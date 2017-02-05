FX And Oil Week Ahead: Great Nonfarm Numbers And Poor Wage Growth, But A Stronger Dollar?

The nonfarm payroll numbers surpassed expectations on Friday, but the party mood was quickly put out by the lackluster average hourly wage growth numbers. The greenback as expected gained on the release of the numbers, but failed to gain any significant upside momentum, as worries about wage growth held the dollar down. Trump's fiscal policies will now take centre stage for market participants, with fiscal spending and tax cuts the key areas of focus.

Next week's key data points include the RBA & RBNZ interest rate decisions, U.K. Manufacturing and Industrial numbers, as well as U.S. consumer confidence numbers.

Trading and Technical Strategy for the week ahead:

Dollar Index, DXY (UUP, USDU, UDN, FXE, FXB )



Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 99.68/ 98.40/ 97.12 Resistance: 101.10/ 104/104.50/ 105.25/ 106 *Level to consider buying at for support and selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

The USD hit the key 99.68 level this past week, and the dollar is now poised for an upside move to over 104, or at a minimum a bounce before one more move down followed by the larger upside move. The key level it has to stay over remains at 97.31, below which a more bearish alternative is likely to play out.

Trading strategy:

"Our strategy would be to go long the greenback against the EUR over the coming week with 1.0800 the key level we would sell at for the EUR, our stop loss would be the 1.0870 level, and our downside target would be levels below 1.0650."

We think EUR shorts last week would have done well into the release of the Non-Farm payroll numbers. However, we expect the 1.0700 support level for the EUR to be difficult to break in the coming week, and in our opinion traders may want to close any shorts established at 1.0800 around 1.0730, and wait for a better opportunity to re-establish shorts around 1.0830.

The AUD/USD though, may provide a short setup opportunity at 0.7720 with a stop loss at 0.7820 and the 0.7200 level a potential target to the downside if our expectations play out. The RBA will likely remain dovish in it's monetary policy statement this coming week, which could weigh on the AUD together with other data releases.

XAU/USD (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1205/ 1170/ 1130/ *1100/ 1050 Resistance: 1245/1265/1280/1305/1330/1360/1400 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

GOLD certainly had stronger than expected upside after hitting the 1181.55 support, with the primary expectation now for gold to continue this move to the upside toward the 1240/60 level before terminating and seeing the next sell-off.

Trading strategy:

We would stay on the sidelines for gold at this time, though in our opinion short term traders could consider going long if gold hit 1205 with a stop at 1198, and going short if gold hits 1240, with a stop at 1250. Both setups should offer a $20/oz. potential profit given the significance of these support and resistance levels.

WTI OIL (USO)

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 53.80/ 52.60/ 51.30/ 50.20/ 49.80/ 49/ 48.30/47.15/ 46.30/ 45.30 Resistance: 55/ 56.20/ 57/ 58.50 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

*Note on our price chart: Before we dive into the WTI technical analysis, we have decided to use the WTI continuous futures price as a chart instead of the original spot price posted in our article. This price will match the nearest dated WTI crude futures contract which will switch automatically once the contract settles, moving on to track the next nearest dated futures contract. We will also be only analyzing the technical aspect of the WTI price, given the fundamental aspect of WTI oil is well covered by many subject matter experts in the energy commodities section. At this time, the nearest dated futures contract being tracked by the above price chart is the March 2017 contract.

WTI oil price action continues to remain range bound with neither bull nor bear in control at this time. The $50.70 support level remains key, and the bias remains for WTI to rise as long as $50.70 is not broken to the downside. A break of $50.70 would indicate a test of $48.60/49 to the downside before the next move up.

Trading strategy:

Whilst our opinion is that WTI prices will continue to rise, we remain cautious about going long at current levels due to short term overbought conditions. We prefer to wait for a pullback this coming week to around $52.20 to take a long position with a stop at $50.70 and a target of $55 to the upside. For updates throughout the week, please join our mailing list.

Risk Disclosure:

High Risk Warning: Foreign exchange, futures and ETF trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade any instrument, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

Advisory Warning: THEMARKETJOURNAL provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational or informational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are advised to carefully consider the opinions and analysis offered in the blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect's individual analysis and decision making. None of the blogs or other sources of information is to be considered as constituting a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and THEMARKETJOURNAL specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully review all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with any brokerages or dealers. Any news, opinions, research, data, or other information contained within this article and our website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.