Safe Bulkers: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investo... An Update

This review updates my initial look at Safe Bulkers (SB) from my October 20, 2016, article, "Safe Bulkers: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor."

Though I hope you will read the original linked article in full, my bottom-line assessment and buy recommendation at the time were as follows:

Finally, as I have mentioned in many of my previous articles, SB's future will be closely tied the external event of the BDI rates, brighter if they continue to improve, less so if they fall back to their lows experienced at the beginning of the year. Consequently, I believe this company's preferreds offer a high yield, high risk/reward scenario that each potential investor must determine whether or not the risk is worth the reward. I remain neutral; this investment is certainly NOT a no-brainer.

Let's see how SB's commons have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

It appears that over the past three months, SB's share price has ended a tad higher than it began the quarter. On November 3, 2016, it traded at $1.26, and now it's priced at $1.46. That's a $0.20 increase over the past three months, which has built on the $0.19 increase of the previous three months. Encouraging, but not enough to bet the house on.

Now let's compare SB's share price performance over the past three months in relation to a number of its peers. Chart provided by Yahoo Finance:

According to the Yahoo chart above, SB placed at the bottom of its peer group, which actually outperformed the S&P. I suspect the past positive performances were a result of the BDI rate recovery that began rising from its all-time February low of 290. Unfortunately, it's falling again, last reported at 770, quite a bit off last year's high 0f 1,241. The peer comparisons charted above are: Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK).

According the Bloomberg's BDIY:

Before we discuss SB's future prospects, let's see how its preferreds have fared during the past three months. The following charts are provided by MarketWatch:

These were the numbers I reported in October.

SB Preferreds 10-19-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best SB-B 2.00 23.90 2/23.90 8.37% SB-C 2.00 15.99 2/15.99 12.51% Best SB-D 2.00 16.47 2.16.47 12.14%

Let's take a peek now:

SB Preferreds 2-3-17

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best SB-B 2.00 23.87 2/23.87 8.38% SB-C 2.00 17.00 2/17.00 11.76% SB-D 2.00 16.95 2.16.95 11.80% Best

My choice for best is the D Series, which admittedly has been a point of contention between me and a small number of my followers, which apparently is shared by a preponderance of investors. The culprit is the Failure to Redeem clause present in the B Series, yet absent in both the C & D Series. Briefly, if SB fails to redeem the B Series, effective 7/30/18, because of the negative consequences, it will signal, and rightly so, that SB is in serious trouble, which will dramatically affect all the preferred series shares. In fact, because the B Series is so much more costly it would suffer the greatest fall. Ironically, if SB does redeem in a timely fashion, the major beneficiaries will be the C & D's simply because of the perceived added strength of the company. The B will benefit somewhat because it has been called and the holder who bought it at 23.87 will reap a one-time profit of $1.13. On the downside, he will no longer continue to receive the 8.38% effective yield he has earned as the preferred holder of the B.

Let's further explore why I believe both the C and D are far better buys than the B at the above prices. Immediately on the redemption of the B's, both the C & D's will most assuredly experience a modest price hike of several dollars as I have explained above. At this time the holders of each, at their discretion, can either choose to stay and continue to reap those stratospheric dividends, much higher than the B, at a respective 11.76% and 11.80%, or they can choose to offer their shares for sale at most probably a better profit than the $1.13 earned by the B. Furthermore, both the C & D shareholders placed at risk, respectively $6.87 & 6.92/share less than the $23.87 the B holder placed at risk.

Although I appear to have a contrarian position, two things stood out because of the preferred's recent price change. The B basically held it inflated value, which lends credence to majority position that it holds a greater value because of its FTR clause. However, the lowly C & D preferreds increased in value respectively by $1.01 & $0.48.

Consequently, had you followed my advice and bought the C at its price at the time, you would now be up that $1.01 and would have received a whole lot better yield-wise bang for your buck.

Now for a little forward guidance

The company's current market value is $141.91 million. It lost $95.30 million on sales of $108.00 million, which I find perplexing because: According to its previous year's performance, it's up an astounding 265%, and YTD up an additional 26.96%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is a moderate 1.02.

Another thing I find incomprehensible is the fact that DNB Markets recently upgraded SB from a hold to a buy.

Finally, as I have mentioned in many of my previous articles, SB's future will be closely tied the external event of the BDI rates, which have recently been falling.

Consequently, I believe this company's preferreds offer a high yield, high risk/reward scenario that each potential investor must determine whether or not the risk is worth the reward. I remain neutral; this investment is certainly NOT a no-brainer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SB-D, NM-G, NM-H.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.