Success in REIT investing is all about building portfolio strength based on market fundamentals.

The facts are that the internet is filled with “doom and gloom” articles and there is generally more noise than there are signals.

I believe that the answer lies in the ability to become a strategic investor and to filter out the nonsense.

I believe that the answer lies in the ability to become a strategic investor and to filter out the nonsense.

Last week my friend and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, The Fortune Teller, wrote an article titled,

Mortgage REITs Are Better Positioned Than Equity REITs, Says Who?' Says Me!

His article was a follow up to an article that I wrote titled,

Mortgage REITs Are Better Positioned Than Equity REITs, Says Who?

Many people reading my article and/or his were looking for sides, suggesting that picking stocks was a matter of being a value investor or a market timer.

Let me be clear, I'm not suggesting that being a market timer is wrong - some have made millions reading the tea leaves. I believe however that the answer lies in the ability to become a strategic investor and learning how to filter out the nonsense and make smart decisions based on various signals.

Tuning Into REIT Radio: Noise Versus Signals

Everyone has an opinion…I think mREITs are risky, and The Fortune Teller believes they are " more sensitive type of investments." I believe that Equity REITs will perform well in 2017 and The Fortune Teller believes that "you should avoid/sell eREITs and consider buying mREITs!"

The facts are that the internet is filled with "doom and gloom" articles and there is generally more noise than there are signals.

Some writers (not picking on The Fortune Teller) think it's actually helping their cause when in fact it is making them look small minded. People are drawn to these 'fights' for entertainment and some investors even get caught up in the noise…

Once you, as an investor, are drawn into a 'personality' fight, it's easy to get hooked. It has happened to the best of us. The best advice that I have is to filter out the noise and focus on the Signals!

In Nassim Nicholas Taleb's book, Anti-Fragility, the author points out the importance of differentiating between "signals" and "noise". His research validates that many people make bad decisions because they confuse general information (i.e. avoiding Equity REITs) with things that really matter (REIT fundamentals are strong).

A Historic Analysis

I thought it would be interesting to provide readers with some signals, recognizing that as a strategic investor one should discern between noise and signals. Accordingly, by focusing on signals we can see opportunities and we can look for REAL danger signals.

To begin, let's take a look at REIT performance from 1971-1979:

As you can see, Equity REITs (+13.3%) outperformed Mortgage REITs (+5.9%) during the period (1972-1979). Results represent average returns.

Now let's examine the period from 1980-1989:

Again, during the 80's, Equity REITs (+16.1%) outperformed Mortgage REITs (+8.6%). Results represent average returns.

Now let's examine the period from 1990-1999:

Again, during the 90's, Equity REITs (+10.6%) outperformed Mortgage REITs (+6.1%). Results represent average returns.

Now let's examine the period from 2000-2009:

You can see during this period (2000-2009) Mortgage REITs (+14.7%) slightly beat out Equity REITs (+13.5%). However, let's take a look at the period beginning 2009, when the recession ended, starting with Equity REITs:

As you can see, Equity REITs have returned an average of 15.8% from 2009-2016. Now let's examine Mortgage REITs:

As you can see, Mortgage REITs generated negative returns in 3 out of 8 years and the average return during that period was 11.8%.

Now let's examine the period from 2010-2016:

As you can see, Equity REITs (+14.1%) have outperformed Mortgage REITs (+9.9%) since 2010.

Now let's take a longer-term view of Equity REITs over the last 45 years:

Now let's compare Mortgage REIT performance over the last 45 years:

To sum it up: In my radio show (referenced above) I provided listeners with actual signals to enable investors to filter out the noise. Although noise is a continuous distraction, intelligent REIT investors should learn to apply filters, enhancing the ability to make strategic decisions more simple.

Success in REIT investing is about building portfolio strength based on market fundamentals. It's ALL about the facts, not guess work.

As a strategic REIT investor it;s important to view and read the signals the market is sharing, review those (you trust) who put out realistic and fact-based arguments from both sides (including those offered by The Fortune Teller).

As referenced above, the U.S. real estate cycle is in its 9th year and we beleive that in 2017 Equity REITs will generate sound earnings and dividend growth. We see no reason to beleive that Equity REITs will underperform mREITs...we're not listening to the noise, we'll just focus on the FACTS!

Finally, one must distill all of the information (including your own opinions) based on their particular risk tolerance levels, and always ask yourself whether or not you're protecting your principal at ALL costs, and if you're not, you're likley a speculator!

Thank you for tuning into REIT Radio!

REITs referenced on my radio show: (NYSE:VTR), (NYSE:O), (NYSE:SPG), (NYSE:WPC), (NYSE:VER), (NYSE:KIM), and (NYSE:CCP).

Source for data: NAREIT

