Kansas City Southern - Solid Performance During 2016; Near-Term Uncertainty Keeps The Stock Price Discounted

Due to the complexities surrounding global manufacturing, including U.S. content provided for intermediary goods, there is room for cautious optimism on NAFTA's future.

As expected, the company provided more transparency regarding its Mexico operating segment, including a focus on U.S. to Mexico export markets.

Kansas City Southern Knoche Yard Canopy, Source: Crossland

Now that Kansas City Southern's (NYSE:KSU) earnings report for 2016 has been provided, it is worth a look at where the company has been and where it is going. Kansas City Southern trades at the lowest discount compared to its rail operator peers.

Source: Kansas City Southern filings

Kansas City Southern has a diversified commodity mix, as only intermodal, forest products and grain reflected greater than 10 percent of operating revenues apiece. Combined, these three markets accounted for approximately 39 percent of Kansas City Southern's $2.2 billion in carload generated revenue. Of this, intermodal is the most important revenue generator.

Kansas City Southern's total revenues were down 3.5 percent versus last year to $2.3 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) were essentially flat. The company improved its profitability margins and operating ratio for the year. Only the Canadian rails and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have stronger profitability and operating performance.

Compared to other Class I peers, Kansas City Southern's overall performance was quite strong, as the company did not witness as extreme declines for revenues and profits. Prior to President Trump's election, the company was vying for the top rail operator performer by appreciation in stock price.

Source: Kansas City Southern filings

From a volume standpoint, intermodal units carried by far outweighed all other carloads for Kansas City Southern's total traffic carried in 2016. Outside of intermodal, the company's remaining volume for commodities were highly diversified. During 2016, carload and intermodal units carried declined by two percent. Again, this was in the higher echelon for all of 2016 amongst peers.

Focusing on intermodal is clearly important for Kansas City Southern. The company is expected to witness an acceleration in growth through 2017 driven by the expansion of the APM Terminal at Lazaro Cardenas, and the new intermodal service partnership with BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Risks for the intermodal business continues to be competition from inexpensive trucking and industry consolidation among major ocean shipping lines. During the latter half of 2016, the seaport of Manzanillo witnessed much stronger performance against Lazaro Cardenas for some months. Other issues intermodal has faced have included flooding in the southeast during the first-half of the year and civil protest in Southern Mexico that have impacted service.

Source: Kansas City Southern, Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation, January 20, 2017

In fact, the company's volume outlook for 2017 was positive with growth expected for approximately 65 percent of the business, with the remainder being considered stable. Some of the areas where stronger performance is anticipated have strong exposure to cross-border activity through trade with Mexico.

As most everyone already knows, the primary reason the market has assigned Kansas City Southern with a lower valuation multiple than its peers, is due to the uncertainties surrounding President Trump's focus on the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Current ideas have ranged from a 20 percent border tax adjustment for imports with an exclusion for U.S. exports to Mexico to a 35 percent tariff increase for Mexico exports to the U.S. Any increase in the cost to transport goods between the U.S. and Mexico would have a negative impact on Kansas City Southern's business.

Source: Kansas City Southern filings and personal database

For all of 2016, Kansas City Southern's Mexico operating revenue reflected 48 percent of the total, at $1.1 billion. The company does not define what constitutes Mexico operating revenue, but it should be generally assumed that the portion of business utilizing the Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM) network is being reflected.

Source: Kansas City Southern filings and quarterly PowerPoint presentations

The other important breakout of Kansas City Southern's operating revenues includes the company's cross-border revenue. This information is typically included in the quarterly presentation appendix. It should be noted that the cross-border revenue slide only includes Kansas City Southern's exclusive business, and not any interchange between other rail operators.

It is easy to see the challenges of these two pieces of information. Despite getting transparency for Mexico geography revenue and cross-border revenue, there has been no way to get at the company's specific portions between imports and exports including both Kansas City Southern exclusive and interchanged business.

Source: Kansas City Southern, Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation, January 20, 2017

With greater sensitivity to Mexico occurring of late, management provided the above slide to create further transparency. We now know that approximately 60 percent of Kansas City Southern's cross-border volume, including interchanges is for U.S. exports to Mexico.

Based on the disclosed exclusive cross-border information, about 28 or 29 percent is derived from the company's total revenue. Including the interchange business, management stated that this would reflect approximately 40 percent of total revenues, or $935 million.

These details still do not give us any way to further deconstruct the portions of revenue completely within either the U.S. or Mexico. But they do display the fact that international trade between the U.S. and Mexico is a very big part of what Kansas City Southern does, as well as a big part of the company's future.

On the surface, this may seem like a good thing since President Trump's focus is on increasing the cost for imports in the U.S. But Kansas City Southern management made it clear that any increased costs to the company's northbound movements would negatively impact the overall business. The company has invested substantial sums of money into its Mexico network as it anticipates further business investments from its shippers.

Source: Kansas City Southern, Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation, January 20, 2017

Keeping with a focus on Kansas City Southern's export opportunities, the company provided investors with the above slide depicting the seven terminals in operation and under construction within the Mexico network. Due to Mexico's energy reform, 2017 will be a lumpy year leading to 2018's true market pricing.

The opportunity for Kansas City Southern is large. The company is already in a joint venture with construction under progress in San Luis Potosi. This facility will be served exclusively by Kansas City Southern with transload capabilities (rail to truck) and the ability to serve markets within central Mexico. Phase two will include storage facilities as well.

Overall, the company is attempting to take a leadership role in helping Mexico move toward a market-driven energy model for the country to meet its increasing energy needs. The company expects to see an increase in production capacity to meet these needs over the next 12 to 24 months; but that temporary setbacks will be a part of the process.

The other connection between Kansas City Southern and Mexico is Mexico's existing trade agreements with other nations aside from the U.S. and Canada. There will be opportunities down the road for Kansas City Southern to provide both intermediary and finished goods which are exported from Mexico to other countries.

But one of the key statements from the fourth quarter presentation revolved around the discussion of U.S. content provided to manufacturers in Mexico for finished goods. There have been studies suggesting that 40 percent of the content imported into the U.S. from Mexico is from U.S. firms when considering total trade value. Whether flat screen TVs or passenger vehicles U.S. manufactured components and parts are supplied to Mexico prior to finished goods being imported back to the U.S.

If anything, Mexico has been one of the strongest trade partners generating exports from the U.S. than many other countries. Just as it has taken two decades for this level of trade to get to achieve scale, it will take time for any adjustments to shipper supply chains. If the true goal is for improving the trade balance with Mexico, then the best approach is to moderate our imports where appropriate and to increase exports.

Kansas City Southern is a big part of exporting to Mexico. Major commodities range from grains, intermodal, automotive, plastics and fuel. Energy will continue to be a big part of the U.S.'s export potential. These core markets are expected to continue to be shipped to Mexico and to grow over time.

Other areas of concern for investors as related to Mexico include currency risk and increasing fuel costs. Kansas City Southern has employed a hedging strategy for currency risk over the past four years. This has typically led to marginal impacts to EPS.

For fuel cost increases resulting from energy reform, the Mexican government has extended the fuel tax credit for 2017, and Kansas City Southern expects to receive a credit of approximately $60 million similar to 2016 levels. The company is also able to pass on fuel increases through surcharges and through efficient fuel purchases through cross-border and intra-regional opportunities in the U.S. and Mexico.

Kansas City Southern's management is optimistic that any renegotiation between the U.S., Mexico and Canada on NAFTA will lead to benefits for all countries and stronger opportunities for shippers and trade. With the company's Chief Executive Officer (NYSE:CEO) Pat Ottensmeyer leading the U.S. - Mexico CEO Dialogue's Strategic Trade Working Group, Kansas City Southern will have a direct spot at the table with the Trump administration.

Broader Mexico indices and select individual companies have been rallying of late. Based upon 2017's prospects and the reality that President Trump will not be negotiating NAFTA in his first 100 days, there is cause for some cautious optimism. The structures in place for global supply chains lend themselves to adjustments that are not extreme. President Trump is likely taking the hardball approach; grab all the chips you can and give back as few as possible. This may work very well in a more isolated business deal, but it will be tougher to achieve with ramifications for entire nations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.