Oil: Are We Due For An Ugly Revision Or Will Inventories Fall Hard?

What I found is that the worsening inventory data may soon reverse track for the most part, but that's only if government forecasts are accurate.

In this article I looked at some oil-related data to see if I could make heads or tails of the picture and what it means for investors.

Over the past week, oil prices have remained within a pretty narrow range, despite the fact that signs point toward OPEC and Russia adhering to their planned production cuts. One of the reasons behind crude not moving higher, it seems, is mixed but generally negative data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that shows some areas in this space need improvement. In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Inventories worsened

On the bearish side, we have crude inventories. According to the EIA, crude oil stocks for the week came out to 494.8 million barrels. This represents a sizable increase of 6.5 million barrels from the 488.3 million barrels reported a week earlier. This happened to be far worse than the 3 million barrel build forecasted by analysts and was slightly higher than the 5.8 million barrel build estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute) for the week. In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Unfortunately, crude stocks weren't the only area to worsen. According to the EIA's data, motor gasoline stocks managed to rise by 3.9 million barrels to 257.1 million and distillate fuel stocks ticked up 1.6 million barrels to 170.7 million. Other movers on the upside included fuel ethanol, which rose by 0.2 million barrels to 21.9 million and the "Other" category of petroleum products, which managed to climb 0.7 million barrels to 256.7 million.

Thankfully, some of this was offset by declines elsewhere. If the EIA's data is accurate, then propane/propylene stocks dropped by 5.6 million barrels for the week, falling from 68.2 million barrels to 62.6 million. Kerosene-type jet fuel fell by 1.6 million barrels to 42.5 million and residual fuel inched down 0.3 million barrels to 41.1 million. Collectively, however, crude plus petroleum products rose by 5.3 million barrels from 1.3422 billion barrels to 1.3475 billion.

Production fell but some demand is still weak

On the bullish side, we did manage to see production decrease for the week. If the EIA's numbers are correct, then domestic oil production for the week came out to 8.915 million barrels per day. This would imply a decline of 46 thousand barrels per day, or about 322 thousand barrels for the full week, compared to the 8.961 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. Any sort of move lower like this is bullish but it should also be considered that a move of even that size is not that significant. Nice, yes; but significant, not quite. In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude oil production in the US has taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Meanwhile, demand data is still mixed, with motor gasoline demand, in particular, staying weak. According to the EIA's estimates, demand for the week came out to 8.310 million barrels per day. This is far better than the 8.039 million barrels per day seen a week earlier but is below the 8.341 million barrels per day seen a year ago. Using the four-week average, demand is at 8.222 million barrels per day, a decrease of 5.7% compared to the 8.715 million barrels per day seen a year earlier. Fortunately, distillate fuel demand, on a four-week average basis, is still quite strong, with consumption coming out to 3.687 million barrels per day, an uptick of 5% year-over-year.

The rig count rose again

In addition to all of the aforementioned data, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) came out with weekly rig counts that investors should be cognizant of. According to the company, the US oil rig count for the week rose by 17 units to 583. To put this in perspective, the rig count seen the same time last year was 467. In Canada, meanwhile, the rig count fell by 3 units to 197 but this still puts activity materially higher than last year, when the rig count was 131 units.

Should we be expecting negative revisions?

One fear I have, and I hope this is answered soon, is whether or not US inventory expectations provided by the EIA in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, happen to be too optimistic for oil bulls. According to the organization, crude oil stocks should rise from 478.2 million barrels at the end of last year to 501 million barrels by the end of the first quarter this year. This certainly seems realistic but the data I'm seeing regarding motor gasoline stocks, distillate fuel stocks and total crude plus petroleum stocks seems to imply one of two things: either we should anticipate declines over the next two months as demand picks up and/or supplies fall, or it's possible that the inventory picture will be worse than anticipated.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see exactly what I mean. By comparing the four metrics above today with where they are supposed to be in two months, we can see that some meaningful bullish moves should come about. If the EIA is correct, there's a reasonable chance of these estimates coming to fruition; but we should also continue to evaluate these data points to see if the picture continues to worsen.

A big question, however, is whether or not the EIA is likely to be correct on this issue. To see whether or not this has been the case, I created the graph below, which shows, over the past five years, the trend that crude oil, motor gasoline and distillate fuel all took from the end of January/beginning of February, to the end of the first quarter.

*Created by Author

What you can see from this is that, sure enough, in each of the five years, crude oil stocks did continue rising but the general trend for motor gasoline (except in 2014) and distillate fuel (except in 2016) has been for stocks to fall over that time frame. What's particularly fascinating is that, even though the drops were small in 2015 and 2016, they came during a time of a growing global oil glut so it's probable that any decline this year, absent weak demand growth, could be more pronounced.

*Created by Author

For the total oil picture, I created the graph above, which shows the same data for the sum of crude and petroleum products over time. Naturally, with a growing glut, it's expected for 2015 and 2016 to have been bad but the rest of the years before that didn't show any real trend so this is more challenging to determine regarding the EIA's likely accuracy. Having said that, with such a large decline needed to meet expectations, it's possible this one will not come to fruition unless specific categories like motor gasoline and distillate fuel happen to plummet.

Takeaway

Right now, markets seem fairly neutral on oil prices thanks to OPEC and non-OPEC cuts. My own theory is that, with the data we are seeing right now, if OPEC and non-OPEC countries had decided last year to not cut, we would be in a great deal of trouble at the moment but we also need to keep an eye on the big picture. If the EIA is correct and stocks happen to fall (except for crude) over the next couple of months, then we could be sitting in a nice spot but if we keep seeing increases like we have been, then it may be necessary to become a little less bullish on oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, LGCY, AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY