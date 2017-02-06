GoPro: Disappointed But Still Positive

And because the company trades at around 1X revenue, I think the risk-reward possibilities are still in our favor. But it will take a little longer.

However, I like the plan of action of the company summarized in the conference call.

GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) Q4 results were one of the biggest disappointments I have had in a long time. While the company delivered on EPS, guidance was disheartening.

It's now clear that I underestimated the production problems the company had when HERO5 launched.

As CEO Nicholas Woodman said in the conference call, while initial manufacturing issues were solved and production was ramped up quickly, "the initial scarcity had a knock-on effect, resulting in retailers canceling marketing support for the HERO5 Black launch." This is something that never crossed my mind.

Nevertheless, the company shipped 2.3 million cameras during the quarter, with older camera models being about 10% of the total. So while a 14% increase in shipments Y/Y is not bad, it could have been a lot better if the company had enough product to ship early on in the upgrade cycle.

The company reported street ASP 8% higher Y/Y, and would have been 17% higher if not for the older inventory clear-out. And given that consumer preference was geared more towards the HERO5 Black model (more than 50% of units shipped), I think ASP will rise further during 2017.

This theory is reinforced by statements from the company that said it did not experience "noticeable pricing pressure in the average selling price of individual camera models." Also, global channel inventory - which was down 15% Y/Y - only comprises 5% of older discontinued models.

Guidance was disheartening. While I did not have a number in mind, I was hoping for a lot more than $200 million that the company guided. In all fairness, however, revenue for Q1'16 was $183 million. So, while I would have liked to see a much bigger number, guidance is higher than last year's revenue Y/Y.

Is GoPro still a buy?

Yes, and the main reason is valuation. If, for example, GPRO's shares were trading at $30 a share, the stock would have fallen at least 50% with these results. But since the company is only valued at about $1 billion (about 1X revenue), the stock's fall was relatively contained. Investors have to realize that GPRO is not an inflated stock, as it was when it was trading at much higher levels.

GPRO still offers great investment potential at these levels. This, of course, provided the company could get its act together and perform better. And in the end I think it will.

First of all the company is focused on reducing operating expenses to below $600 million for 2017. This is about $100 million less than 2016, if achieved.

The company intends to roll out new cameras in 2017, new accessories and a simplified "storytelling process with the smartphone playing an even more central role." I assume this means more investment in software to make the hardware experience even better.

Also note that in 2016 the company introduced the Karma Grip stabilizer, Remo, a waterproof voice-activated remote that retails at $80, and Quik Key, a microSD card reader enabling quick editing and sharing from smartphones. The company's product mix also includes its new cloud service, and let's not forget that the Karma drone was also reintroduced.

So while the camera is the centerpiece of GPRO's product-line, the company has a huge arsenal of additional products and services that I think will add to its revenue stream in 2017.

Also, I am sure the company has now learned its lesson when it comes to major product introductions, so the mess we witnessed in 2016 will not be repeated.

GoPro's international sales are poised to increase

Please note that for the past several years the company's revenue was primarily coming from the Americas. However, as the company said in the conference call and in earlier communications, it's now putting on emphasis on international sales.

Last year 65% of GPRO's revenue came from the Americas. This year the mix is 50-50 with the rest of the world. In China, sell-through increased 61% Y/Y and the company thinks it's still in the early stages of penetrating this market.

In Japan, GfK reported GPRO's unit share in the imaging category tripled to 3%. The company has barely scratched the surface in Japan. In Europe, GfK reported GPRO's unit share in the imaging category increased by one percentage point to 12.2%. The company also reported that it sold a record amount of HERO5 Black cameras for the quarter in Europe.

Even in the U.S., NPD reported GoPro's Q4 combined unit share in the U.S. increased more than four percentage points Y/Y to 26.7%.

So, while a lot more could have been done during the quarter to procure more revenue, the fact is that the company did do well in many respects.

There is a theory that says sport camera unit sales in the U.S. are behind us. I honestly don't think so. I think that in time the GPRO ecosystem will help increase sales. As I see it, no other company in its class has a similar ecosystem.

Also, this year the company will be selling the Karma drone also. Yes, it will only be available in limited quantities; however, I hope that by the second half of the year revenue will increase pace, as production increases.

NPD reported that drones were the highest growth consumer electronics category up 143% Y/Y for 2016. Again, I think the company has not even scratched the surface of the U.S. drone market, let alone the international market.

All the above lead me to believe that 2017 will be a very different year for the company, even if Q4 and 2016 as a whole was a big disappointment.

I will agree with many who say the balance sheet has deteriorated; however, I am hopeful the company will concentrate on profitability from now on to fix it.

Also, please take not that we are not talking about an indebted company. GPRO has no debt on the balance sheet. If push comes to shove, the company could borrow some money if needed.

Bottom line

Yes, I am disappointed with Q4 and guidance; however, in the scheme of things, I am still positive on the stock.

The main reason being I like the plan of action the company laid out in the conference call and we are not talking about a stock with a lot of hot air.

And at 1X revenue that the stock trades, there is plenty of upside potential if the company sticks to its plan for 2017 and executes.

