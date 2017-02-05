Are Funds That Pay Higher Special Distributions Cheaper?

Funds that screen well are PCI, BIT and PHT, among others.

We find some evidence that high special distribution funds trade at a greater discount in the High Yield/Multi-Sector fund population.

Being on the lookout for underpriced closed-end funds is a bit of a holy grail exercise for many investors in the sector. Finding real value is interesting both from a tactical and long-term investment perspective. The tactical trader takes the probabilistic bet that a long position in an undervalued fund will revert to a fairer valuation in the near term, while the long-term value investor approaches the same fund from a 'margin of safety' perspective.

Many valuation opportunities arise from behavioral biases. In this short piece, we wanted to see whether there is any evidence for one of the biases that are occasionally mentioned in the CEF space. More specifically, because many investors make their allocation decisions on the basis of regular distribution yield, they may be inadvertently ignoring those funds that pay high special dividends, thus leaving these funds cheap on a total (regular + special) distribution yield basis.

Before going to the data, we should review why funds pay special distributions as specials are not inherently good or sustainable.

NII - A fund can over-earn its regular dividend distribution on a consistent basis. This may be because the board is following a conservative distribution policy. One such fund is the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) which over the last few years has paid out a hefty special distribution. A distribution paid out of NII is more attractive than from other sources because it comes directly from the holdings of the fund.

Realized Capital Gains - A special distribution resulting from capital gains is always welcome; however, it is far from guaranteed.

ROC - Return of Capital is a complex topic for CEFs because of the types of ROC, the tax-context of the fund investment as well as whether the distributions are reinvested when the fund is trading at a discount or premium. However, from the perspective of yield sustainability, which is our angle here, we should treat ROC as relatively unsustainable and so unappealing.

For the purpose of this analysis, we review the population of High Yield and Multi-Sector funds. The funds are sorted by the total past 12-month distribution rate. Orange bars are regular distributions and blue bars are special distributions. The labels are current discounts.

Funds that screen cheap are those with a high special distribution rate (large blue bar) and a higher discount (more negative number) relative to its neighbors. Interesting areas of the chart are circled in red.

There are two ways to use the chart below:

An investor with a long position in one of the lower-discount funds below may find it appealing to switch into a neighboring fund with a higher special distribution and larger discount.

An investor with a certain total distribution rate target may find higher-discount funds.

Funds that screen well below are:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Pioneer High-Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Western Asset High-Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX)

Of course, we should keep in mind that more heavily discounted funds are not the "be all and end all" of CEF investments; however, there is a strong argument that, all else equal, a fund with larger discount bears less share price risk and probably holds a portfolio with a lower yield and risk.

In conclusion, we find some evidence that high-special distribution funds are attractive on a total-yield basis. However, whether or not the special distributions are sustainable (secured from NII or other sources) is the key question that will ultimately determine whether the fund deserves an allocation.

Good Luck!

