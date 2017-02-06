Avoid National Oilwell Varco Into Earnings

Trailing EBITDA post-Q4 could drive debt/EBITDA well above 3x. Look for Moody's to sack NOV shortly after earnings.

Source: Barron's

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reports Q4 earnings on November 7th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.62 billion and eps of -$0.29. The revenue estimate implies a 2% sequential decline. Investors should focus on the following key items:

When Will Offshore Bottom?

National Oilwell's revenue has fallen for seven consecutive quarters. The North American rig count was up 23% during Q4, spurring drilling activity. Competitors like Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw sizeable gains in North America in Q4. National Oilwell's short cycle businesses -- Wellbore Technologies and Completion, Production -- both rose by low single digits in Q3. I expect them to outperform this quarter as well. They represent a combined 65% of total revenue.

However, Rig Systems (down 17%) continues to underperform. In Q3 it was the company's third-largest segment at 28% of revenue; in the year earlier period Rig systems was the largest segment at 45% of total revenue. To help customers stem cash burn, National Oilwell has at times delayed the delivery of rigs.

That said, offshore is the last segment of the oil services market that is expected to rebound. That does not bode well for Rig Systems. Its decline could again offset any upswings in the company's short cycle businesses. I am keen to hear from management when it expects the offshore segment to bottom.

The Balance Sheet In Focus

The decline in E&P has ravaged National Oilwell. Couple that will billions in dividend payouts and share repurchases, and the company's balance sheet has been weakened. Through cost-cutting, management was able to improve EBITDA margins to 4.1% in Q3 from 1.5% in Q2. However, EBITDA was still off 87% Y/Y. The company's net debt/EBITDA exceeded 3.1x in Q3. Moody's could downgrade National Oilwell if its net debt/EBITDA is above 3x for a protracted period of time.

EBITDA has declined steadily. Barring a miracle, the company's trailing EBITDA will fall and its net debt/EBITDA will rise. Management's outlook for the offshore market could also impact a potential credit action. Nonetheless, I expect Moody's to downgrade National Oilwell's credit below its current Baa1 rating. A downgrade could increase the company's cost of capital and diminish its financial flexibility. It could also hurt sentiment for NOV. In an environment where stocks are rising despite dismal earnings growth, the rating agencies could provide a harsh dose of reality. In National Oilwell's case, it could cause shares to pull back.

Conclusion

NOV is up over 35% Y/Y due to the recent rebound in oil prices. Its falling earnings do not justify the stock appreciation. Avoid NOV into earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NOV, BHI, HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.