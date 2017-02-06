Cisco Q2: Will It Be Weak Again?

It is necessary to remember the 15 years that Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) remained with its share price under $30 despite some shy attempts to go higher. Finally, that strong resistance was broken up last year (July 20). Cisco is now a buy-and-hold type of company quite different from the past, in which, despite its long-term blue chip profile, it has provided several trading opportunities. Since then, it's interesting to see that the company has been confined to a steady trading range between $29 and $31.50.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

Looking at the chart above it is obvious that results haven't been enough to allow for large rises in Cisco stock. The situation may be delicate. In addition to being conservative on its Q2 guidance, will the company actually present poor results? Let's dig deeper into this question.

First of all, it must be said that these last seven months have represented a reasonable return for shareholders. Moreover, the company has achieved an increasing amount of its revenue related to recurring software and subscriptions. Cloud solutions, security and data centers are growing faster as required by Cisco's new strategy. The company has products and innovation ability to succeed in the long term.

While the company has increased its partnership efforts and expanded margins, it has excellent cash flow generation which, among other applications, has supported the purchases of innovative companies.

With a forward dividend yield of ~3.70% (assuming a 12.50% increase soon) and a dynamic buyback program, the company needs to maintain solid revenue and strong cash flow. Having a sound balance sheet, Cisco must improve its earnings per share through buybacks, cost reduction and increasing margins.

Fundamentals are strong with ROE of 16.9% and ROA of 8.8%.

Assuming analyst's estimates, we have EPS of $2.37 for fiscal year 2017. Taking Friday's closing price of $31.32, the company has a forward P/E of ~13.20. That's a low number and we must understand what it means studying the price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio). With EPS expected to grow not considerably over the next 5 years (maybe 5% per annum on average), Cisco has a PEG ratio of ~2.6 (13.20/5). As it is higher than 1, we may conclude that the stock appears somehow overvalued with little room to rise unless EPS could grow at a higher rate.

In the meantime, we must trust the value of the company, bearing in mind that its investments will deliver growth in an appropriate time frame. In fact, for a company like Cisco only to maintain its value is no small deal. But areas of the greatest potential - related to IoT, cloud and security - will make possible for Cisco to be a growth company again in the future. That is why it has invested in developing its business in these areas not only organically but especially through the acquisition of a number of companies of which AppDynamics is the latest example.

At the same time the company has a highly shareholder-friendly dividend policy, having raised the dividend at a 34% CAGR since it was introduced in 2011. Even so the payout ratio has always been less than 50% in recent years. It will be interesting to know what dividend increase Cisco will declare later this month.

Conclusion

Regardless of the robust fundamentals, when the company presents the Q2 earnings report, it may materialize its guidance of (2)% to (4)% decline Y/Y on revenue. Also, according to the company's forecast, EPS will arrive at $0.42 to $0.47 (GAAP) and $0.55 to $0.57 (non-GAAP). Assuming that this weak outlook is met, I suspect that investors will wait for next quarters to see if it may become clear that the turnaround is actually producing favorable results. It will be crucial to have proof that the company may have relevant growth in the new business areas it has chosen in recent years. I am confident that Cisco can win this battle. The problem is how long it will take to get there and if there is a relevant negative impact on its share price. This is key to a complex situation and it all depends on how successful the company may become as fast as possible and with the necessary sustainability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.