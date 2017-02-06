General Electric: The Buying Opportunity Has Arrived

In its push to capitalize on the Internet of Things, the company has taken steps to reshape the industrial sector by pushing into the routers and servers business.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been a complete disappointment following its fourth-quarter earnings results. Since the company reported earnings on the morning of 20 Jan. 2017, the stock is down 4.8%. Forget about all the hoopla around corporate tax reform, if the company can't execute a positive looking business strategy all that other stuff is nonsense. Hence, why it is important to continue examining what is taking place at the companies whose stocks are in your portfolio, whether it's a loser or a winner.

Remember, this is the company that just in December reiterated its 2016-17 earnings guidance and guided towards $2 in earnings for 2018. Analysts have been a bit more skeptical on the 2018 guidance by putting a $1.90 mark on their estimates. There appears to be a disconnect between management and Wall St. at the moment as they even disagree on the 2017 revenue estimates. GE estimates that sales will come in at $135B while analysts believe it will come closer to $122.7B which is roughly a 10% disconnect. This bit of uncertainty is a bit disconcerting as an investor in the name, and if the analysts are correct, then there can be a bit more downside left in the stock.

Mixed emotions were flying all over the place during GE's analyst meeting back in December when it issued the $2 guidance for earnings in 2018. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) maintained a "neutral" rating on the stock with a $31 price target. On the more bullish side of things, Barclays gave the industrial conglomerate an "outperform" rating and increased the stock price target to $36 while RBC increased its price target from $36 to $37. Check out the chart below to gauge what sales and earnings are expected to look like from the analysts that cover the sales numbers and earnings numbers. To help support the bullish sentiment at the company, some bigwigs did some purchasing of the stock just in the past three months alone; SVP Jeffrey Bornstein bought 5k shares at $29 in late January while SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 231 shares at $30 also in late January, and the big kahuna himself Jeff Immelt bought 50k shares in early November at $29.

GE has been touted as a beneficiary to President Trump's lower tax policies of which no details have surfaced to this point. I believe any sort of tax reform will take place during the latter part of the second quarter or early third quarter because the government has more important things to deal with such as the witch hunt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and the government's budget in the spring. The fine people at Bernstein currently rate GE at "market perform" which means that investors in the name are losing right now if it is supposed to maintain appreciation with the market.

GE's renewable energy segment accounts for roughly 8% of the segment revenues at $2.5B and the company teamed up with Deepwater a while ago to build the country's first operational wind farm which is offshore. The wind farm which is situated off the coast of Rhode Island consists of five wind turbines and has already started producing energy. This is the kind of renewable energy I can get behind and hope that the company can sign more deals of this nature to increase the revenue stream going forward. As the world's population continues to grow, clean energy consumption will be required and wind farms are the way to go in my opinion.

In its push to capitalize on the Internet of Things, the company has taken steps to reshape the industrial sector by pushing into the routers and servers business. Eventually, GE would like to sell advanced software to its clients for better operational efficiency, but that data transmitted back and forth has to be supported with the proper infrastructure. GE is not going at it alone because it doesn't really fit in its wheelhouse so it has actually partnered up with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) in this endeavor to make sure the proper expertise is utilized.

Though GE is trying to wind down the financial arm to become a little more industrial focused, it doesn't mean it can't trim some fat from off the industrial segments either. In trying to become more nimble, the company is going to try to offload a couple of its industrial segments and raise roughly $4B for the units combined while also trying to cut another $1B in operating expenses from the industrial segments. GE Water and the Industrial Solutions businesses are responsible for roughly $5B in revenue each year, but they don't currently meet the vision of management's strategy to run a higher margin company.

So the company reported earnings on the morning of 20 Jan. 2017 of $0.46 per share on revenue of $33.1B and saw some good growth in the Power & Energy business. The bottom line number met analyst expectations but the top line is what disappointed Wall St. as it came below even the projected numbers by management.

I actually initiated my position in GE in late November and have been pretty upset about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE gets below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far, I have lost more on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my smaller positions and hasn't done anything, as I'm down 4% on the name, while it occupies roughly 4.7% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has great earnings growth projections for the near and long term. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. I am up 14.6% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 10.5%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) 14.77% 10.49% Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 8.53% 3.68% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 7.76% 9.36% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 5.97% 4.82% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 4.51% 4.75% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) 2.33% 10.25% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 1.70% 3.78% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -2.10% 7.51% General Electric Company -4.04% 4.70% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) -4.18% 5.04% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -9.96% 7.77% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -11.00% 20.72% Cash $ 7.13%

