Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Trump Uncertainty Raises Geopolitical Premium

Trump's response to further Iranian missile testing will give us clues to how he views Middle East conflicts for the next four years.

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the week up 1.24%.

Oil price volatility remains subdued as prices finished the week up just over 1%. With January behind us, OPEC production estimates are coming in, and analysts are seeing OPEC production down ranging from 840k b/d to 1 million b/d. Export figures show OPEC has reduced production by an estimated 1 million b/d.

As the market embraces for lower OPEC oil production, a new geopolitical threat looms over traders. Iran's missile testing actions from last week prompted a response from the Trump Administration. US Treasury announced new sanctions imposed on 13 individuals and 12 entities. The new sanctions were designed to avoid breaching the 2015 Nuclear Pact which gave Iran access to global banking network and frozen offshore funds. We wrote that the new sanctions imposed will have no effect on Iran's current oil production, but traders could view this as a tail risk and increase geopolitical risk premium.

As we had suspected in our oil markets daily, Iran is conducting more missile tests to demonstrate strength to its own people. The message the Iranian government is sending is simple: "We aren't controlled by the Americans." As much as Iran knows how much it relies on the nuclear pact to sustain its oil production, it needs to demonstrate its strength to the tipping point of breaching the nuclear pact.

We had predicted that the logical response from Iran was to conduct more missile testing, but the next piece of the puzzle is what we can't forecast. The Trump Administration's new sanctions were designed to show that Trump won't be as willing as Obama to allow Iran to do whatever it wants. So in light of the new missile testing, will the Trump Administration impose more sanctions as further warning signs, or will Trump simply ignore the entire rhetoric and go straight to dissolving the nuclear pact?

If we think about this more deeply, if Trump imposed further sanctions, the Iranians will know that Trump lack the power or coordination to tear up the nuclear pact giving Iran the upper hand. However, the same could be said if Iran decides to push the envelope too far, the European Union could see it as a direct assault to the nuclear accord and realign their positions with the US. It's a fine line for Iran and playing the cards correctly could determine the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East for the next 4 years. What Trump will do next will give us a better idea of how he thinks about Middle East conflicts and who he wants the US to be ally with.

Overall, we do not have a good sense of what the Trump Administration will do next, however, we will be updating our thesis as new information comes along. We think because of this uncertainty; traders will be less reluctant to short oil as geopolitical risk premium increases.

