Weekly Natural Gas Recap - February Is Projected To Be Bearish On Heating Demand

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices finished the week lower by -8.93%.

Weather outlook to start the week was mixed. Weather models couldn't agree on the 11-15 day outlook with GFS leaning cold and ECMWF leaning warm.

Source: Michael Ventrice

We wrote at the time:

Source: Natural Gas Daily: Models Can't Agree On The 15-Day Outlook

As the week progressed, we noted in our early morning updates to premium subscribers that the models were trending warmer. The bearish updates day after day were the primary reason for the 8.93% sell-off in gas prices this week.

In a NGD published on Wednesday, we also highlighted how January 2017 was one of the warmest on record. Since the start of 2017, our storage forecast for April EOS has risen from 1.41 Tcf to 1.77 Tcf. The 360 Bcf rise was all attributed to the bearish weather. Despite an abysmal winter, US natural gas storage is still expected to end around the five-year average (assuming normal weather conditions in March).

Looking ahead, we are currently revisiting our bullish natural gas thesis and updating our outlook for premium subscribers. Our assumption of normal weather conditions did not pan out and as we approach the end of winter, we look to update on Canada's gas storage situation and US supply and demand fundamentals.

Overall, the outlook for February is bearish. On a relative basis, the latest forecast for the next 11-15 days show higher temps than last year's February. Storage draws however will continue to be supported thanks to the tight supply and demand. US gas storage is expected to remain at a slight surplus to the five-year average for the rest of Feb, while returning into deficit by March.

