flows generated.

Airlines

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Airline stocks were weaker this past week. I continue to pay attention to the relationship between Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviaion (NYSE:VLRS) and its airline peers. The Mexico operated airline was one of the few positive performers for the week. The company has rallied strongly after being down as much as 15 percent earlier in the year.

The primary threat to airline operations for 2017 continues to be the possibility of increasing oil prices leading to higher jet fuel costs. Air traffic travel continues to be positive for most airlines. This has also been the case for Mexico. Timing of fare hikes, unionized labor and protests at airports remain other challenges.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carload and intermodal units carried

For the fourth week of 2017, total traffic was up 0.3 percent with carload traffic up two percent, a 40-bps improvement, and intermodal traffic at -1.7 percent, a 90-bps improvement. Week four performance has displayed sustained improvement, building from the previous week.

Container traffic was at -1.5 percent, a 90-bps improvement. Since the peak shipping season for the Chinese New Year has come to an end, average container spot market rates were flat to marginally lower. The DAT-Weekly dry van spot rate average was down three percent at the end of January. Intermodal rates will likely mirror any freight rate weakness.

Week four witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 107,000 carloads carried. This reflected a six percent increase versus last year. Coal is expected to be much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 7.5 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was up four percent versus last year. Chemicals were down one percent, petroleum products were down six percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand was up 18 percent. Petroleum products continued to improve from the previous week.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Per the American Trucking Association (ATA), the advanced seasonally adjusted (NYSEMKT:SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index fell six percent in December versus November of 2016. Versus December 2015, the SA index was down 0.7 percent. For all of 2016, tonnage was up 2.5 percent.

Looking ahead the focus will be on GDP, specifically increasing wages, construction and industrial production. The recent decline in inventories is also a positive for the near-term. Ryder System's (NYSE:R) results were an indication of the weak truck sales market. For the full year, U.S. Class 8 retail sales were down 23 percent. Since 2015 was a higher than normal year, 2017 should offer a better baseline comparison.

Air Cargo

Source: U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Air Cargo Summary Data

In an added positive for air cargo, it was recently published that Port Everglades provided the first Florida ocean-to-air transshipment for perishable cargo. A shipment of snow peas from Guatemala were flown from South Florida to Amsterdam. The program is expected to save perishable cargo shippers time and money.

This event was allowed through the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Customs and Border Protection (NYSEMKT:CBP) agencies. This type of trade presents an important consideration for President Trump's trade policy aspirations. The U.S. is benefiting through the higher-cost export versus the lower-cost import. The complexities surrounding if and how the variety of commodities will be treated by any such import tariff adjustments are many.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per February 4, 2017

Average spot market container pricing has benefited container shipping lines since September of 2016. Now that the Chinese New Year is over, initial spot market freight rate activity has been flat to marginally negative for both the eastbound Trans-Pacific Shanghai to West and East coasts. Some experts believe that container shipping lines will look to better manage capacity prior to the upcoming service contracting season this spring.

For eastbound moves from Shanghai to the West and East coasts, average spot market rates were up 50 to 58 percent towards the end of January versus last year. For moves from Shanghai to North Europe and Mediterranean locations, average spot market rates were up 100 to 137 percent. These early results bode well, but the challenges remain as the balancing act between profitable operations and supply will continue.

North America Seaports

Source: North America seaport websites and personal database

Top North America seaports witnessed positive growth for 2016 of just over one percent. West Coast U.S. seaports outperformed their East Coast peers, but performance was not equal. This was most notable between the seaports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on the West Coast, as the former witness strong growth.

Similar results were evident on the East and Gulf coasts. The seaports of New York/New Jersey and Savannah slowed, while Virginia and Charleston grew. Mexican Gulf seaports also grew more robustly versus their U.S. peers. Collectively, U.S. seaports outperformed their Canadian peers for both West and East coasts.

As consolidation continues within the container shipping industry and vessel sharing alliances take new form, interested parties should be paying attention to TEU traffic performance for North America seaports as their will continue to be winners and losers.

North America Cross-Border Trade

Source: Yahoo! Finance

For the first time during 2017, the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) has taken the lead for performance versus the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 4.6 percent for the year versus the 4.3 percent results for the Canadian index.

For select companies during the week, improved performance has also resulted. Examples include Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC), among many others. For transports, Kansas City Southern has the highest revenue exposure to Mexico.

The price of diesel fuel as impacted energy deregulation, as well as the fluctuation of the Mexican Peso will affect both Kansas City Southern's revenue and profit margin. The company is working to offset these impacts. But the larger looming impact is still unknown as any NAFTA renegotiation is unlikely to occur earlier than May.

Summary

This past week should be a reminder for investors that many transports are at elevated valuation levels. The combined effects of a return to volume growth and perceived positive interactions with the Trump administration have kept these levels up.

But NAFTA and other federal policy changes are still uncertain. Investors should continue to hold strong players assuming their investment has been long-term. For those looking to add new positions, caution and selective targeting is advised.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BA, CVGW, FDX, KSU, MATX, PAC, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.