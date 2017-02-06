BOJ Flinched To 'A Bunch Of Dummies'

President Donald Trump accused several nations last week of currency manipulation. One of them was Japan. Japanese Government bonds showed wild trading on Friday, showing that the BOJ may have flinched to such claims. This story could get the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) to start moving higher again.

Wild Action In JGBs On Friday

Does anybody notice anything strange in this chart. The chart is in NY time, but the JGB (NYSEARCA:JGBL)(NYSEARCA:JGBT) volatility started Friday morning in Japan.

The BOJ was expected to push down yields by buying bonds as they promised. Instead they only bought a set amount of bonds. which helped surprise the market (first big down red line). Later in the day the BOJ came back with specific intention to target near zero rates.

BOJ Flinch?

You can tell by the action that traders were surprised that the BOJ didn't come in with more to buy to "control" yields.

The BOJ has a policy of "yield curve control," which means they will buy bonds until the market rate hits their target yield.

That can require endless buying to sop up an unknown amount of selling.

The BOJ may have backed off of their policy early Friday morning without officially announcing it.

After they saw the bond rout they came back to the market later in the day to target yields with larger buying.

The BOJ may have flinched after President Trump's accusations earlier in the week.

Is Yield Curve Control Currency Manipulation?

We'd argue it is.

Japan printing endless amounts of currency to buy bonds is with the intention to keep their currency low. Creating such a huge supply of currency for a seemingly endless project will certainly reduce their currency's value. That's based on the laws of supply and demand. More currency supply equals lower value of their currency.

By the BOJ targeting the yield curve they are fighting markets. That is a huge task that can potentially require endless amounts of currency printing. As an intended side effect the added supply of currency drops its value. We can easily understand The President's gripes.

Japan's PM Responds To "Bunch Of Dummies"

Here's what President Trump said:

"You look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. They -- they play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies."

It's not initially clear what President Trump is referring to when he claims "they play the money market, they play the devaluation market."

For that we can rely on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's response to know exactly where the currency manipulation is taking place.

This didn't take much digging; he came right out and admitted it.

Here's Japan's PM:

"Bold monetary easing is a necessary policy to accelerate economic growth and the United States is doing the same thing. If Japan's economy improves, that's not a bad thing for the United States."

If President Trump was making a broad sweeping accusation, the Japanese Prime Minister directed the attacks to their own monetary policy.

We Can Now Understand The Flinch On Friday

We can now understand why The BOJ flinched on Friday.

They only bought a set amount of JGBs Friday morning instead of an expected endless supply to control yields. That endless supply would have required an endless amount of money.

That's what Japan thinks is the target of President Trump's accusations. That caused them to flinch.

Yen Strength

The yen had already been moving up. The US president had already been trying to talk down the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

These comments could give the BOJ more policy pause. Their flinch could turn into a change in policy. That would slow their bond buying and money printing, which would send the yen higher.

