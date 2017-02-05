A Trump Fed Is A-Coming

For much of the last week, people have been focusing by and large on the Fed's rate decision, excessively so in my opinion. Here's why - the stakes for the Fed are much higher in 2017 now that President Trump is in office.

For one, the Fed governor merry-go-round is about to begin - Yellen's chairmanship is soon ending along with three oncoming vacancies. In addition, note that two governor posts are already vacant.

Now the person who is responsible not only for these appointments but ultimately the future path of US monetary policy is President Trump himself. Through the power of appointment, he holds sway over the Fed's hawkish or dovish leanings going forward and thus, where the USD ends up. Speculation over the next Fed Chair hasn't quite heated up yet but Trump's choice for one of the two vacant seats could indicate the future chairmanship appointment.

In the meantime, the uncertainty stemming from the prospects of Fed governor reappointments will lead to heightened volatility in the markets. Looking back, the Bernanke Fed replacements drove a rally in UST yields. Going by Trump's unfavourable comments about Yellen, it is very likely that the Yellen Fed replacements will drive a major change in the path of Fed policy and by extension, UST yields and the dollar.

In my view, Trump will take the Fed in a different direction - a hawkish one. This will be reflected in his appointments, which will be hawkish (despite Trump's recent attempts to jawbone the dollar lower). Either way, heightened volatility (much more so than in '13) is virtually guaranteed.

This ties in to what I've written before about Trump's policies triggering a risk-off environment and I haven't seen anything to sway that view thus far. If anything, prepare for even more risk-off sentiment further into Trump's presidency.

Additionally, Trump has been a supporter of the controversial "Audit The Fed" bill introduced in both the House and Senate in early Feb 2015. The chances of the proposal becoming law seem unlikely, but it risks the perception - if not the reality - of undermining the Fed's policy independence.

While, there are some concerns regarding Fed policy, its independence should not be one of them. The Fed's operations are already subject to regular audit by the GAO - with the very important legal exception for monetary policy. Removing monetary policy independence and tying it to the Taylor Rule (as similar bills have proposed) would result in a much tighter policy than what we're seeing today.

The "Audit the Fed" bill works by making the Fed more accountable to Washington, and thus, increasing the Fed's susceptibility to political interference. Besides, do we really want Congress (which has, for all its efforts, swelled the deficit rather than narrowing it) meddling in and pressuring the Fed into politically expedient but economically questionable policy? I think not.

In any case, the threat of an "Audit the Fed" bill will yield a more volatile, inflationary outcome. Why? Because monetary policy is not here and now, it works with time lags. Allowing the interference of policymakers with short term goals and pressures would result in rushed decisions, which would in turn, bring about more volatile and less predictable policy, which would spill over to the markets.

A classic example would be around the inflation mandate. Politicians are driven by different goals and would favor growth at the expense of inflation control. Ironically, giving politicians access to the printing press would provide an inflationary incentive - the ability to irresponsibly finance budget deficits, perpetually even.

Here's how I see things - there is no road in sight that does not lead to a stronger dollar right now. Long dollar might be a crowded traded but it's backed by very strong fundamentals and a looming risk-off background.

In one of my previous articles, I cited the chart below to illustrate the potential of the USD vs EMs when markets turn risk-off.

When markets last turned risk-off, they went a little overboard, going so far as to pencil in a Fed rate cut. This indicates two things - 1) markets are over-exuberant and 2) appetite for USD has a strong positive correlation with risk-off periods. This has not rung true for dollar strength vs G10 currencies in the past however. So, staying invested in the dollar against high yielding currencies remains the safe, go-to trade for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.