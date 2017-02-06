AMD Next Two Catalysts: Vega And Ryzen

Advanced Micro Devices' (NYSE:AMD) fourth-quarter results should put away any doubt about the company turning itself around. AMD's release of Ryzen in desktops, then for servers, and finally for notebooks will give consumers an alternative to Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) chips. Its GPU servers, albeit small, aim high as AMD announces cloud customer wins in an effort to compete with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). After soaring nearly 15% this week, may investors expect a dip before AMD trades higher?

The Computing and Graphics segment lifted AMD's fourth-quarter revenue to $1.11 billion. The Polaris GPU release led to client revenue at the highest level in seven quarters. It also marks the highest revenue for GPU in 11 quarters. In the APU segment, sales fell predictably Y/Y as customers waited for the Ryzen release. AMD has 17 system integrators building gaming solutions on the Ryzen platform. CEO Lisa Su confirmed Ryzen will launch in early March. In Q4, gross margin improved to 32%. Ryzen's release should lift this figure as AMD prices the chip at similar levels to that of Intel i7 and i5 chips. AMD will obviously need reviewers confirming the performance and efficiency advantages over Intel's CPUs.

Despite any pricing or benchmark details, investors should expect AMD stock trending higher ahead of the release.

Console chip refresh

Though chip sales fell sequentially following peak sales in the previous quarter, AMD will benefit from the Sony (NYSE:SNE) PS Pro fresh and the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox slim update.

Balance sheet

AMD ended the fourth quarter with $1.26 billion in cash against a long-term debt level of $1.44 billion. Free cash flow grew to $167 million, compared to $27 million last year. Inventory rose to $751 million, which is expected as the company transitions its chips to Ryzen.

Higher liabilities should not concern investors, despite concerns over liabilities going up. AMD is in the midst of the biggest CPU refresh in the company's history. FCF growth accelerated, thanks to IP revenue, higher GPU sales and refinancing. Despite capping R&D spend and marketing expenses, AMD is pinning the success of its product refresh by developing a superior product. By winning over the customer, it will gradually take market share from both Intel (on the CPU space) and Nvidia (on graphics).

Risks

Buying AMD now after its five-fold run-up in the last year is not without risk. The current first quarter will include only a month's worth of Ryzen sales. Speculator emotion will drive the stock's rally in the near term. Fundamentally, sales will not pick up until the second quarter. Profitability will not come until the second quarter.

Vega launch

Enthusiasts have few details on Vega, a GPU that will compete with Nvidia's 1080 GTX. CEO Lisa Su expects Vega and Ryzen will pair nicely, lifting revenue:

"I think we have Ryzen launching in early March and then we'll have Vega, our enthusiast GPU launching in the second quarter and so, as we go through the year, I think we're quite pleased with the performance that we are seeing on both of those products. And so, we should see Ryzen doing very well in the high end as well as Vega and by nature, since both of those high end markets are markets that we don't have significant presence today, there will be an opportunity to both gain share as well as increase attach rates in those markets."

Seasonal slowdown in the first quarter

Investors should not expect AMD stock making big moves in the near term. AMD expects a seasonal slowdown in the first quarter along with consumers waiting for product launches ahead. To confirm the growth ahead, watch for game companies adopting DirectX 12 ("DX12"), Vulkan and GPUOpen in the professional graphics space. By the end of this year, Microsoft Scorpio will use AMD's semi-custom solution.

AMD has a long-term goal of a 36-40% gross margin target but it will confirm that forecast at its Analyst Day event.

Takeaway

Ryzen is AMD's biggest story this year followed by Vega after that. As hype builds for these products despite limited marketing spend from AMD, chances are high that AMD will grow market share in both the CPU and GPU space. In the near term, the stock may dip if Ryzen does not live up to its hype. Still, the bullish thesis on AMD is intact and investors should continue watching this stock. Its prospects are favorable and may outperform the other chip stocks this year.

