A Rare Arbitrage Opportunity Using Nasdaq 100

As most of my readers know, I track every single deviation in the 540 closed end funds that are currently in the markets. I rarely see large deviations in high volume funds with tight spreads, but this arbitrage opportunity is different which makes it a little suspicious at first. The fund in question this time is QQQX.

Fund's overview.

Portfolio and comparison with QQQ holdings.

QQQX has 198 holdings as of 12/30/2016 with the top 10 being:

source: QQQX website

QQQ is a little less diversified with "just" 106 holdings with the top 10 being almost the same:

source: Etfdb.com

It is not surprising that the 2 funds are so highly correlated so let's look how they have performed.

Returns comparison with QQQ

Most of the people compare annualized returns, other go a step deeper and include sharp ratios. My approach is a little bit simpler. I construct "sloped" portfolios. This is how a the two funds compare for the last 1000 days when you take the appropriate dollar value to "slope" them:

Just as a comparison here is how the comparison looks if we take equal dollar value:

Here the investor who does not like to risk adjust can equally conclude that QQQ is outperforming constantly, but this would not be correct, because in a bullish market the more volatile fund will outperform. For me the two funds are identical and they are virtually the same asset with one being a little more volatile.

Statistical reasoning behind the arbitrage.

QQQX is the most overvalued fund in terms of 200 days z-score:

source: author's database

A z-score close to 5 occurs very very rarely. One of the reason behind this is that the premium/discount level of the fund was not volatile at all:

The recent behavior of the fund is the reason for this ugly skewing of the chart. It was totally normal distributed not that long ago. So what happened:

In the last month there is some "extreme" buying in the fund from a relative basis point of view. If there is no fundamental reason for this, there is a very good arbitrage opportunity if the fund reverts to its mean premium discount levels. You can not initiate a trade with its NAV, but there is a very good substitute:

It is clearly seen how the deviation with QQQ is almost identical with the deviation of the fund and its NAV. This means that you can use QQQ as a substitute to its NAV. It does make fundamental logic as well as seen in the portfolio comparison earlier. The statistical model also shows that indeed 198 holdings are less volatile than the 106 holdings of QQQ and you need less dollar value from QQQ to hedge QQQX. Speaking in trader's words QQQ and QQQX are the same thing different beta so any statistical deviation should mean revert.

Fundamental reasoning.

I use a very simplified model to determine what the premium/discount should be for a closed end fund and QQQX is one of the easiest funds to calculate based on my model, because it has a simple strategy with a clear benchmark, has no leverage and has very low volatility in its premium/discount level which shows that in practice my calculations are correct. I construct 2 portfolios take all the parameters that can change the valuations and calculate the premium discount of the fund so the two cash flow streams have the same internal rate of return. These are the entry parameters:

ROA- return on assets- this is one of the main parameters for the models. The bigger the expected ROA the more you don't care about the expense ratio

Expense ratio- the expense ratio for the CEF. The differential between this parameter and the expected personal expenses to replicate the fund's assets is one of the main reasons funds trade at different premium/discounts.

Personal expenses- In the case of QQQX, I am taking 0.20% as personal expenses, because I believe QQQ is a perfect way to mirror the assets of QQQX. QQQ has expense ratio of 0.20%

Taxes on distributions- I have chosen 20% for both the portfolios, but the effect of taxes is really small compared to Expense ratio and ROA. I don't believe that QQQX can have any significant difference in taxes paid. Please bring some more knowledge on the tax consideration so I can make better calculations.

Fund outperforms by - There are some funds that are believed to constantly outperform the general public(Pimco funds for example). When that is the case, valuation is very sensitive to this parameter and you can end up justifying even 50% premiums, just because the fund's assets are constantly beating you with 20%. For QQQX we have not seen any outperforming. I believe that the risk adjusted returns are almost identical between QQQX's NAV and QQQ's NAV

All other parameters are 0 for QQQX's case.

A very important assumption that simplifies the model is that what is earned through the year is distributed. Distribution policy is irrelevant, because the personal portfolio will just clone the policy of the fund and this makes the calculations simpler. Using all these calculations we assume that we invest $1000 in QQQ, calculate what the cash flows are for the 2 alternatives and search for the present value of the cash flows generated from the closed end fund that makes the internal rate of return equal to what we generate from buying QQQ itself. Too much explanations so here are the numbers for a 10% expected ROA which is close to the 10 years annualized returns on QQQX. QQQ has a higher annualized return number, but as we said QQQX brings less risk with its 198 holdings vs the 106 holdings of QQQ, so we assume that the risk adjusted returns are equal:

source: personal research in Google sheets.

The $5.6 difference in cash flows in the example is totally due to the higher expense ratio of QQQX. This is why an investor would prefer QQQX only if it trades at a discount lower than -7.14% with all other expectations met. If you have different expectation of ROA this chart will help you determining the minimum discount you are ready to pay for QQQX:

The higher your expectation for ROA, the more irrelevant the expense ratio is, but still... Another thing you may consider is the tax differential. If for any reason you will end up paying less taxes for holding the CEF this chart may help to understand the logic:

It is very simple here, the more you save on taxes the more you want to buy the CEF. I am not a specialist in taxes, but this has to be included in the model. For those interested in this kind of valuation, I am preparing a really serious mathematical model to determine the most fair premium discount. I believe the public calls it Monte Carlo, for me it is just a scenario analyses with some probabilities behind each value. So based on all the calculations made I believe the statistically observed discounts of QQQX are pretty much inline with my expectations. I can say that based on what I see as normal ROAs the fund should trade at a discount between -4% and -7%. If you return to the Premium/discount charts at the top, you will see that this was the "normal for the fund".

Weakness of the model is that it does not adjust the volatility of the two alternative investments, but I am working on this and will present a better one in the future. While we believe that the risk adjusted ROA from the 2 portfolios is equal, this is irrelevant, but I am open to constructive critique here.

What can ruin the so called "arbitrage" fundamentally?

Liquidation of the fund. The assets of the fund are large cap common stocks that will be very easy to liquidate and there will be no mean reversion Special tax treatment. I have no idea how this can happen, but if it happens there will be no mean reversion Expense ratio cut. Management may decide they need less money to manage the fund. Sounds reasonable considering they are doing nothing special, but highly doubtful.

What can ruin the "arbitrage" technically?

No supply of shares to borrow. The buyer does not need fundamental logic, he just likes QQQX and he is very rich. High hard to borrow rates.

Latest news about the fund

This is a link with the SEC fillings.

This is the link where all the fund's literature can be found

I could not find any news that justifies the recent fund's behavior and the discussion is open.

The trade.

I am short 1000 shares of QQQX for every 136 shares long of QQQ. Anyone who is not interested in pair trading, but has QQQX somewhere in his portfolio should also consider his reasoning of holding the fund at these inflated levels. A mean reversion would occur if the fund reaches a discount level of -3.5% discount and is my initial target of closing the trade.

Conclusion

Sometimes I am really scared to propose trades with such simple logic, because it is not very pleasant to be publicly wrong in front of such large and knowledgeable audience, but leaving all emotions behind, the only thing that can happen is to either share a good idea to the public or learn something new. Sounds like a good risk reward to me, both the trade and the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long QQQ