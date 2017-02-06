Rate Hike Push-Out: Good For Gold

We wondered why after a monster ADP number Wednesday's FOMC statement saw little change. The Fed probably knew ahead of time how jobs and wages would print on Friday. The combination of the Fed language and weak wages likely pushes out a rate hike deeper into the year. That can help gold prices (NYSEARCA:GLD).

CME Futures Show Rate Hikes Get Pushed Out.

MAR 2017 99.32 0.005 APR 2017 99.305 0.01 MAY 2017 99.245 0.005 JUN 2017 99.18 0.005 JUL 2017 99.125 0.005 AUG 2017 99.085 0.005 SEP 2017 99.055 0 OCT 2017 98.99 -0.005 NOV 2017 98.955 -0.005 DEC 2017 98.885 -0.01

Source: CME

Above is the fed funds futures price for each month this year. The future is priced 100 minus the expected rate. A rising futures price means the market expects a lower rate.

You can see above that prices moved up on Friday for all futures contracts through August.

Markets reacted to the jobs number with skepticism that the Fed would follow through on rate hikes.

Markets Underpricing Fed

Source: CME

The last dash on the right side shows that markets did not have much change in expectations for the year even after the strong non-farm payrolls number.

The market expects 1.12% fed funds rate by the end of 2017.

100 - 98.88 = 1.12% or two 25bp hikes from the current fed funds rate average of 60bp (50-75bp).

The Fed is currently expecting three rate hikes this year, so the market continues to expect fewer than the Fed.

Why The Rate Push Out

Source: St Louis Fed

While the non-farm payrolls number was an acceleration from previous numbers, the annual average hourly earnings number slowed.

Wage growth is a key driver of overall inflation. If wage growth slows, then inflation is expected to slow.

Here's wages versus CPI.

Source: St Louis Fed

Here you see the CPI versus average hourly earnings. They tend to wiggle together.

The weak month that pulled down the annual wage number could drag CPI lower.

CPI reports February 15th.

The Fed's preferred PCE also showed a slower pace recently.

Gold Benefits From Fewer Rate Hikes

On January 17th (Turning Bullish On Gold) we wrote:

"Gold has a window of opportunity where inflation is picking up without the corresponding tightening from central banks. As long as those two factors are static, gold has upside."

While the US inflation numbers have not had an agressive charge higher, Japan and EU inflation have.

We followed up on January 24th (Gold Confirms Up Move) by saying:

"Since then we had confirming fundamental news from both the ECB and BOJ that they will soft-pedal tightening. That will allow inflation to run without rate hikes. That is the "window of opportunity" we see for gold."

The missing link from the core trio of central banks was the US Fed.

With the Fed potentially on hold (as seen by the fed funds futures above), you have all three major central banks continuing to "soft-pedal tightening."

This is a major fundamental catalyst for gold.

We've shown that the drop in fed funds rates to near-zero helped launch gold prices.

When there are fewer investing alternatives because of the low rates, gold can perform better.

Source: St Louis Fed

Above you see that when fed funds rates (in blue) started their descent to zero, gold started to launch.

Anything that pushes off rate hikes can give added support for gold to move higher.

By central banks now not raising rates in unison, gold can respond to geopolitical concerns.

Gold can benefit as citizens purchase in China and around the world. In China citizens have been worried about the value of the yuan. Around the world citizens respond to recent US policy of tighter borders because it can cause currency risk and economic destabilization. That drives demand for gold.

As long as the Fed, BOJ and ECB (in unison now) do not get in gold's way with higher rates, gold can rise.

Conclusion

Markets priced in a push-out of rate hikes. That is good for gold.

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.