AeroVironment: Do You Believe Management Or The Market?

The market simply doesn't believe AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) any more. AVAV shares fell 17% after the company's Q1 earnings report, and 11% after the Q2 report in December (though it did rebound quickly before fading). Yet after both reports, CEO Wahid Nawabi insisted that FY17 results were "on track" to hit full-year guidance, as he put it in the Q2 conference call. AeroVironment even issued a second press release a day after its Q1 report in August in an apparent effort to mollify investors concerned about the quarter's numbers.

The skepticism is understandable. AVAV has been a frustrating, disappointing stock since its 2007 IPO. Along the way, it's earned the reputation of being a playground for engineers, but a much less friendly place for investors:

Meanwhile, full-year guidance post-Q2 seems to beggar belief. At the midpoint of the guidance ranges for Q3 and full-year FY17 (ending April), some 49% of sales would hit in Q4, and the company would earn over $1.30 in EPS in the quarter after losing over $1 through the first nine months.

It's unsurprising that the combination of history and projections is unnerving the market somewhat. AeroVironment basically is saying, "Trust us, we'll hit the Q4 numbers" and the investors are replying, "We've heard that song before." And truthfully, even as an AVAV shareholder, I'm somewhat skeptical the company will hit those Q4 targets.

But, at the same time, I still think there's enough in the long-term opportunity here, and when I took my position I didn't see AeroVironment as a 2017 story. The company has appeared to slow to enter the commercial market, but it rolled out its solution in November, which is a potential growth driver going forward. Nawabi hasn't even finished his first year yet, and has both made efforts toward and given credence to a larger focus on shareholder value. And the sale of a much smaller competitor for a price roughly one-third of AVAV's enterprise value implies potential upside if AeroVironment indeed is "on track" - or close. That's a big 'if', to be sure - but that was the case two quarters ago as well. While a lot may be riding on Q4, I'm still not ready to abandon AVAV just yet.

Reasons For Concern...

The headline numbers in both Q1 and Q2 have been dreadful. Q2 EPS was a loss of $0.18 against consensus expectations of -$0.01, and revenue declined 22% year-over-year, missing Street estimates as well.

Nawabi insisted - twice - on the Q2 call that the figures shouldn't have been a surprise, pointing out that AVAV had guided on the Q1 call for first-half sales to be about one-third of the total. And he's correct on that point - AeroVironment gave similar guidance on the Q4 call as well. That said, first-half revenue of $86.3 million is actually ~32% of the midpoint of guidance, and while Nawabi shrugged that delta off on the Q2 call, investors might not be so sanguine. It is a 4% difference, and given fixed costs and very thin EBIT margins, a 4% miss changes overall earnings expectations.

My other primary concern is in R&D spend. AeroVironment targeted 12% of revenue in R&D spend for the full year; yet that spend has increased on a full-year basis in both Q1 and Q2. Nawabi did reiterate the 12% target after Q2, but it at the midpoint of guidance that same target implies a reasonable step-down in Q3 ($17.1 million in the first half to ~$15.0-$15.5 million in H2). Missing there would simply feed the long-term narrative that AeroVironment's engineers come ahead of its investors, which isn't necessarily a moral failing but certainly an impediment to the bull case.

That spend also highlights the broader issue here, because of AVAV's thin margins. Full-year guidance implies a ~3% EBIT margin at best. If R&D spend inflates "a little bit" to 13% of sales even if sales targets are correct, that's fully one-third of operating income erased in the process, and AVAV likely misses full-year EPS guidance. In a scenario where R&D is elevated and AVAV misses on revenue, those EBIT margins could disappear completely, as lost gross profit dollars fall pretty much straight off the EBIT line. And an AVAV that is unprofitable in FY17 is most likely going to trade at less than $26 by year's end - and possibly a lot less.

...But Some Good News Too

AeroVironment has seemed a bit late to the party in adding a commercial presence to its military-focused business, but it did launch a commercial platform in November. Built around a Quantix drone and a Decision Support System, the Commercial Information Solutions business aims to provide an all-in-one solution that is easy to operate.

AVAV didn't offer a ton of detail or color on the Q2 call relative to the business - which, for now, is OK. There is a legitimate concern that AeroVironment is too late. China's DJI, the leader in the consumer space, has built out an enterprise business. Privately held Airware is raising money quickly and recently bought Redbird, who has an agreement with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has dipped its toe into the waters as well. Still, the CIS rollout at least is a step in the right direction for AVAV, and it's possible the company deploy some of its $9 per share in cash to accelerate its entrance into the market.

Meanwhile, skepticism aside, management insisted that full-year projections were relatively unchanged from what they were at the beginning of the fiscal year. Backlog did rise sharply year-over-year, to $120 million from $66 million, and revenue visibility is up to 77%. That is down from years past: 89% at the same point in FY16 (when full-year results still came in a bit light) and 96% the year before, per the Q2 FY16 conference call. But I'm not quite ready to completely distrust management - yet.

Finally, there was a bit of good news in the unheralded EES (Efficient Energy Systems) business. Frankly, I've long thought AVAV should consider dumping EES, which makes charging stations for electric cars. But revenue actually increased in the quarter (though gross margin fell sharply, mostly due to a reserve reversal), and AeroVironment has earned a couple of nice wins of late. General Motors (NYSE:GM) selected AVAV's charging system as the 'official' charger for the Chevy Volt, and AeroVironment won a global contract with an unnamed European manufacturer as well (I believe that may be Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY)).

Again, I don't think the market necessarily is wrong in its reaction, even if I do think AVAV shares still are worth the near-term risk. There is certainly plenty of reason for skepticism toward the first-half results - and AeroVironment is putting a lot of pressure on Q4. As a new CEO, Nawabi was supposed to be a bit more shareholder-friendly, and a bit more focused on the fundamentals, and in my eye at least he deserved some leeway. But he, personally, is staking his credibility on back-half results. If AeroVironment misses again this year, the narrative surrounding the stock is going to be very difficult to reverse.

Valuation

All told, I still think AeroVironment has a chance to drive some value, somehow, someway, even if I don't necessarily believe there's a near-term catalyst to the upside. It's worth pointing out that FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) bought Prox Dynamics, which plays almost solely on the small end of the UAV space. Revenue or earnings figures weren't disclosed, but FLIR paid $134 million in the deal. AVAV's current enterprise value is right around $400 million - just three times that figure. A bear might point out that the relative gap shows the lack of confidence the market has in AVAV; I'd reply that a 3x multiple to a small competitor and a revenue multiple that seems likely to be at least 2x (and probably higher) shows that AVAV's assets have considerable value on their own.

I still think there's a reasonable path back to $30+ with only modestly decent execution. And the flip side of the reliance on Q4 for full-year results is that if AeroVironment can hit its targets, then the narrative may flip in the stock's favor. The company's penetration with the US government and growth opportunities have real value. The company has been a potential M&A target for the better part of a decade, at least, but Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) still makes sense and post-acquisition synergies likely would make the purchase accretive with only modest margin expansion over the next 2-3 years. If the company can drive some growth from large UAV and/or commercial, the case looks even better.

It's a "dog with fleas" argument, to be sure, but after the first half I think it's still the same dog, and the same fleas. We'll find out whether that's indeed the case over the next two quarters, but until then, I plan to stick around.

