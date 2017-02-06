What's The Next Stop For Gold?

As January drew to a close and the past trading week showed a straight uptrend for gold (GLD, IAU, GDX), our sights are set on February, which was quite kind to gold last year. Twelve months ago, gold spiked up from $1,150 to about where it is at now based upon fears over China's ability to grow and, furthermore, sustain a high growth rate, all the while grappling with commodities in a rapid free fall. The same factors are not present this year, however there are plenty of moving parts to support a further uptrend in gold. As this trend continues, gold may seen $1,250 or $1,275 as soon as the end of this month.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interest Rate Policy

Two key events caught my attention last week - the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting and the Federal Reserve's non-press meeting. First, for the BoJ's policy meeting, the outcome was quite pivotal. Their 10-year yield rallied four basis points to 0.15%, moving further away from negative territory. The reason behind this was that the BoJ is increasing the amount of 5 and 10-year bonds it is buying by about 40 billion yen, which was nearly a 10% increase from previous guidance. The 10-year yield has now been not negative for about two months and really hasn't seen this level since twelve months ago. The outlook for Japan is becoming increasingly positive as they look to reinflate their economy and not engage in a currency war with President Trump.

Shifting to American interest rate policy, Investors are still trying to determine when the first rate hike of the year will be. The next FOMC meeting isn't until March 15, so there's quite a lot of time for the global markets to develop and create a new theme that influences the Federal Reserve's decision. Over the last week, I watched as the odds of the May rate hike increased about a percent, while the odds of the rate hike at the March meeting were down about 2.9%.

Source: Bloomberg

As Trump continues to move the market with every movement or tweet, gold hit an 11-week high. This is rather significant as the outlook for gold was so heavily negative as we began to close out 2016. Yet, there's a clear driving factor: the U.S. Dollar.

Week over week, we've seen the dollar come down about 80 basis points, so nothing too crazy, but where it is at is quite critical to observe. The dollar broke 100 for the first time since early December, but back then, the dollar quickly turned around and ended up rallying to multi-year highs on renewed optimism on the then upcoming administration's policies. However, the downtrend in the dollar has been sharp in recent weeks and this is the first time we've seen a close below 100 since the election. That definitely tells us a little about what traders are thinking

Source: Bloomberg

Volatility Laying Low

A quite interesting construct in the present market that we're witnessing. As you can see below, volatility has continued to roll off post-election, which comes as a surprise as gold has posted a significant uptrend over the last four weeks. However, both trends, in retrospect, were rather predictable. Volatility hasn't been faced with any key event whereby there was a level of uncertainty present that was completely binary or, rather, that the outcome of such an event would shock the market. If it did, the VIX would serve its purpose as an inverse indicator to stocks and we'd see a downtrend in equities and a spike in this index.

Source: Bloomberg

However, what you're likely thinking is that the inauguration was an uncertain event with several binary risks that could have followed in the form of executive orders. I thought this, as well; however, the executive orders that have been signed so far, surprisingly enough, were all promises that Trump made during his campaign. Roll back Dodd-Frank? It's now in the works. Find a substitute for Obamacare? It's on its way. Approve more pipelines? FERC approved Dakota Access on Friday. So, despite how monumental these shifts in policy seem, the market was also expecting (not necessarily pricing them in as we've seen rallies in the associated stocks) these events to occur.

Instead, investors built a hedge with gold on the off chance that something completely new and unprecedented would happen, all the while still expecting big changes to policy. Thus, gold has rallied from $1,125 to $1,220, seen below, in a matter of weeks. The momentum indicator, interestingly enough, is showing that after a period of being constantly oversold for a majority of November and December, is nearing overbought levels. The RSI is currently showing a reading of 63.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Thus, it becomes a process to decide what events could trigger the next spike in volatility and subsequently push gold higher. Additionally, investors have to find a reason to take the hedge off in order for gold to see any material downtrend in the short-term. At the same time, however, these investors have to find a reason to add to the gold trend that isn't just because the trend is up as they'll end up in an overbought trend that could get hammered down back to earth. For now, keeping the hedge on is doing more good than harm.

ETFs: DUST, NUGT, DGL, GLL, UBG, DZZ, DGZ, UGLD, DGLD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.