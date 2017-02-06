Expect The Momentum Crowd To Get Behind Seadrill's Shares On Monday After Reassuring Statements By John Fredriksen

Experienced traders might be able to play the expected move on both the long and the short side.

Fundamental view of the company remains unchanged - expect the company's current equity to be substantially diluted or even wiped out in the upcoming restructuring.

Expect Seadrill's stock to get chased by the momentum crowd on Monday, setting the stage for a very promising short-term trading setup.

Chairman and largest shareholder John Fredriksen has been quoted with some bold statements in a Financial Times article on Sunday.

Note: This article is mainly intended to alert investors looking for short-term trading chances of a favorable setup and does by no means signal a fundamental change in my assessment of the ultimate fate of the company's equity.

Over the past 18 months, I have covered the demise of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) in a series of articles on Seeking Alpha and just recently discussed my very negative assessment of the company's restructuring proposal to bondholders. In short, I do not expect substantial, if any, recovery for current outside equityholders and finished the article by calling the shares a "screaming short".

Picture: Drillship "West Auriga" - Source: Company Website

While my view on the outcome of the upcoming restructuring hasn't changed over the weekend, I would like to draw the attention of short-term trading-focused readers to an article published in the Financial Times' online edition on Sunday which contains some very interesting quotes from the company's chairman and largest shareholder, Norwegian-born shipping magnate John Fredriksen:

The world's most influential shipowner, John Fredriksen, has vowed to spend at least another "three to five" years in business to supervise the restructuring of $8bn of his oil-drilling company's debts (...). Mr Fredriksen, 72, said he had to "see through" the rescue of Seadrill, which he said was the most complicated transaction he had seen in more than half a century in shipping. (...) Seadrill, like other rig operators, has been severely hit by the fall in oil prices and accompanying sharp downturn in offshore drilling activity. The company has also suffered from what Mr Fredriksen admitted was an excessive reliance on short-term bank finance. "The capital structure was wrong. It was too short loans, too much guarantees, things like that," said Mr Fredriksen, a Norwegian who is now a citizen of Cyprus. The company has said it needs to amend and lengthen the terms of $8bn of its borrowings and raise at least another $1bn in capital. But it faces a showdown with some bondholders who are blocking a deal. The company is considering multiple possible responses, including a "pre-packaged" Chapter 11 bankruptcy agreed with key creditors. However, Seadrill looks most likely to become the latest of Mr Fredriksen's listed vehicles to receive a bailout from Hemen Holding, which manages his holdings in the six listed companies he controls. Hemen bailed out Frontline in 2012 during a prolonged slump in tanker rates and has had to put up funds for Golden Ocean, his dry bulk operator, twice - in 2009 and 2016. Some rivals' companies in both sectors sought bankruptcy protection in the same period. "I've never defaulted historically - not with banks, not with any loans," Mr Fredriksen said. Mr Fredriksen said 24 per cent of his wealth was tied up in shipping and offshore enterprises, but added: "Depending on the Seadrill situation, it may increase." The restructuring has already taken a year's work and Mr Fredriksen vowed to remain in place while it was completed. "I have to see this through and also a few other situations," he said. "Retirement is not an option for me, at least for the next three to five years." (...)

It should be noted that the company's recently published proposal to bondholders contains no major changes to Seadrill's current capital structure and, in fact, would add even more debt to the company's already heavily overleveraged balance sheet. The whole proposal is a simple attempt to kick the can further down the road and hope for the industry to recover in due time.

Moreover, the company's proposal does not exactly show Fredriksen making a strong commitment as Hemen Holdings only offered to subscribe to new bond debt at its pro rata share in addition to amending the company's current change of control provisions to allow Fredriksen's stake in the company to get diluted in the upcoming restructuring and provide an option to further reduce or even exit his holdings over time without triggering repayments under the company's credit facilities.

The article correctly states the company's ongoing problems with dissenting bondholders which will almost certainly require the company to implement the upcoming restructuring by utilizing chapter 11 proceedings.

But it's the paragraph about the company "to become the latest of Mr Fredriksen's listed vehicles to receive a bailout from Hemen Holding" alongside Fredriksen's quote of "having never defaulted historically" that will most likely cause Seadrill's stock to stage a major recovery rally on Monday as investors and particularly momentum traders are getting behind the stock in an attempt to squeeze out shortsellers. As Seadrill is a highly liquid stock, expect also automated trading systems starting to contribute to the move at some point.

Some readers might still remember the stock's violent, multi-session move that started from very similar price levels almost a year ago when Fredriksen's surprise sale of a $510 mln stake in his salmon farming company Marine Harvest ASA ignited speculation about his potential intent to use the funds for bailing out Seadrill and eventually caused a major short squeeze.

While investors should not expect a similar move this time given that Seadrill already warned investors of "significant dilution to current shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders" while bondholders even demand the current equity to be wiped out entirely, I nevertheless expect the stock to make a rather bold move on Monday.

Personally, I will be looking to get long the shares early in the morning in European trading on both the German and Norwegian stock exchange and then wait for the momentum crowd to show up at the scene.

The expected move in the stock price might even provide the setup for a "double play" by switching over from a long to a short position as soon as the shares start to lose steam.

Bottom line:

The bold statements made by Fredriksen in the Financial Times article discussed above are well suited to ignite another, most likely short-lived recovery rally in Seadrill's stock. Investors looking for a potentially promising short-term momentum trade setup should add the shares to their watchlist on Monday. Very experienced traders might even get the chance to make a profit on both the long and (subsequently) short side of the trade.

Don't confuse this short-term trading call with my unchanged negative expectations for the ultimate fate of the company's current equity in the upcoming restructuring which are actually backed by the company's own statements.

Regardless of the current equity getting wiped out in the upcoming restructuring proceedings or not, John Fredriksen will again be allocated a sizeable equity stake in the restructured company thanks to his most likely substantial holdings of the company's unsecured notes and commitment to subscribe to new senior notes at his pro rata share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SDRL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I have actively traded Seadrill's common stock in the past and may chose to do so at any time going forward - both long and short.