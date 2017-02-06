Breaking Down GGP's Path To Profit

We believe that GGP has above average potential to deliver strong dividend growth and price appreciation.

We are continuing to monitor the landscape seeking higher productivity Mall REITs that could drive performance within our Durable Income Portfolio.

The REITs with national platforms and high-quality portfolios are likely to attract the best tenants.

In my recent newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, I decided to provide a 2017 Forecast based on the various property sectors. Although the Malls sector continues to underperform (-3.25% since Jan. 2016) we are maintaining a market-weight recommendation. As I explained in the newsletter,

"Much like the health care REITs, I believe that mall REITs should be considered on an individual basis instead of by overall sector. I believe the Class A malls, such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), should be considered since they benefit from better tenant productivity."

We recently decided to invest in SPG (see article HERE) and more recently we decided to take a position in PREIT (NYSE:PEI) - see article HERE. Here's how I explained the rationale of the latest investment.

shares are now trading at a substantial discount and we don't believe that the market is providing the company with the attention it deserves. Given our argument that the higher quality Malls will perform best, we are initiating a BUY on shares at the current price of $16.93 (dividend yield of 5.0%). We are also adding shares to the Durable Income Portfolio.

So far, so good, PEI has returned 5.6% since our BUY recommendation:

The REITs with national platforms and high-quality portfolios are likely to attract the best tenants and we believe that investors can benefit from owning shares in Mall REITs. Now we have more than modest exposure, yet we are continuing to monitor the landscape seeking higher productivity Mall REITs that could drive performance within our Durable Income Portfolio.

One name that comes to mind is General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) - the company recently changed the name of the company to "GGP".

We have covered this REIT extensively on Seeking Alpha (articles HERE, HERE, and HERE), however, we have never initiated a BUY. Now that the Mall REITs have sold off, maybe there could be an opportunity to determine whether or not GGP has an intelligent path to profit.

No Pain, No Gain

In April 2009, GGP filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the largest real estate bankruptcy ever at that time. As one of the biggest real estate companies in the world, GGP was buckled by a combination of collapsing credit markets, high overall leverage and inflexible credit structures.

Despite this massive bankruptcy, GGP was able to successfully reorganize and maintain substantial value for its common stockholders.

The events leading up to and during the bankruptcy would have long-standing effects on the company, including a complete overhaul of top management and the division of the company's assets into two separate companies.

In a research paper prepared by The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, the students put together an in-depth analysis of the circumstances that forced GGP to seek bankruptcy protection and re-emerge as a leading mall-based REIT. As the authors wrote:

"one of the most important characteristics at GGP was its emphasis on consistently growing the company. This took a number of different forms: growing net operating income (or NOI) at existing locations, expanding through de novo developments, acquiring existing operations and maximizing the use of leverage."

By all appearances, GGP was focused on "empire building," and as the Chicago Booth students suggested:

…many people consider the $12.7 billion acquisition of the Rouse Company in 2004 as an inflection point. The company had to outbid several key rivals to complete the purchase, paying a premium to do so. As would ultimately prove imprudent, GGP provided only $500 million in equity to fund the acquisition, less than 4% of the total deal price.

In hindsight, it came down to bad timing as "GGP had almost doubled in size overnight, and issued de minimis equity to do so. The company's leverage ratio spiked from 54% to 71%. To add fuel to the fire, "GGP kept the growth engines going - all part of the "go go" days - as the company's thirst for growth and leverage was satiated by the lending community's loose underwriting standards prevalent in the mid-2000s."

Ultimately, precarious levels of leverage are what placed the company at the mercy of the credit markets in 2008.

Despite these last-ditch efforts to raise liquidity and stave off bankruptcy, GGP's board of directors voted to seek voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on April 16, 2009.

As of the filing date, GGP reported assets of $29.6 billion, liabilities of $27.3 billion, and had $18.4 billion of debt maturing by the end of 2012. All in all, 388 GGP-affiliated debtor entities filed for protection in April 2009. This case would represent the single largest real estate bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

The Rise From The Ashes

In the 18 months it took GGP to emerge from Chapter 11, the saga surrounding the control of GGP's assets would take many twists and turns. Simon Property Group started a 3-month bidding war in February 2010 against a team of investors led by Brookfield Asset Management.

Despite Simon's overtures, GGP ultimately entered into an agreement with Brookfield, Fairholme Capital and Pershing Square Capital Management, to recapitalize the company and exit bankruptcy.

In 2010, GGP owned 238 properties, and today the company owns 126 properties in 40 states (120 million square feet). GGP owns 92 of the top 464 high-quality malls in the U.S. As you can see below, GGP's Top 10 malls generate average sales per square foot of $804 (representing 23% of the company's overall NOI).

GGP outpaces U.S. retail growth nearly 2-to-1 with "A" centers driving the majority of growth. Here's a snapshot representing the Total U.S. Retail Real Estate GLA:

As you can see, GGP owns 8.2% of all High Quality Retail Real Estate in the U.S. and GGP's top 100 malls account for 95% of NOI. The NOI weighted sales in the company's portfolio is $677 per square foot. The visual below demonstrates GGP's consistent sales growth across all of its portfolio.

Parking lots at GGP malls are at full capacity. On an earnings call GGP's CEO explained that "the recent introduction of our new parking app at Oakbrook Center, Ridgedale Center, Alderwood Mall and Stonestown Galleria is up and running." As evidenced by the snapshot below, traffic across the GGP portfolio is steady with YoY increases across all classes of assets.

On the latest Q4-16 earnings call GGP's CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, remarked:

Overall traffic to the centers is up, the number of stores visited during each visit may be lower. The conversion rates are higher. The consumer -- they begin their shopping journey on their mobile device, but they're closing the purchase in the physical store. Of course, any traffic discussion leads to a sales discussion. Brick-and-mortar sales account for almost 93% of all retail sales in the U.S. That's $4.3 trillion in sales. The remaining 7% is online sales or about $430 billion, and about half is from pure play online retail users.

As the second-largest Mall REIT in the U.S., GGP is continuing to stay engaged with retailers by delivering a quality brick and mortar experience. As Sandeep Mathrani explains, "Tenants are agnostic at the property type, but they have a strong desire to be in the retail real-estate. Retailers that are delivering the product that consumer wants and marketing, selling and shipping to one channel are clearly willing today and the bricks-and-mortar store is at the core of their operations."

The Balance Sheet

In Q3-16 GGP closed on two asset sales that totaled net proceeds of approximately $1 billion. The company used approximately $300 million of the proceeds to pay down mortgage debt (two loans representing over half of the 2017 maturities). The company retained around $600 million for development and to pay out around $250 million as a special dividend (~$.25 per share). There is taxable income also since the company is not utilizing a 1031 exchange.

GGP has two loans maturing in 2017 for a total of approximately $100 million and the company now has almost $2.3 billion of total liquidity from the line of cash of hand and borrowing capacity.

GGP ended the year with about $750 million of cash (excluding the $250 million special dividend in cash). That would translate to a year-end net debt-to-EBITDA of ~7.9x and possibly 7.5x in mid-2017. As you can see below, GGP has made excellent progress with debt reduction.

Earnings Results

In Q4-16 GGP's same-store NOI growth was +5.1% and 2016 SS NOI growth was 4.4%. For the full year, same-store NOI growth was 4.4%, about 15 bp higher than expectations. EBITDA growth was almost 7% without any contribution from the condo project, and full year FFO per share was $1.53. All-in-all 2016 was a strong year, and consistent with the company's long term business plan, a 4% to 5% operational growth.

GGP's midpoint guidance range is $1.59 FFO per share and the company expects same-store NOI growth of 4% to 4.5% or approximately $95 million. GGP expects FFO per share in Q1-17 of $0.35 to $0.37. The FFO guidance of $1.59 / share in 2017 represents 3.9% growth:

Here's how that compares with the peer group:

GGP increased dividends by nearly 13% since the end of 2015 and paid a special dividend of $0.26 a share for the total of $1.06 per share dividends income attributable to 2016.

Although GGP's 2017 FFO growth is not as robust as SPG or SKT, we find the payout ratio attractive (for GGP):

We find it even more attractive that GGP has been able to deliver above average growth, even in the midst of more than 40 national retail bankruptcies since 2014. For GGP this represents 950 leases covering over 3 million square- feet of space. On a monthly basis, these leases represent nearly $15 million of rental revenue.

On other words, GGP has overcome an $180 million of aggregate rent losses and 6% of occupancy loss from these bankruptcies, but managed to grow earnings and dividends. In 2016 GGP generated increased FFO of over $6 million. As Sandeep Mathrani explained,

In the scalable business, such as ours, we have demonstrated our ability to overcome the unexpected.

Breaking Down The Path To Profit For GGP

Now let's examine GGP's valuation, starting with the dividend yield:

Now let's examine the company based on P/FFO:

GGP's balance sheet and quality of income are improving and we believe that GGP will be a top-performer over the next few years. Looking ahead to 2018 and 2019 we are especially attracted to GGP's forecasted earnings and dividend growth:

Now let's examine forecasted dividend growth:

In conclusion, we believe that GGP has above average potential to deliver strong dividend growth and price appreciation. The company has maintained a disciplined risk management profile (since 2012) and we believe that the productivity profile should continue to allow the company to generate consistent dividend growth. Although we own shares in SPG, TCO, SKT, and PEI we are strongly considering a position (in the Durable Income Portfolio) in GGP.

Note: On February 2nd Bloomberg reports that GGP could be a suitor for GGP. Macy's (NYSE: M) already has a real estate partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), notes Bloomberg's Jeffrey Langbaum. He says that any of the big mall REITs would naturally be interested in some of Macy's assets even if they didn't want the entire company. He reminds us that Simon did a JV with Hudson's Bay to separate that retailer's real estate.

Other REITs mentioned: (NYSE:CBL), (NYSE:MAC), (NYSE:WPG), and (NYSE:SRG).

