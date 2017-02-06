Shake Shack: Don't Get In Line For Shares As Competition And Margin Concerns Are Prevalent

Investment Thesis: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) despite pulling back from its 52 week high of $44 per share is likely to face continued intense competition as it expands domestically and internationally, coupled with margin pressure as a result of higher minimum wage requirements and higher compensation expense. Thus with the business already trading at a premium valuation to its peer set and no dividend payout, we see little reason to purchase shares at the current time.

Brief Company Description: Shake Shack is headquartered in New York, New York and was incorporated as a Delaware corporation. Shake Shack is an East Coast staple that focuses on "roadside" burgers and milkshakes. Shake Shack is known for 100% all natural burgers along with GMO buns and fresh veggies. Shake Shack is run by a team of experienced Professionals. There CEO Randy Garutti has been with the company since it was a hot dog cart in the early 2000s. He has been in the food service business since he was 13 and become part of Shake Shack in his early 20s. Mr. Garutti has not had any formal experience relating to being a CEO. The lack of experience of Mr. Garutti is made up by the company's Chief Financial Officer Jeff Uttz. Jeff has over 22 years of restaurant finance experience. Before joining Shake Shack in 2013 he was the CFO of the Yard House. While at the Yard House he led the business from three restaurants to over 40 restaurants. Shake Shack has been planning massive expansion in the coming years and they need Jeff Uttz expertise to help ensure the growth.

Key Investment Points: Overall Shake Shack's main product is offered in an over-saturated market. With consumer segmentation changing to healthier options we feel going forward this consumer change will hurt the revenue and growth of Shake Shack. Shake Shack's main strategy is to expand Domestically and Internationally, where there is a major risk with limited payoff. As a result of this negative trend, we believe Shake Shack will decline in the coming months down to a price of $30.50.

Shake Shack recently was added to the S&P 600 index. This could be promising for Shack Shake going forward since it will be exposed to more exchange-traded funds. Being in an index should increase demand for shares of the stock. Consumer Segmentation has also shifted slightly in past two years. Customers are focusing on healthier options and trying to stay away from greasy food. This was shown in the missed comparable-store sales in the second quarter of 2016.

We also believe West Coast expansion could be a major mistake for Shake Shack in the coming years. Shake Shack is currently one of the only major players on the East coast. With the shift to the West coast, they are going to be in direct competition with In and Out Burger and Jack in the Box, both of which are West coast staples.

Stand For Something Good:Shake Shack current strategy is the Stand for Something Good campaign. This campaign states that Shake Shack will use 100% all natural ingredients and will also pay above-minimum wages to employees. This strategy is what helped them gain their success as one of the best burger places in New York; however we feel that it will become a major risk in the future. This strategy will be hard to continue on the West coast and internationally since they need the same quality of products as their East coast stores. Specifically, on the West coast, they will be competing with other West coast burger staples so there will be a price war. They will have to deal with competitors having a first mover's advantage and earlier access to the supply chain.

In recent years there has been an extreme push to raise the minimum wage across the United States. This is a macroeconomic risk that Shack Shake is going to face in the future. They already offer above minimum wage to employees as part of the "Stand for Something Good" strategy. With rising prices, they will also need to raise their employee salary to maintain this strategy. Shake Shack is going to be faced with a tough decision going forward which is continue to use employees as the way to deliver their products or change their stores to be more technologically advanced, similar to its competitors. We feel that latter needs to occur in order for Shake Shack to help their margins since high labor costs are nipping at these margins.

Last Quarterly Financial Summary: On November 10, 2016, Shake Shack released their third quarter report and had beat the expected results. A major driver was t they had higher-than-expected same-store-sales growth which were at 2.9%. Shake Shack total revenue increased from 65.5 million to 74.6 million which is a growth rate of 12.18% and 46% year over year. Shack Shake credits this growth to menu innovation in specific with their Chick'n Shack and the Bacon Cheddar Shack. They also credit the growth to lower commodity prices in specific beef and dairy which are their biggest sellers. Beef as a commodity fell nearly $10 from August to November and has risen since this drop. This has been the lowest price for beef in the past two years and is expected to rise in the future. From this price drop their revenue was significantly impacted and allowed for higher growth even thought there was no signifcant growth.

Growing Pains: Shake Shack is planning major expansion domestically and internationally in the coming years. We feel that Shake Shack is making a mistake with putting so much emphasis on the Western coast of the United States. Currently, the West coast is dominated by In and Out Burger and Jack in the Box, two direct competitors to Shake Shack. The main opposition that Shake Shack is going to face is the pricing of their burgers. In and Out and Jack in the Box are significantly less than the cost of Shake Shack. A double cheeseburger with french fries and a medium drink costs $6.70 before tax at In and Out Burger while at Shake Shack is costs $13.80. Shake Shack is also running the risk of a potential price hike due to their potential supply chain issues. This price difference will have customers making a tough choice between paying double for a burger from Shake Shack or paying for In and Out Burger.

When looking Internationally we see that their licensing revenue in the thirty-nine weeks of 2016 has grown 20.4%. Shake Shack stores internationally are not doing that well, however. We can see a decline in revenue in their U.K. and Middle East stores. The United Kingdom locations opened in 2015 and already are having trouble maintaining and growing revenue. The Middle East is the largest international division for Shake Shack and they declined in the most recent quarter. We felt that the international market is the place where Shack Shake could grow massively but declining revenue in recently opened stores is a worrying sign of what's to come.

Valuation: When doing our valuation we decided to look at the Comparable Companies and the Discount Cash Flow model for Shake Shack. We felt these two models with help provide the most accurate valuation for Shake Shack since they take into account the industry as well as the growth plans. We decided to blend the two valuations, putting more weighting on the comparable analysis. The main reason for this is that Shake Shack is still a relatively new company and the DCF model is more assumption driven when compared to the comparable model.

Comparable Company Analysis: In order to value Shake Shack, we did a comparable company analysis. We decided to compare Shake Shack to Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB), Sonic Corp (NASDAQ:SONC) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). When deciding these companies we looked at their main product as well as the main style of their business. Jack in the Box, Red Robin, and Sonic Corp are all direct competitors to Shake Shack with all these companies main product being beef burgers. Chipotle, Panera Bread and Wingstop are three of the industry leaders for the fast casual dining experience and have exposed to the fast casual market longer than Shake Shack. The comparable company analysis demonstrates that Shake Shack has a valuation of $30.06 based on EV/Multiples using the companies based above.

Discounted Cash Flows:The weighted average cost of capital was determined using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). We used the adjusted beta which taken from Bloomberg as 1.75 and the equity risk premium was taken from Damodoran's website as 4.5%. Based on these assumptions we arrived at a weighted average cost of capital of 9.0%. We used a terminal growth rate of 6.00%. Our Discounted Cash Flow yielded a price target of $31 per share.

Recent News: Shake Shack recent launched their Shake Shack application on the App Store. Shake Shack is hoping that this application will help drive business during peak and off-peak hours. The app allows users to order food remotely in order to skip the long lines at the store. The main drawback of the application is that you need to pay within the application. From app reviews on the app store, this is a major drawback to some customers who want to pay in cash. In order to highlight specialty shakes, they have a specific tab dedicated to that month's specialty shake The application has a feature called "Shake Cam" which allows users to see the current line at the nearest Shake Shack location. Since we are based in New York we decided to see what times are the busiest at the Madison Square Park location. This application is objectively smart of Shake Shack but in its current state there are a significant amount of bugs that need to be fixed before the users can have a good experience.

Conclusion: Overall Shake Shack despite offering a great burger is not an appealing investment at this time. With no dividend, competition issues, and a nascent technology growth opportunity with a buggy mobile application, we are not recommending shares at this time. Additionally, any further upward movement in shares could make this a viable short opportunity within an otherwise diversified portfolio.

