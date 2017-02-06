Alphabet Is More Pervasive Than We Perceive It To Be

While researching for my recent article on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), I realized that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has become more pervasive than I had perceived all along. This realization is coming from someone who has, for more than a decade, been very reliant on Google products and services in his daily life! With the share price of Alphabet falling every day since the announcement of the Q4 2016 results, before recovering only slightly in February, it gives potential investors an opportunity to digest the earnings and evaluate the investment thesis.

For a loyal user and someone who is long on the share, please forgive me for brushing off the minor miss of $0.26 when the company achieved an EPS of $9.36, which was a 8% year-on-year increase. Furthermore, the revenue side was a beat, albeit a minor one, at a 22.2% growth over the same period a year ago.

While Apple is not the best company to compare with Alphabet (which company can be used for an apples-to-apples comparison?), I have used it as a reference in generating the P/E ratio chart (below). You would see that Alphabet has been trading in a narrow P/E band since July 2014, apart from certain periods such as 2H 2015, when the P/E shot up above 35. Normalized P/E is now at 28, far from the peak in late 2015. On the contrary, Apple's P/E has been on the rise since July 2016 and is at its highest since mid-2015. Hence, from a P/E perspective, Apple might be giving potential investors the feeling that they have missed the bottom. The opposite is true for Alphabet, where for a good part of mid-2015 to Q3 2016, the P/E was higher than it presently is.

The improvement in Free Cash Flow ($1.828 billion, or 41%, higher yoy) is better represented in the Price-to-FCF chart ((below)). Despite the current share price being higher than that in end 2015, the Price-to-FCF has declined substantially to 22. Again, the comparison with Apple is to give some color (both literally and figuratively) to the graph and not to disparage Apple, which I am also long.

How Pervasive is Alphabet?

After a background on the company's recent results and notable fundamentals, I would like to get to the main motivation of this article, which is to highlight the increasing pervasiveness of Alphabet in our daily life. In addition, that pervasiveness has translated to higher advertisement penetration. Much has been said about Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) video ambitions and the resultant chase for advertisement dollars. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Snapchat (CHAT) have also thrown their hats in the ring. However, Alphabet's YouTube is still the ultimate king of videos and the unrivaled depository of user-created content by far, helped in large part by its headstart. In a leaked report from premium publisher trade body Digital Content Next (DCN), premium publishing companies generated half their syndication revenue from YouTube and the other half from all the others put together.

YouTube has continually found new ways to increase advertisement placement in its streaming videos, and it's not isolated to the desktop. Google has gotten better at monetizing on the mobile front. On both platforms, you would see video ads at the beginning of videos, or several times for a long video. There could also be text links to sponsors appearing. It used to be just me watching the videos, but now my kids are also avid watchers of cartoons on YouTube. There would be two types of advertisers who target videos meant for children's consumption. One group intends to attract the children watching the videos themselves - the group would comprise toy makers, for instance. The other group, interestingly, assumes that the adults would be accompanying the kids, or at least in close enough proximity where the advertisers could attract with video ads appealing to the adults. Thus, even at those times when I wanted to rest my mind by leaving the kids to the care of YouTube, the advertisers, with Google as their accomplice, managed to capture my attention with engaging advertisements.

For you avid readers of Seeking Alpha, did you know that the advertisements placed on the left, right and bottom of every article are generated by Google? Hover your cursor over the advertisements, and you will notice it's either directing to googleadservices.com or doubleclick.net. DoubleClick, incidentally, is also a subsidiary of Google.

Thanks to the very useful flash news alert function of Seeking Alpha, I came to know the following development about the parent company of Snapchat, the popular messaging app, especially with millennials.

Snap (Pending:SNAP), newly-filed for public offering, has engineered its technology primarily around computing, storage, bandwidth and other offerings supplied by Google, indicating a gainful arrangement for Alphabet for the coming five-year period and prospectively beyond. - Seeking Alpha News Editor Eric McCaffrey

So, if you have been using Snapchat, do note that the parent company of the app has committed $2 billion to Google Cloud over the next five years, and likely beyond that, if Snap survives that long in the first place. How many users of Snapchat actually know the level of reliance of the company on Google? Looking at it from another angle, how many investors, analysts and observers of Alphabet knew before the news broke out that Google is a beneficiary of the rise of Snapchat? While the advent and success of Snapchat have been a significant threat to Google's competitors like Facebook and its affiliated Messenger as well as WhatsApp, the threat to Google in the form of Hangouts is negligible, since it is not considered to be a major contender in the messaging space. Yet, Google's other businesses, such as Google Cloud, have been benefiting from the increasing popularity of Snapchat. Snap has also been suspected to be Google Cloud's largest customer.

Seeking Alpha News also reported on January 17 that Nest Learning Thermostats, Nest Protects and Nest Cams are installed across more than 190 countries. These Nest products are part of the offerings by Nest Labs, which was fully acquired by Google in February 2014. Outside of homes, soon a self-driving car near you might be using an autonomous-driving technology developed by Alphabet's Waymo, formerly known as the Google self-driving car project.

Other Google services that I have found myself using extensively include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google News, Google Alerts, Google Keep, Google Maps, Google Drive and, last but not least, my Android phone. A few years back, when I was running an online business, Google Adsense and Google AdWords served as two very useful tools in earning some supplementary income and low-cost targeted marketing respectively. It would be nice if readers would leave in the comments section what are the top few Google products and services they are using most extensively. I believe I am not the only person who is heavily reliant on Google every day.

Google's AI start-up DeepMind was also in the news recently for defeating top poker players, after its success over human Go masters.

Conclusion

Alphabet's wide-spreading tentacles are ensuring that its products and services are increasingly becoming more pervasive in our daily life. Consequently, there are apparently many other avenues where Alphabet, or at least Google as we know it, could insert advertisements. For instance, the most obvious place is Google's main search page (before the results), though the founders, Sergey and Larry, had sworn they would never have advertisements on that homepage. Yet, the company has already done so for its own products and services. Perhaps they should have clarified themselves then by adding "paid" to their statement. Another extensively used product, Gmail, has also been void of advertisement. This has been done so in the spirit of reducing clutter and improving adoption. However, I believe many long-time users of Google products and services wouldn't mind one or several placements if we have more complimentary storage space in return. Similarly, many of the other services, such as Google Alerts, Google Keep, Google Drive and Google News, are currently void of advertisements.

Individually, each of the Google services might not be the best available, but the convenience of a single login to access most of the services that I require outweighs the benefits of the leading alternatives. Hence, there remains huge potential for Alphabet to monetize its offerings through increasing ads placements.

The success of Snap would serve as Google Cloud's best testimonial, which would help the business segment to attract more customers. The proliferation of Nest products at home and in the office as well as Waymo technology in self-driving cars would mean we would come into contact with Alphabet-related physical products more often than ever. Alphabet's "other bets," such as DeepMind, are areas of yet-to-be-tapped opportunities which the company could develop for revenue-generating activities. The more pervasive Alphabet has become in your life, the more reasons it is giving you to own it.

