Atwood Oceanics - All You Need To Know About The First Quarter 2017 Results

Drillship Atwood Advantage.

I - Fleet status.

1. UDW - UltraDeepwater Drillships and Semi-Submersibles.

# Name Year built Specification K feet Contract End Current Day Rate K$ Location 1 Atwood Achiever 8/2014 12*40 11/17 595 [Kosmos Energy] Mauritania/Senegal 2 Atwood Archer 8/2017 12*40 Available Delivery of rig delayed up to 6/30/2020 at ATW option 3 Atwood Admiral 3/2016 12*40 Available Delivery of rig delayed up to 9/30/2019 at ATW option 4 Atwood Advantage 2013 12*40 8/17 581 [Noble Energy] Israel 5 Atwood Condor 2012 Semi-Sub 10*40 Available (Start) 12/17 to 3/18 (550 days contract) 222.3 Gulf of Mexico [Woodside Energy] Australia 6 Atwood Osprey 2011 Semi-Sub 8.2*32 3/17 3/17 - 12/17 1/18-9/19(1/20) 185 0 190 [ConocoPhilips] [Woodside] Australia

Drillship Atwood Advantage: Mobilization from the US GoM to Israel commenced on September 17th and included 34 zero-rate days. Zero-rate days did not count against the term of the contract. Operations resumed on October 21

2. Old Semi-submersibles.

# Name Year built Specification K feet Contract End Current Day Rate Location 1 Atwood Eagle 1982 5*25 Available Singapore

3. Jackups and Others

# Name Year built Specification Contract End Current Day Rate Location 1 Atwood Aurora 2008 350'*30k Available Cameroon 2 Atwood Beacon 2003 400'*36k Available Malta 3 Atwood Mako 2012 400'*30k Available Philippines 4 Atwood Manta 2012 400'*30k Available Philippines 5 Atwood Orca 2013 400'*30k Available Singapore

Backlog:

The contract revenue backlog is currently estimated at $536 million as of February 1, 2017 (estimated by Fun Trading). Will have to be confirmed by the company at the conference call. The backlog for the Atwood Osprey is difficult to figure out.

II - Atwood Q1 2017 Results - February 2, 2017

Revenues per segment:

Segment 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 Ultra DeepWater 148 154 182 189 182 197 174 183 Deep Water 0 0 0 59 72 79 77 82 Jackups 2 27 36 34 41 73 67 73 Reimbursable 8 7 10 14 13 14 13 12 Total 158 188 228 296 308 363 331 350

Important recent news:

On January 13, 2017, the company announced the following:

It has closed the previously announced underwritten public offering of 15,525,000 shares of its common stock. The shares issued at closing included 2,025,000 shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The Company received net proceeds from the offering, before deducting estimated offering expenses, of approximately $181.1 million. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings under its credit facility, the funding of future purchases of its outstanding 6.50% Senior Notes due 2020, working capital and capital expenditures, and otherwise to enhance its liquidity.

Based on 15.525 million shares and $181.1 million net proceeds, the deal was done at $11.67 per shares (not including certain costs). Shares outstanding is approximately 80.4 million now.

Analysis:

Atwood Oceanics released its first quarter 2017 results on February 3, 2017. Revenues were down again 16.5% quarter over quarter, continuing a strong negative trend that seems unstoppable, due to a worrying lack of significant long-term contracts and falling day rates.

The backlog took another hit with the Atwood Achiever in Mauritania/Senegal. BP decided to finance only two-wells and consequently Kosmos decided to reverse the agreement called "blend & extend" explained below.

In January 2017, the client for the Atwood Achiever exercised its option provided as part of the "blend and extend" agreement we entered into in October 2015 to revert the contract to the original operating day rate and original end date. Exercise of this option will result in a one-time payment to us of $48.1 million that includes the difference in day rates, taxes, and administrative fees covering the time periods for which the reduced day rate was previously invoiced. Effective February 1, 2017 and continuing until the contract end date of approximately November 12, 2017, the operating day rate is $595,000.

Despite the 1-well contract extension or 100-day contract @$190k/d added to the Atwood Osprey, the backlog estimated dropped from $657 million estimated in December 19, 2016 to now $536 million (which will have to be confirmed by the company).

This new 1-well timing seems included in the 12-wells contract already in place scheduled to commence in January 2018.

Unfortunately, the expected contract for the Atwood Admiral in Brazil has been delayed, but could apparently still be alive. Let's hope that ATW will get a contract for the Atwood Admiral.

Atwood Admiral: Premier Oil reaffirmed our exclusive negotiation position for their exploration drilling program in Brazil in 2018

However, the delivery of the Atwood Admiral and Atwood Archer are turning to a sensitive issue here.

On December 16, 2016, I commented about the company re-negotiating with DSME shipyard regarding two years delay delivery for the two drillships.

This agreement was an urgent necessity, and therefore, I agree with CEO Rob Saltiel that the two-year extension is a positive improvement. Atwood Oceanics will have to pay immediately $125 million -- before December 15, 2016 -- and a contribution of $15 million later or after June 2018 for the Atwood Archer and a contribution of $10 million at the delivery date for the Atwood Admiral.

At the end of the last quarter long-term debt was $1.298 billion with no debt maturity until May 2019.

Remaining liquidity was $700 million end of 2016 (including remaining revolver with balance at $449 million) after the company paid $55 million as a milestone for the two UDW Drillships under-construction, $68 million in debt service and $55 million in maintenance. The last equity financing will add approximately $175+ million net, which increases liquidity to approximately $875 million now.

Remaining backlog for 2017 is now $281 million, which is very concerning with the Drillships Atwood Achiever (11/17) and Atwood Advantage (8/17) rolling off contract this year. The recent reverse "blend & extend" for the Atwood Achiever is a sign that the drillship will not get a contract extension with BP/Kosmos and will join the "idle club".

I am trying hard to be optimistic here, but without any significant addition in contract backlog soon, the company will have a tough time surviving the next year without being forced to restructure its business somehow. The company has still some time to figure out a plan.

Perhaps the jack-up segment will be revived sooner than the drillships segment and will give a new life line, but the Asian location of most of the jack-ups is not a good sign.

Conclusion:

My first remark is that ATW is overvalued and doesn't fully factor in the tight financial situation that the offshore industry is finding itself in.

The stock is trading in a triangle chart pattern called an ascending triangle with resistance around $14 and a line support of higher lows, currently at $8. This type of pattern is often bullish technically, but examining it through the fundamental "lens", I am inclined to think ATW will probably re-test its first support at ~$9, which is very likely, in my opinion.

Assuming you own a position in ATW, I would be encouraged to sell a large part (+50%) of my holding between $12 and $14 and then hold until the stock re-test its first resistance between $9.25 to $8.75 to eventually buy and slowly accumulate again. Patience and oil price volatility are the keys here.

