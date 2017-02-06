Amazon: Looking Beyond The Quarter

Investing in the stock requires a level of faith in the company’s ability to produce solid results through the next several years.

It’s impossible to analyze and make an investment decision on AMZN without looking far into the future.

It's impossible, in my view, to analyze and make an investment decision on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) without zooming way out and looking far into the future.

AMZN trades at a P/E of 94x, a price-to-book of 20x and a 5-year PEG (P/E over next 5-year EPS growth estimates) of 2.8x. Using traditional valuation metrics, therefore, the stock would seem untouchable.

But armed with the full-year 2016 results released late last week, I look at what results Amazon may need to achieve in the long term to justify its current valuation.

Credit: The Daily Buzz

Building a long-term picture

First, I ask that you bear with me through this exercise. When trying to estimate a company's financials through 2025, a number of assumptions needs to be made - many of which might prove to be incorrect. Subscribers of my Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio service will have access to my working file and they can plug in the assumptions that they believe is most likely to materialize.

Instead of focusing too much on Amazon's 4Q16 results or the 1Q17 outlook, both of which are more likely to reflect short-term trends, I dug through the earnings call transcript looking for longer-term themes. Here are some of the most relevant observations:

International growth: Amazon is likely to push for more aggressive expansion outside the United States going forward. India and China, the usual suspects, may offer quite a bit of upside, while many products available or being introduced in the United States (Prime, video, Echo, etc.) will probably ramp up more strongly outside the country. Amazon's CFO provided more color:

Most of the fulfillment expansion was in North America last year. Most of those 26 warehouses we talked about. We see that being more balanced over time and being more global as we move forward. Video content is with the new global program, global Prime Video is becoming more global with the launch in India as well. And, of course, we had Prime Video in some of our existing countries prior to that. So, I would say over time it will become more balanced and probably what you've seen in the short run tended to be more North America focused.

I would expect, therefore, international retail sales to grow at a faster pace than in the U.S. over the next few years, before the growth rate of both segments converges into a mid-teen to single-digit pace beyond 2020.

Retail op margins: on the retail side (91% of total 2016 revs), Amazon delivered op margins in 4Q16 that were worse than last year's numbers, both domestically and internationally. The company also guided negative incremental margins for the upcoming quarter. CFO Brian Olsavsky explained that the trend is driven by "the continuation of the step-up investment [observed] in the second half of last year," including fulfillment center-related expenses. He further elaborated:

Digital content, digital video content and marketing stepped up quite a bit in the second half of the year. We continue to invest heavily in those two areas. We also have investments in other Prime benefits from Prime Now to AmazonFresh and of course we are continuing to invest in Alexa and our Echo devices. And finally, I guess, I'd point out India which continues to be a rather large investment for us.

Given the explanation above, and assuming the margin deterioration in retail is, in fact, more about a heavy investment cycle rather than fundamental weakness in the business, I would expect profitability to increase over the long run - even if at the expense of hiccups in the short term. Keep in mind that international retail is currently a non-viable business, having produced -1.1% in op margin in 2016. This dynamic would have to improve over time.

Amazon Web Services: unfortunately, not much was discussed during last week's earnings call on AWS. The segment delivered YOY revenue growth of 47% in the quarter (in a steadily decreasing trend from 81% in 2Q15) and op margins of 31.3% that compared favorably against 4Q15's 28.6% and 4Q14's 16.9%.

In October 2016, CFO Brian Olsavsky gave a taste of what to expect regarding AWS' pricing and margins going forward:

The thing I can tell you about [AWS'] pricing is that [...] price reductions are a core part of our philosophy, of course. We had a price decrease in Q3, and that was our 52nd since we started this business. So, we are comfortable with price decreases. Not only did we lower the prices of our products but we also create new services that are cheaper that customers can switch to.

Given these trends, I expect AWS to grow robustly over the next few years, but not at the stratospheric levels that the more bullish investors have come to expect. With increased competition in the cloud space, price and margins are likely to come down. By 2025, I would not be surprised to see AWS represent 20% of Amazon's total revenues, up from 9% in 2016.

The table below illustrates how my assumptions reflect on segment top-line growth and op profits.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports for 2014-2016

Amazon could have Facebook-like valuations - in 2020

The table below is my best estimate of Amazon's financial performance through 2025. In addition to the key items discussed above, I am also making the following assumptions:

Non-op and SBC expenses grow in line with historical averages

Average long-term tax rate of 32.5%

Increasing number of shares outstanding, in line with increase in share-based compensation

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

Notice that my five-year EPS growth expectations through 2021 reach 38% per year - higher than current consensus of 33%. So bear in mind that my estimates might be more aggressive than market expectations.

Also notice that, given the above performance, AMZN is trading now at 24.9x expected 2020 EPS (excluding the impact of share-based compensation, a practice that most tech companies employ to calculate recurring EPS). For context, this is the multiple at which Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) trades today.

In other words, I calculate that it will take four years for Amazon's stock to be valued in line with FB's current valuation. AMZN is being held to very high standards, to say the least.

In summary

There is no question that AMZN is an industry leader with great top-line growth and margin expansion potential. But investing in the stock requires a certain level of faith in the company's ability to produce solid results not only in the short term, but through the next several years.

What ultimately drives me away from Amazon shares is not the business model, but the fact that the stock is already richly priced in anticipation for results unlikely to be seen this decade. When that level of uncertainty exists, I tend to look elsewhere for higher-conviction, lower-risk opportunities.

While I would not dare bet against (i.e. short) this momentum stock, I would also not want to buy it now, absent significant de-risking in share price.

Note from the author: I would like to invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The very early results have already exceeded my expectations. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.