You've Got To Know When To Hold 'em, Know When To Fold 'em

When it comes to REIT investing, I have made plenty of mistakes, and at the end of the day, I just hope that I make more good one's than bad.

For me, it's much easier to invest in a REIT than to SELL it because most of my picks are geared toward long-term ownership. As a value investor, my primary objective is to find the most productive REITs that will generate above average earnings and dividend growth.

Once I find a company that meets my investment goals (including a margin of safety) I tend to put the shares on cruise control and let the power of compounding work for me.

Usually I'll look at the company on quarterly basis to determine whether or not the shoe fits. Sometimes I will opt to increase my stake and occasionally I'll look to trim shares.

It's rare that I SELL an entire block of shares, because I am focused on long-term appreciation, but from time-to-time I'll feel convicted to hit the eject button.

As I began thinking about 2017 I decided to take a closer look at the property sectors that could perform the best and the worst. In my recent newsletter I decided to provide a forecast for all property sectors in an effort to capitalize (on the research) and by doing so, I decided to rebalance the Durable Income Portfolio.

Specifically, I opted to rebalance the Mall Sector portfolio by adding Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and more recently adding shares in PREIT (NYSE:PEI). After carefully reviewing the exposure in my portfolio I decided that I needed to SELL all of the shares of Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG). As Kenny Rogers sand in The Gambler,

There'll be time enough for counting When the dealin's done.

My article today focuses on The Gambler's best advice and the same advice I'm offering today,

Is knowin' what to throw away And knowin' what to keep.

Photo Source

Washington Prime Is a HOLD

To be clear, I sold Washington Prime in an effort to rebalance the Mall REITs in the Durable Income portfolio. We felt as though we needed to increase our stake within the higher-quality Mall REITs and free up shelf space for SPG and PEI.

We decided to place WPG on a HOLD as opposed to a SELL (in our REIT Lab). Although WPG is a more speculative REIT we were not inclined to recommend a SELL based solely in rebalancing. One of my biggest regrets in 2016 was not acting on the trade earlier:

(See above: Wish we would have cashed out at $14.00 instead of $10.10).

We still believe that the best catalyst for WPG is to liquidate the portfolio; however, fundamentals remain sound. Let's take a closer look at the latest results, starting with a portfolio overview:

As you can see, WPG owns 112 properties - 52 community centers and 60 malls. Here's a breakdown of the portfolio based on NOI:

In the previous quarter WPG's management team said it was currently working with several potential buyers of between four and twelve assets. These potential buyers "have a more opportunistic investing mandate and have demonstrated the ability to close in a timely manner." Here's what WPG delivered in Q3:

WPG also said it would clean up the portfolio by selling non-core assets to de-lever and produce accretion. Here's what WPG has done since then:

In Q3-16 WPG had 2.8% invested in non-core and 4.3% invested in givebacks (deed in lieu). By removing these higher risk assets, WPG is projected to increase core "Tier 1" holdings from 75.7% to 81.0%.

WPG is continuing to cull out assets to the left of the bell curve (above) to focus on the "fat part" (orange above) where there is most value.

The combined proceeds from non-core dispositions (and the JV referenced above) are expected to total $410 million which will be utilized to reduce the outstanding balance of WPG's credit facility and potentially unencumber secured mortgage indebtedness. As illustrated below, WPG estimates that the decrease in indebtedness (EBITDA) drops from 6.9x to 6.3x.

As of September 30 th WPG's liquidity is ~$650 million and that should increase to $900 million. The company's unencumbered pool consists of 80% Tier One Enclosed and Open Air centers. Here's a snapshot of debt maturities:

A Diversified Portfolio

WPG has a diversified portfolio, the largest tenant accounts for 3.3% of ABR and cumulative ABR of tenancy over 1% (16 names below) equates to 26%:

WPG owns stores leased to Sears - 56 properties that consist of 11.6% of GLA (gross lease area) and 1.1% of ABR (annualized base rent). In January both Macy's and Sears announced store closings and here's a reply from WPG:

Based on the three closings mentioned on the previous slide, WPG anticipates an impact of approximately $50,000 in 2017 in anchor rent attributable to Sears at Markland Mall. Total co-tenancy impact from these three department store closings is expected to be approximately $200,000 in 2017.

In anticipatory fashion, WPG's leasing and redevelopment teams had been evaluating the best uses for these anchor spaces and are currently in discussions with several potential new tenants. WPG says it has sufficient capital available for anchor re-tenanting projects as part of the company's long-term redevelopment strategy.

My concern is not as much that WPG will be unable to cover its dividend or to fund redevelopment, but more the validation that WPG's earnings will continue to erode over time. Here's a snapshot of WPG's department store base:

Redevelopment…Risk?

WPG has recently completed a number of new deals for Dick's Sporting Goods, bringing the total number of stores to 18, which makes WPG their fourth largest landlord. These openings include Jefferson Valley Mall where Dick's opened as the number one store in the region.

The opening attracted more than 20,000 shoppers and traffic at the center has increased significantly. At LongView mall, WPG completed a $14 million renovation and at New Towne Mall, WPG terminated its lease with Sears early and quickly replaced them with Dick's.

As illustrated above, WPG has allocated around $150M to $200M per annum to redevelopment. These projects generate strong returns:

The Latest Earnings

WPG's Q3016 FFO was $0.46 per diluted share falling above the upper hand of the guidance range. While not included in FFO, WPG did recognize $20 million of impairment charges during the quarter, relating directly to non-core assets.

WPG reaffirmed the midpoint of its previous adjusted FFO guidance, but narrowed the range to $1.78 to $1.80 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of merger, restructuring and transaction costs and net gains on the extinguishment of debt. The company also introduced FFO guidance for the fourth quarter 2016 in the range of $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share.

As you can see, WPG's Payout Ratio is 55% (based on FFO); however, the AFFO Payout Ratio is 78%:

Although the dividend appears safe (based on the payout ratio) we are less optimistic with the company's decelerating earnings path, as illustrated below:

WPG has the lowest FFO growth forecasted for 2017….what about 2018?

So Why Did I Sell?

As I said, my decision was more of a re-balancing call as I decided that I wanted to focus on higher-productivity Mall REITs. Given the Sears and Macy's news related to store closings, I am becoming more defensive as it relates to retail REITs.

Let's compare WPG's dividend yield to the peer group:

As I said earlier, the dividend appears safe, although it's not growing. Now let's examine the P/FFO multiple:

There is no question that WPG is cheap!

My decision to SELL is simply based on the fact that I believe there will be more pain before there are more gains. Class B- and C Malls are in a secular decline and I'm not sure the cycle is at the bottom yet. While WPG is doing an excellent job with recycling and deleveraging, I believe that 2017 will a year of the "haves" and "have nots", and I believe it could get worse before it gets better. In short, I'm sticking with the Higher Quality REITs!

If you are a patient speculator (yes I know these two words are opposites), WPG could be a winner….but I'm not willing to gamble…or as Kenny Rogers sang,

" When the dealin's done."

Source: FAST Graphs and WPG.

Other REITs mentioned: (NYSE:CBL), (NYSE:GGP), , (NYSE:SKT), (NYSE:MAC), (NYSE:TCO), , and (NYSE:SRG).

