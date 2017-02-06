Resource Sector Digest: Gold Goes Up Despite A Good Job Report

The seventy-fourth edition of:

Resource Sector Digest

(vol.74 - February 6 , 2016)

an offering that is brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

As always, this edition of our newsletter will:

set the scene;

highlight actionable ideas;

comment on news releases;

and link to relevant articles.

Please join Itinerant Musings for exclusive access to actionable research on mining and energy stocks, and to the real-time chat function to change ideas with similar-minded investors!

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

Even though the jobs report showed the best gain since September, with 227,000 new non-farm jobs, the unemployment rate actually increased by 0.1% to 4.8%, whilst the lower than expected wage growth makes investors think the Federal Reserve will hold off on another rate hike. That also was the message one could read between the lines, as the official commentary from the Federal Reserve after the previous meeting was 'an improved sentiment, but no rate hike yet'. This was great news for the precious metals, and both Gold (NYSEARCA:SGOL) (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) (NYSEMKT:GTU) and Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) ended the week on a positive note.

As for the gold mining companies, the performance of the senior producers Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) was pretty good the past week, as they all posted decent gains as investors seem to become more positive on the future gold price.

AEM 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Interestingly, the oil companies (NYSEARCA:OIL) (NYSEARCA:USO) lost quite a bit of ground, even though the oil price remains above the $50 level. This creates some opportunities (and The Investment Doctor really likes Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) at the current share price), and some of the better-known smaller oil plays have become more attractive again. But first, let's have a look at the performance of the 'big boys' Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (NYSE:BP), ConocoPhilips (NYSE:COP), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

XOM 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The real opportunities, however, can be found in the junior and mid-tier producer segment, and this sub-sector performed worse than their big brothers. Parex Resources (OTC:PARXF), Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are highlighted in the chart below.

BXE 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Actionable Ideas

· Hebba Investments is bearish on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) (NYSEARCA:IAU) for the coming week, and has explained his reasons in an article. Meanwhile, Adam Hamilton dug deeper into the world of physical gold (NYSEARCA:PHYS), in a new article on the increased demand for coins from the US Mint.



· Some shameless self-promotion from The Investment Doctor, highlighting the Cardinal Energy article, published last week. Even at $55 oil, the company will be able to increase its production rate by 10% whilst continuing to pay its 5% dividend!



· Perhaps no real 'actionable' idea, but Roger Conrad's article on 'politics and pipelines' could be a good read as he discusses the future of several pipeline companies like TransCanada (NYSE:TRP), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).



· In line with The Investment Doctor's previous RSD, which focused on uranium, Pontus Granlund tries to find fundamental value in the uranium sector (NYSEARCA:URA) and uranium stocks. In the article, both Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEMKT:UEC) have been highlighted.

News Releases

Randgold (NASDAQ:RAND) announced it's expecting to release another quarterly production record at its Loulo Gounkoto complex, where it plans to produce an average of 600,000 ounces gold per year over the next 10 years.

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) has made new discoveries at its Taylor mine complex in Ontario Canada, with assay results of 3.2 meters at 10.31 g/t gold and half a meter of 85 g/t gold. Kirkland seems to have big plans for 2017, as the company allegedly is exploring a full NYSE listing.

Bad news from New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) which once again disappointed investors with yet another capex increase at Rainy River. The Investment Doctor has reported on his conclusions HERE.

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), the lithium producer in Argentina, has released a production result of just over 3,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate in the final quarter of last year, of which 3,000 tonnes were effectively shipped and sold. The average received price was $9,000/t, which means the operating margin was approximately $5,500/t. This bodes well for the cash flows in the previous quarter as the adjusted operating cash flow will very likely come in at around US$17-18M (including the shipments that were left behind and weren't included in the revenue calculation).

Orvana Minerals (OTCPK:ORVMF) is re-commissioning the CIL circuit at its Don Mario mine in Bolivia, which should increase the gold recovery rate from 55% to 80%. Orvana is expecting a lot from this improvement as it expects to be in a position to repay the $7.9M project financing by the end of the current calendar year…

Some delays at Detour Gold's (OTCPK:DRGDF) permitting process will result in the company having to develop a new mine plan for 2018 as it doesn't look like the West Detour project will be permitted before the end of this year. This should have no impact on this year's production results, as Detour Gold is still aiming to produce 550,000-600,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1025-1125/oz. Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF) also published its outlook for 2017, and the company expects to produce 205,000-225,000 ounces at an AISC of $900-1075, depending on how you'd define the all-in sustaining cost.

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) (OTCPK:OGDCF) has produced 437,000 ounces gold in 2016, and as the new Haile mine in the USA will ramp up towards full production, its consolidated gold production will increase to 550,000-610,000 ounces at an AISC of just $600-650/oz.

Gran Tierra Energy thinks it's trading too cheap (and The Investment Doctor agrees), so the company has applied for a share repurchase program, allowing it to buy back up to 5% of its outstanding shares this year.

Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) has suspended its operations for 48 hours after a heavy equipment-related and a rockfall accident at the Arista mine.

UEX Corp (OTCPK:UEXCF) said its first drill hole of the 2017 drill program at Christie Lake has encountered three sections of off-scale uranium readings, and it will be very interesting to see some assay results on this section.

Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC) has released its updated reserves and resources report, and it's great to see the total reserves at the Island Gold mine increased by 34% to 752,000 ounces at an average grade of in excess of 9 g/t. The Island gold mine contains an additional million ounces at 10.18 g/t, emphasizing its importance to Richmont.

Lithium X (OTCQX:LIXXF) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Arizaro lithium project in Argentina's Salta province. LIX will pay the vendor US$250,000 in cash and will issue 3.5 million of its shares (for a total consideration of almost US$7M).

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF) expects to increase its nickel production in 2017, as the Ambatovy Joint Venture should be producing at full capacity this year. In 2016, the company produced 75,000 tonnes of nickel (on a 100% basis), and expects to produce 81,000-86,000 tonnes of nickel in 2017.

Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) is cashing up after agreeing to a C$10M financing on a bought-deal basis at C$0.75 per share (a discount of approximately 12%). The Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is leading the syndicate of underwriters. Elsewhere on the financial front, Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA) is (once again) in the middle of a recapitalization of the company. The senior secured notes will be refinanced whilst the preferred shares will be 'equitized' (which I hereby nominate as 'the word of the year') and an additional $45M will be raised by additional forward sales of the gold. Platinum Group metals (NYSEMKT:PLG) has closed its $28.75M bought deal offering, which was also led by BMO.

Cameco says it rejects Tepco's notice of 'force majeure' and its refusal to accept the delivery of a new batch of uranium. This could be a blow for Cameco, as it looks like the offtake agreement with TEPCO was priced at approximately $140/lbs. This puts additional pressure on Cameco, and might have a negative impact on the performance of its 'competitors' Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF), NexGen Energy (OTCQX:NXGEF), Paladin Energy (OTCPK:PALAF) (OTCPK:PALAY) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU). Elsewhere, Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) accepted a C$43.5M financing from Anglo Pacific.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) has hired a new Vice President Operations and country manager for Mexico. The newly-appointed guy seems to be very experienced as he used to be the Regional Vice President for all of Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) Mexican operations. Another HR-update came from Exeter Resource (NYSEMKT:XRA), which hired Mark Smith as senior technical advisor. This also is an interesting addition to the team as Smith was a senior reviewer and actually the heap leach design coordinator on the DFS for Kaminak Gold's (OTCPK:KMKGF) Coffee Gold project in the Yukon. Mountain Province Diamond (NYSEMKT:MPVD) has hired a new CFO, which could counter the rumors about a mega-diamond tie-up with Mountain Province Diamond, Dominion Diamond (NYSE:DDC) and Kennady Diamonds (OTC:KDIAF). For now, it's just smoke and no real fire just yet.

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) has used its Visa (NYSE:V) card and went out shopping for some heavy equipment as it's transitioning from a contractor model to an owner-operated mining model. This results in the need to purchase its own equipment, and this should be easy to fund from the strong cash flows thanks to the high zinc price!

Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) continues to expand its Martiniere gold project with new high grade intervals such as almost 12 meters at 6.25 g/t gold, including almost 5.5 meters of 12.48 g/t gold. This new discovery is just a few hundred meters towards the east of the known Bug Lake gold trend. Balmoral will very likely follow up on this discovery in the current exploration season.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) has announced its capital budget for 2017, as the company plans to spend $56.4M, of which 65% will be spent in Egypt. Transglobe expects to increase its average production rate by 30-55% to 15,500-18,500 boe/day with the Egyptian operations accounting for the bulk of the total production rate.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is still trying to secure the export permits for its copper concentrate, even though it has confirmed to the Indonesian government it's willing to commit to build a new smelter in the country.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is accelerating the commissioning of its Brucejack mine, with wet commissioning now expected to start in April. The total capex estimate of the project has increased by 16% to $811M (despite the weaker Canadian Dollar). A total of 110,000 tonnes of ore has now been stockpiled, and will be used during the commissioning phase.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) has announced a $15.5M exploration budget for the Railroad-Pinion project in 2017. This should be sufficient to drill almost 50,000 meters in 117 drill holes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, CRLFF, DRGDF, AEM, BXE, GTE, OROCF, NXGEF, PARXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.