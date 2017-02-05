ConocoPhillips: And The Dividend Is Growing Again

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has had a hard time in 2016. That said, the energy company is poised to profit from a continued recovery in oil prices, and it is primed to benefit more than other oil companies. Most importantly, ConocoPhillips' dividend is growing again, improving the company's reward-to-risk combination greatly.

ConocoPhillips' shares were kicked to the curb in 2016 on the back of a devastating energy price crisis that saw crude oil prices fall to their lowest level in more than a decade almost exactly one year ago. Oil prices have recovered since (as has the outlook for economic growth), and ConocoPhillips' shares have rallied fast and hard. With oil prices in a sustained recovery setup, buying ConocoPhillips today can make sense for investors who want to bet on higher oil prices and higher capital returns in the future.

Higher Oil Prices Poised To Profit Pure-Play Upstream Companies Like ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips' shareholders had to take it to the chin in the 1st quarter of 2016 when the company drastically slashed its dividend payout due to deteriorating conditions in the oil patch. ConocoPhillips cut its dividend from $0.74/share to $0.25/share, representing a whopping 66 percent payout reduction.

Importantly, the other two big U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), did not cut their dividends. The reason why ConocoPhillips slashed its dividend payout was that the company much more than other oil companies relies on higher price realizations in its upstream business. ConocoPhillips spun off its own downstream operations in 2012, meaning that it can't rely on its downstream business anymore to offset a drop in price realizations in its upstream business (lower oil prices translate into lower input costs for downstream businesses, and therefore higher margins). In other words, lower oil prices hurt pure-play upstream businesses (like ConocoPhillips) the most.

The absence of a downstream business hurt ConocoPhillips in last year's down market, but it also greatly improves the company's reward-to-risk combination in a market of rising energy prices. At least for the time being, it looks as if oil prices have found enough support to edge higher.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Confidence Is Growing Again... And So Is The Dividend

Besides higher oil prices that obviously support an investment in ConocoPhillips, management looks more optimistically into the future, and that's good for shareholders, too. Management's growing confidence has already resulted in an increase in the oil company's base dividend.

ConocoPhillips raised its regular quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent at the end of January, underscoring that management is much more confident about ConocoPhillips' short-term cash flow prospects. Based on a new quarterly dividend of $0.265/share, an investment in ConocoPhillips yields 2.1 percent.

Your Takeaway

There are two reasons to buy ConocoPhillips today. One relates to the prospects of a continuing recovery of oil prices on the back of accelerating economic growth. Higher oil prices can be expected to disproportionately benefit pure-play upstream companies like ConocoPhillips. Second, ConocoPhillips' dividend is growing again. I think the 6 percent increase in its cash dividend is just the start here, and the company is in a good position to continue to grow its dividend in lockstep with higher price realizations. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

