History Versus History

But at the same time, history suggests that on nearly all standard valuation metrics, we're stretched to the absolute breaking point.

No, history does not suggest rampant bullishness and widespread complacency necessitates a correction for stocks.

Boy oh boy, this is going to be a fun one.

Okay, so what can we learn from history about rampant bullishness and widespread complacency in markets?

As it turns out, history says I'm wrong to suggest that bullish sentiment and rock bottom volatility are contrarian indicators for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Well, actually I'm not entirely sure about that because after all, you can make statistics say whatever you want them to say (the numbers, ironically, are indeed malleable). I'm willing to bet that if I wanted to spend a month on it, I could show some correlation between complacency and subsequent corrections, but for the sake of time, I'm going to just cite the following two charts from Goldman:

(Charts: Goldman)

I highlighted those in a previous post and the point (clearly) is that in the past, rampant bearishness has been a pretty decent indicator of rebounds, but rampant bullishness/complacency is not a good indicator of an imminent correction.

But - and there's always a but - it stands to reason that if standard valuation metrics are stretched to the point that current levels are in the 95th to 99th percentiles historically speaking, they either have to correct or we're going to have to completely reevaluate the usefulness of those metrics.

Think about what I just said for a second. That assessment is indisputable. It's a tautology. The only question is: are we that stretched?

The short answer is "yes." You probably already saw that coming - this is a Heisenberg post after all.

But before you tune me out, I implore you to take a look at a few visuals, because this truly is incredible. I'll keep it brief.

Here's a table that summarizes where we are on standard metrics:

(Table: Goldman)

Now, I don't think I need to explain that, but basically what you see there is that both at the index level and the individual stock level, we are sitting at the highest valuations in four decades (that's the duration of the data set Goldman used on most metrics). On individual stock PEG and EV/Sales, the percentile is 100%.

Let's look next at forward multiples versus rates. Here's average forward and trailing (so you can go ahead and shelve your comments about using the wrong one) P/Es relative to rates:

(Chart, table: Goldman)

Let's break that down. The average forward multiple when rates are between 2% and 3% is 14.2X. We're at 17.6X. The average trailing multiple since 1976 for the 2% to 3% bucket is 13.3X. We're at 20.6X. Any questions?

How about some scatter plots? Have a look (and this has both real and nominal yields):

(Charts: Goldman)

Again, clearly stretched versus history.

There's nothing ambiguous about any of those visuals.

The bottom line (as noted above): either these metrics don't mean anything anymore, or we're stretched to the absolute breaking point.

So while bullish sentiment and rampant complacency may not historically suggest a correction is imminent, valuations are well on their way to relegating our standard metrics to the dustbin of... well... history.

It is thus history versus history. Pick your side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.