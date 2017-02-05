Hanesbrands: Thriving, Not Dying

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) fell more than 16% on February 3rd after news broke that the firm's financial performance for the fourth quarter was less than great and that its guidance for 2017 is for slow to flat organic growth. In this article, I figured it would be a good idea to look at the company's prospects based on current guidance and give my thoughts on whether or not it should make for an attractive investment for investors to consider.

A look at lackluster performance

Before I get to my own thoughts on Hanesbrands, I believe it's imperative to go over, briefly, the business's performance during the quarter so you know what we're working with. According to management, sales during the quarter came out to nearly $1.58 billion. This is actually quite stellar when you consider that sales last year were just $1.41 billion, but the fact of the matter is that things could have been far better. You see, due to an acquisition that added $243 million in revenue during the quarter, analysts expected sales to come in at $1.70 billion, meaning that management came in far lower than they should have. In fact, if you were to deduct the growth from their acquisition, sales for the quarter would have actually declined to $1.33 billion.

On the bottom line, there was a similar trend. Analysts for the quarter were expecting earnings per share from the company of $0.58, but due to lower sales, this number came in at $0.53. This was, of course, on an adjusted basis. To put this in perspective, consider that earnings per share during the fourth quarter of 2015 came out to $0.44 on an adjusted basis.

I think Hanesbrands may be a great prospect

Based on the share price movement of Hanesbrands following its announcement, it's clear that investors are distraught by the company's performance for the quarter. However, despite some headwinds for 2017, I believe the company is alive and well. You see, if management's forecasts turn out to be accurate, the company's revenue this year, thanks almost entirely to its acquisition activity, should grow to be between $6.45 billion and $6.55 billion. This is growth of between 7% and 8.6% year over year. Perhaps the only downside of this forecast is that organic growth for the full year will be between 0% and 2% as the company is hindered by a poor retail environment that is plagued by store closings and what management describes as "tight inventory".

From a profit perspective, the situation should be robust as well. According to management, net income for 2017 should come out to between $1.70 per share and $1.82 per share. Without factoring in share repurchases planned totaling $300 million, this implies net income for the year of between $653.76 million and $699.91 million. On an adjusted basis, we are looking at profits of $1.93 per share to $2.03 per share for earnings of $742.21 million to $780.67 million. An alternative to this is to look at operating cash flow, which management said should clock in somewhere between $625 million and $725 million.

So far, all of these numbers may not mean much to you, but that's because I haven't compared them to how Hanesbrands has been priced in the past. In the graph below, you can see how the company has appeared from a price/earnings perspective over time. According to this, the lowest multiple seen recently has been around 18 times profits. Under current guidance, and assuming management can achieve expectations, we're looking at a forward P/E of 10.6 to 11.4. On an adjusted basis, this metric comes down to between 9.5 and about 10. On an operating cash flow basis, we're looking at a multiple of between 10.2 and 11.9 (though this looks to be more of a reversion to the mean).

HBI PE Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Now matter how you stack it, this financial performance is exceedingly attractive, especially for a company that boasts as high margins as it. As you can see in the graph below, Hanesbrands' net profit margin and return on assets is not particularly appealing (though they aren't bad either), but its return on equity has been, over time, quite strong. If we assume that the company's earnings come to fruition this year, its return on equity should be no less than 51.2% and could be, on an adjusted basis, as high as 61.2%.

Takeaway

Based on my findings, it's hard not to like Hanesbrands right now. Absent some unforeseeable event like fraud or a major economic downturn or mismanagement, the company's financial position looks very attractive to me and its price relative to where it has traded in the past is low, especially if you still consider it to be a growth company (though, given its organic growth, it may be a mistake to take this mindset). The way I see it, the company has morphed into a GARP (growth at a reasonable price), and because of this move lower, it has now been added to my list of potential purchases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.