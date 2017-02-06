Why Apple's Next Quarter Is Likely To Top Wall Street Estimates

As such, I forecast revenue of $56.7 billion and diluted EPS of $2.23 for Q2'17, which is higher than consensus by 10 percentage points.

However, this seems highly unlikely given efforts to reduce retail channel inventory and organic growth in iPhone sell-through (despite extra week).

Apple's Q2'17 estimates seem way too conservative, unless inventory trends play out the same way as in 2016.

I believe Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is setting itself up for a Q2'17 blowout. Now, I know many of the other analysts are downplaying the importance of the next quarterly earnings report, as many point to the iPhone 8 cycle as the main catalyst by which investors are bidding the shares. But I think it's worth focusing on the next 3 months before we build any anticipation for the iPhone 8.

I believe Apple's outlook was a little too conservative, as I had indicated in the prior article. The data on channel sales and y/y comps to iPhone 6S suggest that if consumer sentiment sustains for the next quarter, then we should see q/q declines that are somewhere between iPhone 6S and 6.

However, management guided to something a little strange (which I think is worth mentioning), as they don't anticipate the organic iPhone shipment growth of approximately 5% y/y (after adjusting for the extra week) to translate as much into the next quarter. iPhone unit shipments of 50-53 million were implied by Apple's revenue guidance range of $51.5-53.5 billion. This would compare to sales of $50.55 billion in the prior year, which would suggest y/y sales growth will hover approximately around 1.87-3.95%. I think this is weird, as it would imply iPhone shipments of 51.19 million from Q2'16 would be compared to Apple's guidance of 50-53 million for Q2'17.

So, even after factoring in the extra week, we should anticipate that to damper the Q/Q effects, making them less comparable to prior year, or perhaps Apple's CFO is trying to be really conservative here despite positive indications of iPhone builds/orders and end-consumer demand showing positive y/y growth compares in Q1'17 that should carry into the following quarter.

Simona Jankowski from Goldman Sachs mentions that Q1'17 was strong, and as a result, should offset Q2'17 strength:

We had modeled slightly higher units of 55.7mn for the March quarter as we expected the iPhone 7 Plus supply constraints that persisted into January to push out a couple of million units out of the December quarter into the March quarter. However, Apple was able to deliver unit upside in December, which correspondingly reduced the upside in March; thus, taken together, iPhone units across the December and March quarters are roughly inline.

If anything, we should see incremental shipment growth despite commentary of channel inventory reductions going into the following quarter. I think the logic by Apple's management was something to the effect of 55 million unit minus 2 million (inventory reduction) equals 53 million units, with a potential swing on currency-driven price elasticity.

However, if demand exceeds the expectations of retailers and Apple. Then the company will have no choice but to reverse its earlier prediction by upping orders/capacity so it can fulfill inventory constraints as we move through the second quarter.

(Source: UBS)

Now, here's the interesting thing: Apple's purchase commitments going into the next quarter is much higher than that in the prior year. In fact, it's higher than both the iPhone 6 and 6S cycle, and if anything, the discrepancy is too big to blame on the extra week or the outperformance of iPhone shipments in Q1'17 negating the upside of Q2'17. That is to say, there may be upside of perhaps 3-5 million iPhone units, assuming Chinese consumers regain some ground, currency headwinds are offset by a dollar inversion trade, and channel inventory gets so lean that Apple ramps production to meet its 5-6-week channel inventory objective.

We're starting to see evidence of this, as indicated by Steven Milunovich at UBS:

Purchase commitments were up 16% YoY, the largest increase since Sep 2015 following four quarters of declines. This is somewhat surprising given hardware revenue is expected to be flat-to-down in March. Purchase commitments have been a reliable predictor of revenue in the coming quarter at an R2 of 92%. The $24bn in purchase commitments would predict revenue of $54.4bn, well above the $52.4bn at the midpoint of the guidance. Apple guided for a $1.2bn currency hit to revenue, which could explain the discrepancy.

The company's purchase commitments are in no way related to production of iPhone 8. Apple just recently refreshed its MacBook line-up, so the build orders are not PC-related. iPad is a declining segment, so we know Apple isn't ordering more iPad units. Therefore, we must assume Apple's purchase commitments are tied to the immediate inventory of the iPhone, but why the conservative posturing by management?

It's because the management team has no clue as to whether there will be more end-market demand to absorb additional units. I mean, the guidance assumes currency headwinds could swing results, but we also know that currencies also translate into price sensitivity. If the RMB were to drop by a couple percentage points from its recent highs (which seems extremely likely), then consumers may respond to lower pricing to the tune of a couple more percentage points. This would contribute to the rapid acceleration of Chinese segment results, which has seen significant improvements on an annualized basis over the last 3 months. If it moves up at the same trajectory, we may witness some y/y acceleration, even with currency factored in.

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

Perhaps iPhone demand isn't going to be as robust as it was in Q2'15 (61.17 million units), but to anticipate sequential unit declines of 32% (like 2016) seems unlikely, which is why I give very little credence to management's guidance. Maybe q/q deceleration should be closer to 25%, suggesting iPhone units of 58.7 million units, which would compare to Q2'16 shipments of 51.19 million units, or 14% y/y unit growth. I make this case, given Q2'16 comps were weak due to Q1'16 overbuild of iPhone units. In this year, Apple grew shipments and reduced channel inventory. So, the spillover of excessive units or inventory reductions seems unlikely.

(Source: Alex Cho)

As such, I'm estimating that next quarter revenue will be above the high end of outlook, and roughly $3.7 billion above consensus estimates of $53 billion.

I doubt Apple is going to report the same q/q effects given efforts to limit inventory, a relatively successful 7-cycle, and build-up of purchase commitments going into the end of the quarter. My diluted EPS estimate for Q2'17 is also much higher than the consensus at $2.23 versus $2.01.

With prior-year revenue comps so weak, we'd have to assume the company overbuilt iPhones, and thus, channel sell-through is weak like last year. But there's no data to suggest this, so I think there's decent upside to Apple's outlook/analyst estimates. I haven't seen a single analyst provide an estimate above Apple's guidance, which is why I think the consensus and management are too conservative. I'd imagine analysts moving estimates higher as we progress through the quarter, and data to turn more positive as we exit out of the March quarter.

Therefore, Q2'17 seems like a set-up for another blowout quarter. Earnings momentum will carry investors through the duration of 2017, which is why I'm reiterating my high-conviction buy recommendation.

About Cho's Technology Research

