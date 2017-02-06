Expect Volatility This Year As We Break From The 'Interest Rate Limbo'

One way or another rates will deviate from where we are today. When that happens, hold on.

Right now we're in an interest rate limbo: rates not high enough for savers and increases not enough to really pressure borrowers.

By Parke Shall

The state of interest rates has been the number one headline in the financial world over the last couple of months for very good reason. The state of rates moving forward into the next year is likely going to be the one major factor that helps determine what the economic climate is going to be like and what equity markets are going to do as we head into the meat of 2017.

But right now, we are caught in an interesting interest rate limbo, where borrowers are only starting to feel small effects of miniature rate hikes and savers haven't really experienced any of the benefits that they should be looking forward to in a rising interest rate environment.

Of course, we believe that rising rates are a fundamentally good thing for the economy. We believe it is exactly what we need right now. While it will slow down the bull market and likely grind equity markets to a halt, rising rates could issue a bunch of much needed corrections in the corporate world that could eventually prevent us from a larger economic catastrophe down the road.

One of the main problems that this country has right now is that we are reliant upon cheap debt for all of our spending. Rising rates will once again help encourage people to save which, in turn, should begin the long process of balancing out the average consumer's balance sheet.

While it has been a boom for the stock market and many corporations over the last eight years, many American homes have simply taken on more debt to keep up with an increased rate of consumption and spending. Rising interest rates will do two things. The first is that they will raise the cost of borrowing for these consumers and the second is that it will encourage some individuals and families to save money. The two of these should go hand-in-hand and theoretically a continued rise in rates should spur somewhat of a deleveraging by the average American consumer.

Right now, the stock market seems to be taking things relatively well. Despite the fact that there are three more planned rate hikes coming this year, we have seen relatively little to no volatility. We think this is because interest rates are in a little bit of a limbo here and we do expect to see increased volatility as we head into the middle of 2017.

Right now, the hike in rates has not been severe enough to either encourage people to start saving money or to put pressure on the US consumer to pay down more debt faster. The modest increases in rates that we have seen thus far have only resulted in minor increases to the cost of debt for most American consumers. First, borrowers feel the pressure and then finally, savings accounts and certificates of deposits catch up and eventually offer benefits to those looking to save. We may have to wait until the end of 2017 to really see a decrease in spending and capital starting to be saved again.

The problem right now is that interest rates are in a limbo. They are not high enough to put pressure on the consumer, nor are they high enough to encourage saving which would result in less spending. As we move through 2017, one of two situations will likely take place. The Fed will either stay true to its forecast of three rate hikes this year or it will cave. If the Fed stays true to its forecast, we expect a lot of volatility heading into the back end of 2017.

If the Fed caves in, acts dovish or raises rates at a slower pace than expected, all we think they would be doing is pushing off the volatility to a much larger event that would come further down the road. One way or another, policymakers are going to have to move us from where we are right now. The deviation from where we are now with interest rates and how far we deviate from where we are now will determine the level of volatility that we experience heading into the end of the year.

We fully expect that we will break out of the interest rate limbo and get an answer one way or another heading into this year. We are of the school of thought that the Fed needs to be clinical in its interest rate hikes and should look to raise three times, maybe even more, this year. Otherwise, they simply are delaying the inevitable.

We forget that over the grander scale of the last 20 or 30 years, these rate hikes are still extremely small and are moving us to levels that 15 years ago we would have thought were extremely dovish. This style of policy has now led us to a point where rates literally can't go any lower and the unthinkable negative interest rate policy scenario is actually on the table. We believe that this would be an unmitigated disaster for our country, and while it may stave off another crisis, probably for another 5, 10, or maybe even 15 years, we would wind up paying badly over the course of the long term.

Our one prediction that we can come up with based on all of this is that markets will definitely see more volatility heading into the middle of this year and the end of this year. With the VIX at all-time lows, one may want to consider a strategy that takes advantage of a spike in volatility.

We have all of the ingredients to the recipe for volatility, including new economic policy from a new presidential administration and the Fed trying to tighten. We are going to look this week to try and structure a trade wherein we would take advantage and profit from volatility over the next six months. We will write on our Instablog in the coming week about the type of position we wind up taking and how we structure it.

